Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.56.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:
The update 1.56.2 update addresses these issues:
- C# syntax highlighting incorrect in 1.56
- Use
shell/
shellArgsover
defaultProfileif specified
- HTML files now require an extension to run
- Mac OS: Return Key Not Working After Renaming Terminal
- The default Monokai highlight color is displayed incorrectly
- No longer scaling toolbar icon
- On PC 'Delete' key not working on insiders for approx last week
- Version control icons became minuscule with latest update