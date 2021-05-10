sluiten

Software-update: Kodi 19.1

Kodi logo (75 pix) De final release van Kodi 19.1 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Video
  • Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos.
Discs
  • Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux
  • Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard
PVR
  • Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi
  • Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed
  • Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart
  • Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database
  • Fixed: next recording on ... label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window
  • Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel
  • Fixed: playing archived programme not selected when opening the Guide window
  • Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups
  • Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary
Music Library
  • Fixed: issue with music from cuesheets where only the first track was being added to the library on rescanning, with the rest being deleted
JSON-RPC
  • Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced broadcast properties 'hastimer', 'hastimerrule', 'hasrecording', 'recording'
  • Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced channel property 'isrecording'
Subtitles
  • Fixed: detection of system fonts (directwrite) on windows for ASS subtitles
  • Fixed: detection of user fonts (in userdata/fonts) for ASS subtitles
  • Fixed: rendering of semi-transparent ASS subtitles on Wayland
GUI/Interface
  • Fixed: media flagging for DVD/BluRay
Web Interface
  • Updated: Chorus2 based on community contributions
Filesystem
  • Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems
  • Updated: improve filecache error handling
Network
  • Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems
Windows specifics
  • Added: support for WS-Discovery protocol that enables locating SMB servers and browsing shared folders using SMBv3.
  • Added: debug Info OSD Video. Extends current Debug Info Player (Ctrl+Shift+O) with new video-only info (Alt+O)
  • Fixed: with some unusual streams, incorrect HDR metadata could be passed (HDR10 passthrough).
  • Fixed: green screen on systems with old HW (DX feature level 9.1) playing 10-bit videos.
  • Fixed: black screen with Software render method and with DXVA2 hardware acceleration disabled.
  • Fixed: green screen when playing the menu of some DVDs (MPEG2 SD only).
  • Fixed: credentials being requested for anonymous SMB shares
  • Updated: VC runtimes included in the installer to add compatibility with VS2019 and VS2017 at the same time.
Android specifics
  • Fixed: SMB shares mounted on system level not visible in Kodi
  • Fixed: SMB shares labelled with cryptic numbers (UUID) instead of actual disk name
Xbox specifics
  • This version also brings 19.1 to the Xbox - while 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We've fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you've got auto-update enabled. It's worth mentioning that there's a known memory limitation - present in 18.x as well - that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.

Versienummer 19.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Bestandsgrootte 65,50MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-05-2021 21:32
6

10-05-2021 • 21:32

6

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Kodi

Kodi

Score: 4.5

Score: 4.5

Reacties (6)

Reacties (6)

+1BlaBla1973
11 mei 2021 06:52
Ik gebruik ook al jaren kodi , maar heb met de update naar 19 (matrix) best veel problemen op de shield 2017.
Als ik audio pass trough gebruik, heb ik schokkend beeld (soms na 1 minuut ,anders na uur ofzo)en met de 19.1 soms een reboot van kodi tijdens een film. Er lijkt iets met een buffer te zijn, maar die heb ik al uit /aan/klein/groot gezet... geen verschil..
Met sync to display loopt het soepel, maar natuurlijk geen HD audio.
Moet nog verder onderzoeken en een log maken, maar had hoop dat het met versie 19.1 wel zou werken zoals ik het wil ;) (Btw versie 18 was verder goed, maar terug is lastig , ik gebruik sql met meerdere clients)

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 11 mei 2021 06:56]

+1Seven_PRX
@BlaBla197311 mei 2021 10:58
Misschien een bug na deze wijzigingen?

Filesystem
Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems

Updated: improve filecache error handling

Network
Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems
+1BlaBla1973
@Seven_PRX11 mei 2021 11:20
Geen idee, ik heb bij 19 wel met zitten rommelen met de cache. Daarna weer gewist uit de adv. settings file. Met 19.1 nog niks mee gedaan.
Ik ga vanavond maar ff alles eraf gooien en vers starten IPV de update van 18.x -> 19 -> 19.1 , misschien dat het oude rommel of cache is...

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 11 mei 2021 12:04]

0kaneda228
@BlaBla197314 mei 2021 09:41
Ik heb sinds een half jaar een shield tv pro en aangesloten op een denon av receiver.
Merkte bij de basis versie van kodi (18.3. leia meende is) welke voor geïnstalleerd was dat alles zonder problemen werkte.
Na een update van kodi (18.x) was de mogelijkheid tot hd audio passtrough verdwenen. Alles werd in stereo afgespeeld. Initiële versie terug gezet en werkte weer. (factory reset shield)
De 19.0 update is in feb automatisch geïnstalleerd en ook daar nog geen problemen. Ook met sync to display...
Tot dat deze optie sinds een paar dagen niet meer werkt... vreemd geluid, vals , alsof je een tape afspeelt en het geluid het niet trekt.

Sync to display uitgezet er werkt weer.
Toch is de kodi versie 19.0 volgens het config scherm en geen 19.1...
Zie jij daar wel 19.1 ?


Dat van dat schokkend beeld herken ik niet helaas niet. enkel een niet vloeiend beeld als je een fixed framerate in moet stellen en de content een andere rate heeft
0BlaBla1973
@kaneda22814 mei 2021 10:45
Ik heb eigenlijk nog steeds als.ik pass through gebruik, soms reboots en stotteren van sommige films. Niet alle dat lijkt dus op een audio codec wat niet goed gaat. Heb nog niet mijn shield gereset en alles opnieuw gedaan. Met sync to display werkt het allemaal prima. Alleen heb je dan geen Atmos enz..
+1bounto
11 mei 2021 00:54
Toch wel de fijnste media center software. Gebruikte voorheen MrMC, maar had steeds problemen met schokkend beeld in combinatie met de Nvidia shield, met Kodi heb ik daar geen last van.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

