Software-update: ShareX 13.5.0

ShareX logo (80 pix)Versie 13.5.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen, een versie die als pre-release wordt aangemerkt. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn enkele kleine problemen verholpen en wordt ffmpeg nu van een andere locatie opgehaald:

Changes in ShareX version 13.5.0:
  • In task settings window, moved toast notification and sound settings from advanced tab to newly added notifications tab
  • Added drag and drop file support to toast notification (by @Craftplacer)
  • Added “Copy file” and “Copy file path” notification click actions
  • UI improvements to hotkey settings window
  • Added option to automatically cleanup old backup and log files
  • Removed “Test” tab from custom uploader settings window. It is now a separate window which can be used in different places
  • Removed “Response” tab from custom uploader settings window. Both request and response contents are now in the same panel with scroll bar. You can maximize window to see all contents directly
  • Added inspect window tool
  • Added “Auto fill background” option to image combiner tool
  • Added rotate flip option to “Image” image effect
  • Added dash style option to “Border” image effect
  • Updated Zero Width Shortener API to v2, which now supports custom hosting
  • Actions now use $ prefix instead of % for input and output. New prefix will not add quotes around file path to give more control to user
  • Created example actions web page: https://getsharex.com/actions
  • Added “UseAlternativeClipboardGetImage” option to application settings advanced tab, which lets getting image from clipboard with alpha channel
  • Added ability to use roman numerals in step annotation tool (by @EdwardSierra)
  • Support lowercase step letters and roman numerals
  • Added Vault.ooo file uploader (by @shjonas)
  • When hotkeys are disabled, show enable hotkeys button in hotkey settings window
  • ShareX uninstaller will now prompt to close ShareX on behalf of the user if it is currently running

ShareX

Versienummer 13.5.0
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ShareX
Download https://getsharex.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 7,84MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-05-2021 08:506

14-05-2021 • 08:50

6 Linkedin

Bron: ShareX

Update-historie

29-12 ShareX 13.7.0 15
05-09 ShareX 13.6.0 1
05-'21 ShareX 13.5.0 6
12-'20 ShareX 13.4.0 0
10-'20 ShareX 13.3.0 11
09-'20 ShareX 13.2.1 6
08-'20 ShareX 13.2.0 2
03-'20 ShareX 13.1.0 1
08-'19 ShareX 13.0.1 0
02-'19 ShareX 12.4.1 22
Meer historie

Lees meer

ShareX

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Batch
14 mei 2021 12:43
Prima programma om screenshots mee te maken. Je kan natuurlijk ook gewoon de hotkey van Windows zelf gebruiken (Windows toets + Shift + S) maar met ShareX heb je wel meer opties.
+1Ireyon
@Batch14 mei 2021 13:49
Start > Instellingen > Toegankelijkheid > Toetsenbord > Snelkoppeling voor PrintScreen

Hier kan je aanzetten dat je met PrintScreen een knipsel kan maken, scheelt je weer een paar toetsen ;) De toetsenbordcombinatie die jij gebruikt was oorspronkelijk van OneNote.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ireyon op 14 mei 2021 13:50]

0phpnuker
@Ireyon14 mei 2021 18:23
Bedankt voor de goede tip, ik heb een zwakke linkerhand en ik werk bijna altijd met een hand. Ik probeer ook met een hand te gamen maar dat is heel moeilijk vooral als ik fifa 2021 probeer te spelen.
0Ireyon
@phpnuker15 mei 2021 13:06
Vervelend van je hand, helemaal voor gaming. Offtopic, maar is de https://www.xbox.com/en-U.../xbox-adaptive-controller Xbox Adaptive Controller misschien iets voor je?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ireyon op 15 mei 2021 13:07]

0phpnuker
@Ireyon15 mei 2021 14:12
dank je, ik ga zeker erover lezen en kijken of het wat is voor me. schrijven met een hand lukt me aardig snel maar ik baal dat ik bijna altijd verlies tijdens het online gamen.
+1M. Schaap
@Batch14 mei 2021 15:22
Een screenshot maken doe ik altijd met (Win + PrtSc).

Als je daarna de Verkenner opent, staat het als .png bestand bovenin de lijst van recente bestanden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee