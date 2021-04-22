Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. Versie 8.13 van Umbraco is uitgekomen en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Breaking changes
API and API documentation updates
- Tabbing-mode remains active after closing modal
- Improved accessibility of link picker
- Accessibility: Alerts the user how many results have been returned on a tree search
- [Issue 5277-146] accessibility - Close 'X' icon next to language drop…
- Fix #9569 - Image Cropper buttons have no type, so are "pressed" when pressing enter in other input fields
- Performance and accessibility improvements on the embed screen
Block editor
- Make models builder properties virtual to allow mocking
- Change access level for TreeChanged event in Media and ContentService
- Added UmbracoAuthorize attribute for BackOfficeController.ExternalLinkLoginCallback
- Make abstract FileSystemWrapper class methods virtual
Refactor
- Unbind listener in variant content editor
- Improve speed and reduce allocations by implementing logger overloads to avoid params [] allocation
- Improve performance, readability and handling of FollowInternalRedirects
- Change scope to only acquire distributed locks once in a scope chain.
- Fixes and Updates for DB Scope and Ambient Context leaks
- Scope locking rework
UI and UX updates
- Use trim method as trim isn't a property
- Ensure sub-view components are not self-closed elements
- Fix some exceptions being logged the wrong way
- Adds additional error checking and reporting to MainDom/SqlMainDomLock
Other features
- Ensure backward compatibility in listview edit with custom listview layout
- Copy member type
- Listview config icons
- Fix validation of step size in integer/numeric field
- 9962: Use $allowedEditors instead of allowed
- Remove orderBy filter for languages/variants
- 9097 add contextual password helper
- Better validation for Slider datatypes's step size
- Ensure that upload file(s) in the MediaPicker is returned
- Unhelpful unsupported property message in Block Editor
- Fix consistency in translation files for the term backoffice, Umbraco and several entity types
- Move relation type id and macro id to sidebar box
- Added Swedish translations for media picker
- Make sorting in media consistent with sorting in content
- Fix #9569 - Image Cropper buttons have no type, so are "pressed" when pressing enter in other input fields
- Make properties full width in small infinite editors
- Fixes #9625 - Searching icons for "box" returns all icons
- Handling multiple values per field in Examine Management
- Don't show configuration header if there is none
- 9808 .umb-editor-placeholder - render overflows the container.
- 9940: Make sure that ordering is correct
- Remove unnecessary aria-hidden attribute from umb-icon
Bugfixes
- Anchor noopener
- Fix swedish translation for somethingElse.
- Replace icon in date picker with umb-icon component
- Allow to pass in boolean to preventEnterSubmit directive
- Add Root<T> and Breadcrumbs extension methods for IPublishedContent
- Including ModelsBuilder.Umbraco in list of external Models Builders
- Add Eye Dropper Color Picker as a datatype
- Fix for #9950 - HttpsCheck/ExcessiveHeaders when UmbracoID is in use
- Granting access to the content dashboard for all user groups
- Orders member type grouping of members alphabetically, matching the listing of member types.
- Handle Invalid format for Upgrade check
- 8539: Allow underscore in alias of image cropper property
- Align datatype sidebar box properties
- Updating danish translations
- 9841: Don't focus on nested content node at page load
- 9826: Make sure to set mculture after switching sections
- Keep custom claims that are flowed during security stamp validation
- User manager related updates
- Fix dead lock with TypeLoader
- #9964 Removed unneeded check for HttpContext