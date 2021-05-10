De final release van Kodi 19.1 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
Video
Discs
- Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos.
PVR
- Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux
- Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard
Music Library
- Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi
- Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed
- Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart
- Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database
- Fixed: next recording on ... label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window
- Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel
- Fixed: playing archived programme not selected when opening the Guide window
- Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups
- Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary
JSON-RPC
- Fixed: issue with music from cuesheets where only the first track was being added to the library on rescanning, with the rest being deleted
Subtitles
- Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced broadcast properties 'hastimer', 'hastimerrule', 'hasrecording', 'recording'
- Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced channel property 'isrecording'
GUI/Interface
- Fixed: detection of system fonts (directwrite) on windows for ASS subtitles
- Fixed: detection of user fonts (in userdata/fonts) for ASS subtitles
- Fixed: rendering of semi-transparent ASS subtitles on Wayland
Web Interface
- Fixed: media flagging for DVD/BluRay
Filesystem
- Updated: Chorus2 based on community contributions
Network
- Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems
- Updated: improve filecache error handling
Windows specifics
- Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems
Android specifics
- Added: support for WS-Discovery protocol that enables locating SMB servers and browsing shared folders using SMBv3.
- Added: debug Info OSD Video. Extends current Debug Info Player (
Ctrl+
Shift+
O) with new video-only info (Alt+O)
- Fixed: with some unusual streams, incorrect HDR metadata could be passed (HDR10 passthrough).
- Fixed: green screen on systems with old HW (DX feature level 9.1) playing 10-bit videos.
- Fixed: black screen with Software render method and with DXVA2 hardware acceleration disabled.
- Fixed: green screen when playing the menu of some DVDs (MPEG2 SD only).
- Fixed: credentials being requested for anonymous SMB shares
- Updated: VC runtimes included in the installer to add compatibility with VS2019 and VS2017 at the same time.
Xbox specifics
- Fixed: SMB shares mounted on system level not visible in Kodi
- Fixed: SMB shares labelled with cryptic numbers (UUID) instead of actual disk name
- This version also brings 19.1 to the Xbox - while 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We've fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you've got auto-update enabled. It's worth mentioning that there's a known memory limitation - present in 18.x as well - that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.