Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.5 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.5 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this Release: Fixed an issue where Office tooling did not work as expected when using exports.

Fixed a Visual Studio 2019 crash that occurred during certain virtual calls between x64 and ARM64EC DLLs.

Resolved false-positive when running multi-threaded ASan-instrumented code.

Fixed a project failure producing the error "HRESULT E_FAIL has been returned from a call to COM component".

Fixes a problem when opening a C++ file on startup that would occasionally cause Visual Studio 2019 to stop responding.

Fixed an issue with CmakeSettings.json configuration of files in which new settings failed to persist.

Internal compiler error that was caused by analyzing a source file when the file path contains one or more non-ASCII characters has been fixed.

Fixed an issue in opening coverage files where one library has multiple entries in code coverage file.

Fixed a bug causing customers who login with non-work accounts with remote desktop enabled could result in access denial.

Fixed a bug causing Visual Studio 2019 to crash when developers were customizing their menus and clicked on a separator in the customize dialog.

Floating document windows are restored when opening a solution.

Fixed an issue causing updates to fail when an administrator creates a new layout of Visual Studio for deploying updates. The client machine update will fail since the layout has moved locations.

Fixed an issue causing a project build with fast deployment enabled will fail or deployment will take a long time.

Added Xcode 12.5 Support.

Fixed an issue causing updates to fail when an administrator creates a new layout of Visual Studio for deploying updates. The client machine update will fail since the layout has moved locations.