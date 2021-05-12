Versie 5.10.1 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.10.1:
- Fixed the incompatibility caused by update KB5001391 of Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2.
- Fixed an incompatibility with the "Don't combine grouped buttons" option caused by update KB4601382 of Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2.
- Added the sndvol_step advanced option which allows to control how much the volume changes with each mouse wheel notch.
- Made the "Reserve empty space on taskbar" option work on secondary monitors.
- Improved volume scrolling from the notification area on secondary monitors.
- Volume scrolling: Mute when volume reaches 0% and unmute when it's set to a non-0% value, for consistency with Windows.
- Fixed opening the correct help file when the program language is Spanish.
- Fixed pixelated icons with the w10_large_icons advanced option in cases when the tweaker was launched too early (e.g. with a scheduled task).