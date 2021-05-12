Software-update: Davinci Resolve 17.2

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.2 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.2:
  • Dramatically improved application startup performance.
  • Live save is now on by default.
  • Support for custom naming for individual timeline clips.
  • Support for adding transitions by double clicking or dragging to viewer.
  • Support for decoding AV1 clips on Windows.
  • Accelerated AV1 decodes on supported Intel, NVIDIA and AMD platforms.
  • Support for decoding MKV clips.
  • Support for exporting IMSC-1 compatible TTML captions in IMF clips.
  • Support for option to include project name subfolder in media management.
  • Support for pasting HDR and color warper attributes in the Color page.
  • Support for Fusion template bundles.
  • Support for applying and managing crossfades in the Fairlight timeline.
  • Support for a batch fade and crossfade editor in the Fairlight page.
  • Support for persisting Fairlight edit mode between application restarts.
  • Support for moving audio clips to match timeline timecode position.
  • Support for setting handles when performing audio only renders.
  • Support for controlling track processing order in the Fairlight mixer.
  • Support for accessing Fairlight patch and link in the edit and deliver page.
  • Ability to show or hide specific audio I/O ports for patching in Fairlight.
  • Support for Fairlight console firmware 1.6 with full FlexBus mixing support.
  • Improved waveform displays in the Fairlight timeline.
  • Improved auto scroll behavior when dragging clips in the Fairlight timeline.
  • Support for ACES color science 1.2.
  • Support for selecting per-clip ACES DCTLs from context menu.
  • Support for new IDTs for the Canon EOS-R5 cameras.
  • Option to use white point adaptation in project settings for RCM workflows.
  • Option to use white point adaptation in Resolve FX color space transform.
  • Support for codec passthrough when rendering IMF JPEG2000 clips.
  • Support for trimming Sony Raw and XAVC MXF in media management.
  • Support for reading gyroscopic metadata on Sony Venice clips.
  • Ability to update RMD metadata files for R3D clips.
  • Improved spatial and temporal deinterlace quality.
  • Improved curves range display for position and zoom on the edit timeline.
  • Improved color management for Blackmagic RAW Gen 5 color science.
  • Improved decode performance for 8K H.265 clips on Apple Silicon systems.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to import custom frame sequences.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to delete timelines.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to query current page.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to add generators and titles.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to specify render alpha options.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to switch layout presets.
  • Improved scripting API with the ability to quit the application.
  • Improved iXML data support with AAF export workflows.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Blackmagic Design

DaVinci Resolve

Reacties (6)

+1PHiXioN
12 mei 2021 21:29
Geweldig programma, maar ik heb nieuwe hardware nodig om het echt goed te benutten. Ik kan het mijzelf echter niet verantwoorden met de huidige prijzen om 4000 euro uit te geven om familiefilmpjes in elkaar te draaien. Dat komt later wel.
+1Uruk-Hai

@PHiXioN12 mei 2021 22:46
Waar baseer jij die 4000 euro op?

Je hebt geen nieuwe en peperdure hardware nodig om met Davinci Resolve te kunnen werken.

Ik heb zelf een 5-6 jaar oude laptop met 8GB werkgeheugen, een vijfde generatie Core i7 en een snelle SSD waar ik Davinci Resolve op kan gebruiken (wel voor alleen het maken van korte filmpjes).

Mijn desktop presteert iets beter dan mijn laptop, hoewel mijn desktop een derde generatie Core i7 heeft en verder vergelijkbare specificaties. Verder heeft mijn desktop nog twee NVidia 660Ti grafische kaarten in SLI, waarvan er door de gratis versie van Davinci maar eentje wordt gebruikt.

Ik maak er alleen geen 4K of 8K filmpjes op. Voor mij is een gerenderd eindresultaat in FullHD 1080p voldoende.

Maar om in 4K te editen lijkt het mij heel erg sterk dat je daar 4000 euro voor moet dokken, tenzij je persé al je hardware nieuw wilt hebben misschien. Maar dan nog...
+1PHiXioN
@Uruk-Hai13 mei 2021 00:17
Ik had het inderdaad verder kunnen toelichten. Ik heb een i7 6700K met GTX1060 en 16Gb RAM en FullHD lukt best OK, zolang je geen zware bewerkingen doet zoals noise reduction of te veel complexe zaken met Fusion. Maar ook met beperkte bewerkingen houdt het al snel op met realtime playback.

4K trekt hij al een stuk minder, met name als je meerdere tracks tegelijk hanteert. Een filmpje van 5 minuten renderen duurt zo'n 45 minuten.

Verder heb ik een Insta360 One R met 360 graden filmpjes van 5.7K die ik graag zou reframen. Dit lukt met mijn huidige set-up gewoon niet. Zelfs 10Gb VRAM schijnt hiervoor al te weinig te zijn dus zat te kijken naar RTX3090. Wellicht over een jaar of 2... of zodra de hele cryptohandel instort.
+1lacobo
12 mei 2021 16:34
Zo, dat scheelt een slok op een borrel met opstarten! Ronduit rapide. En het lust ineens o.a. MKV's. Fraaie update!
+1IamFenix
12 mei 2021 16:49
Ben intussen volledig ondergedompeld in de 'da vinci resolve' wereld en ik kan werkelijk al m'n creativiteit botvieren. De leercurve is aanzienlijk, maar eens je het principe snapt gaat een nieuwe wereld voor je open. En het loont echt de moeite om de speed editor te kopen, dan krijg je de betalende versie erboven op.

