Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7, 8.9, 9.0 en 9.1. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor een cross-site scripting beveiligingsprobleem:

Project: Drupal core

Date: 2021-April-21

Security risk: Critical 15∕25 AC:Basic/A:None/CI:Some/II:Some/E:Theoretical/TD:Default

Vulnerability: Cross-site scripting

Description: Drupal core's sanitization API fails to properly filter cross-site scripting under certain circumstances. Not all sites and users are affected, but configuration changes to prevent the exploit might be impractical and will vary between sites. Therefore, we recommend all sites update to this release as soon as possible.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.1, update to Drupal 9.1.7.

If you are using Drupal 9.0, update to Drupal 9.0.12.

If you are using Drupal 8.9, update to Drupal 8.9.14.

If you are using Drupal 7, update to Drupal 7.80.

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.9.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.