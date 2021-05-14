Software-update: Total Commander 10.00 bèta 10

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 10 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de tiende bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 10.0-serie is op deze pagina in te zien, de belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 10 aan kunnen treffen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Total Commander 10.00 beta 10 available

Bèta 10 mainly fixes bugs. Below are the new functions in Total Commander 10.00:

General:
  • Directories created by MacOS on ExFAT flash drives are now shown in TC. They were not shown because they had the invlid attribute 8: Volume label
  • Always show hidden directory "AppData" in c:\Users\<user profile> even with hidden files disabled
  • Allow user to install key file automatically when double clicking on it.
  • Add a "Zone Transfer" data stream when downloading files via anonymous FTP (Ctrl+F), or HTTP (Ctrl+N) from outside the intranet, like web browsers
  • When unpacking files internally or via plugins, copy "Zone Transfer" data stream from archive to unpacked files, just like the Explorer
  • New zone transfer option can be disabled via WantZoneData=0
  • Always look for key file also in c:\totalcmd, even if Total Commander is installed elsewhere
User interface:
  • Allow to use "Windows Hello" on Windows 10 to securely store master password until TC is closed. Use fingerprint, face or pin to connect again
  • Use mouse wheel to scroll through directory tabs (like in Firefox) when not using multi-line tabs
  • Zoom thumbnails with Ctrl+Mouse wheel between 10% and 200% of the size configured in Configuration - Options - Thumbnails
  • Load thumbnails from EXIF data (preview image) from JPG and various camera RAW formats: Canon RAW 1-3, DNG, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Sony
  • New option "Return to locked tab root directory on tab change" in Configuration - Options - Folder tabs
  • Show "!" prefix when current dir differs from locked dir on tabs which are locked with directory changes allowed
  • New option to only execute command line when it is focused (Configuration - Options - Layout)
  • When closing TC while there are unpacked temporary files, show the user the first 3 file names and their origin
  • Drop file from outside (e.g. virtual folder in Explorer) to read only directory (e.g. c:\windows): Better dialogs to allow overwrite and copy as admin
Saving settings:
  • When user cannot save settings (e.g. in Configuration menu or main settings), offer to copy ini files to user profile
  • For plugins in write protected directories, intercept calls to CreateFileA/W and all INI functions, and redirect write calls to %APPDATA%\GHISLER\redirect
  • Disable redirection of plugins: Add 8192 to RestrictInterface in wincmd.ini or registry
  • Specify different ini locations for specific plugins: wincmd.ini [ReplaceIniLocation] (see help)
Lister:
  • New DirectShow media player in Lister, replacing the old one based on Video for Windows (can still be chosen via configuration)
  • Support full screen playback via double click or Alt+Enter, leave the same way or with Esc
  • Change audio and subtitle streams via context menu
  • Configure preferred DirectShow filters via Lister configuration (3rd Tab)
  • Show chapters as tickmarks below seek bar, jump there with Ctrl+PageDown/Ctrl+PageUp
  • Buttons to jump backward/forward by x seconds (default 10s and 60s, configurable via right click)
  • Preload DirectVobSub filter if the source filter has a pin "Subtitle"
  • Allow to use LAV filters and ffdshow filters without installing them, by putting them in subdir filter32 or filter64, respectively
  • Save last playback position of the last played tracks longer than 10 minutes
  • Keep sound pitch constant when changing playback speed, using custom DirectShow filter based on open source SoundTouch.dll
Synchronize dirs:
  • Allow to use regular expressions and saved searches, with options where to apply them, e.g. one side, both sides, etc. via button [1x]
  • New context menu items to show file context menu and file properties, and to edit left/right file
  • Show exclamation mark in button "Singles" or "Duplicates" if it isn't down when opening the dialog
Compare by content:
  • Show extra listbox with the two lines from the current cursor position for easier character by character comparison
  • Show progress dialog when pasting large text buffer takes more than 2 seconds, allows to abort paste, but doesn't revert it
FTPS/HTTPS:
  • Support for OpenSSL 1.1 and newer. The main dll must be named libssl-*_*.dll / libssl-*_*-x64.dll (with *_* the version number, e.g. 1_1), the libcrypto*.dll must NOT be renamed!
Verify checksums:
  • Support checksum created from a stream, showing up as "<checksum> -" (checksum followed by two spaces and a dash)
  • In checksum files created by other programs, more OpenSSL format types are supported: SHA224, SHA384, SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512
Internal commands:
  • LOADLIST listfilename loads list of files/folders from text file.
  • cm_ZoomIn and cm_ZoomOut to zoom thumbnails (like Ctrl+Mouse wheel)
  • cm_syncchangedir: Do not enter a directory when it doesn't exist on the other side. Only turn off cm_synchangedir when the user tries again
  • Support parameters 0 (or none)=toggle, 1=set, 2(or -1)=reset for the following internal commands: cm_*Comments, cm_*DirBranch, cm_*DirBranchSel, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_SyncChangeDir, cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_FtpHiddenFiles, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchWatchDirs, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_Vis*
  • Command LOADSEARCH <saved name> (e.g. on button): Put one equal sign = in front of name to start searching immediately, two == to start and feed to listbox after search
  • Improved ZIPFROMLIST command: The file list name can now contain Unicode characters, and the content can be ANSI, UTF-16 (with byte order marker BOM) or UTF-8 (with or without BOM), and the archive name can now also be put in the parameters field.
  • New commands to write file list with details and column headers to file/clipboard
Installer:
  • Default to c:\Program Files\totalcmd on new systems. If the user fails to get admin rights, change to c:\totalcmd
  • When not installed in Program Files, allow to set permissions for authenticated users to read only, installing user to full control
  • New parameter /W enables write protecting target folder: /W0 unchanged, /W1 give current user write rights, /W2 give only elevated users write rights
  • Last parameter can be a target path, e.g. installername.exe /F "c:\totalcmdnew"

