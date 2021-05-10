De final release van Kodi 19.1 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Video Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos. Discs Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux

Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard PVR Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi

Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed

Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart

Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database

Fixed: next recording on ... label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window

Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel

Fixed: playing archived programme not selected when opening the Guide window

Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups

Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary Music Library Fixed: issue with music from cuesheets where only the first track was being added to the library on rescanning, with the rest being deleted JSON-RPC Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced broadcast properties 'hastimer', 'hastimerrule', 'hasrecording', 'recording'

Fixed: PVR - Reintroduced channel property 'isrecording' Subtitles Fixed: detection of system fonts (directwrite) on windows for ASS subtitles

Fixed: detection of user fonts (in userdata/fonts) for ASS subtitles

Fixed: rendering of semi-transparent ASS subtitles on Wayland GUI/Interface Fixed: media flagging for DVD/BluRay Web Interface Updated: Chorus2 based on community contributions Filesystem Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems

Updated: improve filecache error handling Network Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems Windows specifics Added: support for WS-Discovery protocol that enables locating SMB servers and browsing shared folders using SMBv3.

Added: debug Info OSD Video. Extends current Debug Info Player ( Ctrl + Shift + O ) with new video-only info (Alt+O)

+ + ) with new video-only info (Alt+O) Fixed: with some unusual streams, incorrect HDR metadata could be passed (HDR10 passthrough).

Fixed: green screen on systems with old HW (DX feature level 9.1) playing 10-bit videos.

Fixed: black screen with Software render method and with DXVA2 hardware acceleration disabled.

Fixed: green screen when playing the menu of some DVDs (MPEG2 SD only).

Fixed: credentials being requested for anonymous SMB shares

Updated: VC runtimes included in the installer to add compatibility with VS2019 and VS2017 at the same time. Android specifics Fixed: SMB shares mounted on system level not visible in Kodi

Fixed: SMB shares labelled with cryptic numbers (UUID) instead of actual disk name Xbox specifics This version also brings 19.1 to the Xbox - while 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We've fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you've got auto-update enabled. It's worth mentioning that there's a known memory limitation - present in 18.x as well - that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.