Versienummer 10.00 bèta 10
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1000_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,56MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-05-2021 08:30
12 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

14-05-2021 • 08:30

12 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

01-06 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 8 0
25-05 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 7 9
18-05 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 6 15
11-05 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 5 5
05-05 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 4 0
27-04 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 3 32
21-04 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 2 19
16-04 Total Commander 10.50 bèta 1 13
06-'21 Total Commander 10.00 29
06-'21 Total Commander 10.00 RC3 47
Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+19+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Bor

14 mei 2021 08:41
Dit zijn de echte releasenotes voor deze versie:
13.05.21 Release Total Commander 10.00 public beta 10
13.05.01 Fixed: After a forced view mode change at program start (e.g. saved custom columns view switched to full mode), the tabstop headers may show the wrong sort order (32/64)
13.05.01 Added: 256x256 pixel icon for very high resolution screen, e.g. 4k with 250% scale (32)
13.05.01 Fixed: Search in separate process (Alt+Shift+F7) while search result is shown: Do not pass list of found files to separate search unless some files are selected, to get the same behaviour as internal search. Press Ctrl+A before external search to get the old behaviour (32/64)
13.05.01 Fixed: If no custom button bar location is set, redirect default.bar/vertical.bar from "Program Files" to wincmd.ini directory even when running elevated as administrator, and the ini file in "Program Files" is unchanged. Ensures that we see the same button bar as when running as normal user (32/64)
12.05.01 Added: Ctrl+D change directory menu: Choose the character to hide menu entries via a small edit box directly in that dialog (32/64)
12.05.01 Added: View modes, Auto-run commands: Put '-' at the start of the command field to not execute commands on tab change, only on directory change (32/64)
11.05.01 Fixed: Synchronize dirs: Some hotkeys like Ctrl+A no longer worked when the Ctrl key was released a short moment before the character key (32/64)
11.05.01 Fixed: Resize Find Files dialog before showing it also in 32-bit, so it doesn't flicker on load (32)
09.05.01 Fixed: Screen saver wasn't prevented on Windows XP when viewing a full screen video, or within Total Commander with Ctrl+Q (32/64)
07.05.01 Fixed: Custom columns with fields not applicable to a file would sometimes show random text (new in beta 9 caused by another bugfix) (32/64)
07.05.01 Fixed: Directory menu (Ctrl+D): A space could not be used for "Hide menu items starting with this character" (32/64)
07.05.01 Fixed: Directory menu (Ctrl+D): There was no default character when clicking on "Hide menu items starting with this character" (32/64)
07.05.01 Fixed: Directory menu (Ctrl+D): The new option to hide menu items which begin with a user-defined character also removed all separators instead of just the duplicates (32/64)
Ghisler heeft overigens aangegeven inmiddels naar release candidates over te stappen gezien er nog maar weinig bugs worden gemeld.
+1P_Tingen

@Bor14 mei 2021 10:16
12.05.01 Added: Ctrl+D change directory menu: Choose the character to hide menu entries via a small edit box directly in that dialog (32/64)
Dit menu gebruik ik ontzettend vaak, maar heb je enig idee voor een use-case voor het verbergen van items in dit menu? Als ik ze niet wil zien, waarom definieer ik ze daar dan?

Edit: ik zit er even mee te spelen en ik denk dat ik een use-case gevonden heb. In mijn lijst staat ook de Advent of Code folder, maar die heb ik alleen in december nodig. Die kan ik dan de rest van het jaar verbergen. Beetje mager, maar goed, ik /hoef/ het ook niet te gebruiken natuurlijk

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 14 mei 2021 10:26]

+1RoyK
14 mei 2021 10:35
Ik vraag me af hoeveel mensen met Commander werken. Ik heb er vroeger mee gewerkt nog voordat Windows echt een ding werd haha.Norton Commander.. blauw scherm. Herinner het me nog als gisteren. Maar voor nu zou ik niet weten of het een toevoeging is. Ik heb het nu geïnstalleerd en het komt vooral over als 'overkill aan info'. Maar dat zal te tweaken zijn.

Wat ik wil uitvogelen is of ik links en rechts altijd fixed twee locaties kan laten openen waar ik veel in werk. Dat zal vast allemaal te regelen zijn
+1downtime
@RoyK14 mei 2021 10:41
Je kunt gewoon voor beide delen van het scherm een folder aangeven waarmee het programma altijd moet openen. Of bedoel je dat je links twee tabs wilt en rechts twee tabs die standaard openen? Ik heb geen idee of dat ook kan.
+1GeroldM

@downtime14 mei 2021 11:06
In Directory Opus is die optie wel ingebakken. Je kan zelfs meerdere sets van mappen maken. Zo van ben je bezig met databases, dan deze set mappen openen, voor coderen een andere set mappen, enz.

Is erg praktisch in Directory Opus, dus kan het me levendig voorstellen dat je zoiets ook in TC terug wil zien. Heb zelf te weinig ervaring met TC om een definitief antwoord te geven. Kan niet wennen aan de TC interface.

Echter is het een erg praktische optie om te hebben, in elke bestandsmanager trouwens.
+1RoyK
@GeroldM14 mei 2021 11:18
Leuk, ik heb ook gelijk even gekeken naar Directory Opus. Ook geinig dat die net zo een jaren 90 website hebben als ik ook voel bij Commander. Het lijkt wel de trend onder navigatie tools :D
+1downtime
@RoyK15 mei 2021 15:26
Dit zijn gewoon kleine bedrijfjes waar ze geen mensen in dienst hebben om de website te onderhouden. Elke minuut die ze in de site steken is een minuut die niet aan de ontwikkeling van het echte product besteed kan worden.

Van Total Commander weet ik dat ze maar met z'n tweeën zijn: Christian Ghisler, de developer, en zijn broer die de verkoop doet.
+11DMKIIN

@RoyK14 mei 2021 11:35
Wat ik wil uitvogelen is of ik links en rechts altijd fixed twee locaties kan laten openen waar ik veel in werk. Dat zal vast allemaal te regelen zijn
Vanzelfsprekend is dit mogelijk; dit kan één of meerdere locatie per pane zijn. Elke file manager, de naam waardig, kan dit. Deze zaken zijn in een wip te regelen.
Ook geinig dat die net zo een jaren 90 website hebben als ik ook voel bij Commander. Het lijkt wel de trend onder navigatie tools
Niet per se een trend, als voorbeeld deze site van een andere oude rots in de branding.

TC zou bij een volgende release normaal gesproken inderdaad met de RC-cycle starten, zoals hierboven aangegeven door @Bor
0Anoniem: 377399
14 mei 2021 08:36
Doet me denken aan Windows386. Lekker retro!
+1cruysen

@Anoniem: 37739914 mei 2021 17:57
Als je de 32bit versie van Window bedoeld, die wordt gewoon ondersteund:
32-bit version only (Windows 95 up to Windows 10, runs on 32-bit AND 64-bit machines!)

Als je de 16bit versie van Window bedoeld, die wordt nog steeds ondersteund:
Still using Windows 3.1? Download the 16-bit version!

Als je de Window-CE bedoeld, die wordt nog steeds ondersteund:
Total Commander for Android and Windows Phone/Mobile/CE! Download the Mobile version. Freeware!

Vind maar eens een programma die deze versies nog ondersteunen. ;)
0Nord
@Anoniem: 37739914 mei 2021 10:59
Windows386? Wat is dat dan?
0downtime
@Nord15 mei 2021 15:15
Windows 2.11. De versie voor de Intel 386 processor. Er was ook een versie voor de Intel 286.

Echt oertijd dus. Om te booten moest je twee vuurstenen tegen elkaar slaan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_2.1x

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee