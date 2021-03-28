Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 10.9

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor versie 10.9 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.9 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the ninth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 10 "buster" desktop

Versienummer 10.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Debian

Reacties (35)

+1desalniettemin
28 maart 2021 12:52
Debian het toppunt van stabiliteit.
+1Bergen
@desalniettemin28 maart 2021 13:06
Stabieler dan Red Hat of CentOS? Nu CentOS een soort van aan zijn einde is gekomen (voor productie-servers) is Debian wel weer een goede kanshebber geworden. Maar het voelt als appels en peren vergelijken. Ik wilde eigenlijk Rocky afwachten, maar deze nieuwe Debian LTS trekt wel de aandacht.
+1desalniettemin
@Bergen28 maart 2021 21:38
Dat zou ik niet weten. Maar CentOS bestaat toch niet meer? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 28 maart 2021 21:39]

+1Bergen
@desalniettemin28 maart 2021 22:45
CentOS met point releases (zoals CentOS 7 en CentOS 8 ) houden op te bestaan. In plaats daarvan gaat CentOS naar een rolling release, onder de naam CentOS Stream. Dat is voor je thuisservertje prima, maar ongeschikt voor productieomgevingen waar klanten afhankelijk zijn van je server.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bergen op 28 maart 2021 22:45]

+1thegve
@Bergen28 maart 2021 18:45
Ik weet niet of hier 'officiele' onderzoeken/cijfers naar zijn, maar in mijn ervaring zijn Debian + CentOS/RedHat de meest stabiele/betrouwbare distro's. Waarbij ik, met name voor prive gebruik de veel snellere package manager van Debian wel erg prettig vind, en volgens mij is de kale installatie ook wat kleiner.
Ik ben inmiddels een aantal jaar uit alles wat met 'professionele' servers te maken heeft, voorheen > 1200 CentOS servers en ~ 50 Debian servers beheerd / geautomatiseerd. Debian was iig destijds ook zo lekker simpel/low-level zonder management lagen.
Een major upgrade van Debian ga ik met eigen VPS'jes/servertjes ook zo in omdat ik eigenlijk wel zeker weet dat die er foutloos doorheen loopt.
Ik zit momenteel al jaren voor klein/prive/hobby gebruik op Debian voor servers en Fedora voor desktop.
+1mkools24
@desalniettemin28 maart 2021 22:30
Voor het toppunt van stabalitieit moet je toch bij de BSD's zijn :)
0desalniettemin
@mkools2430 maart 2021 19:25
Mijn Peppermint is ook het toppunt van stabiliteit :)
+1JohanKupers
28 maart 2021 11:21
Gewoon apticron installeren, dan krijg je een email van je systeem als er updates zijn.
+1Dorank
@JohanKupers28 maart 2021 12:34
Op mijn eigen systemen gebruik ik gewoon unattended-upgrade https://wiki.debian.org/UnattendedUpgrades .
Wellicht dat je voor bedrijfs kritische systemen wat terughoudender wil zijn.
+1Zenix
@Dorank28 maart 2021 22:54
Dat werkt prima inderdaad. Ik zou het wel alleen gebruiken voor security updates.
0jenssen
@Dorank29 maart 2021 11:34
Daar ben ik ook mee bekend.

Wat ik eigenlijk zou willen is nog een centraal overzicht van je systemen qua patching. Is er ook een centraal systeem voor patches voor Debian, zoals bijvoorbeeld Satellite bij Red Hat of Landscape voor Ubuntu? Kom al snel bij Puppet/Ansible etc, maar dat bedoel ik dus niet.
0estej
@JohanKupers28 maart 2021 11:29
Oeh, een das echt een gouden tip!
Dank je wel!
0gepebril
28 maart 2021 09:53
Gisteren pi-hole geupdate, toen was er nog niks. Zo nog maar een x-tje runnen
+1delphium
@gepebril28 maart 2021 10:02
Dit is geen update die je met apt-get binnenhaalt. Het is een uitgebrachte staat van het Debian besturingssysteem die je als image kunt downloaden. Dat houdt in dat deze image nieuwere updates bevat dat de vorige, maar jouw draaiende systeem heeft die al lang binnen, als je regelmatig update.
+1Blokker_1999

@delphium28 maart 2021 10:45
Tuurlijk wel, als je update via apt komt er een pakketje mee dat je /etc/debian_version gaat updaten naar 10.9 :)
+1N8w8
@delphium28 maart 2021 11:06
Dat is alleen zo als je standaard de proposed-updates doet.
Ik doe dat niet, dus kreeg dat alles gisteren pas binnen.
En dat komt dan wel binnen via apt-get.
Maar daar hoef je verder niks bijzonders voor te doen.
(Tenzij je normaal alleen de security updates doet).
+1WRT54G
@delphium28 maart 2021 11:11
Zojuist 3 Debian servers van 10.8 naar 10.9 gebracht zonder problemen!
Met apt update / apt upgrade.
0gepebril
@delphium28 maart 2021 10:10
Aha, zit dat zo. Net even met termux, gecheckt. Pi-hole is nog steeds up 2 date. Wist niet dat je al linux cmd op je Android telefoon kon draaien. Bespaart weer loopje naar laptop
0xbeam
@delphium28 maart 2021 19:47
Daar heb je toch
apt-get dist-upgrade
voor
+1SillieWous
@gepebril28 maart 2021 10:01
Pi-hole is een stand-alone programma. Waarom zouden updates daarvan exact syncen met Debian?
+1bytemaster460
@SillieWous28 maart 2021 10:45
Als je Pihole updatet, worden eerst de automatisch updates voor de OS-componenten geïnstalleerd. Ik denk dat hij dat bedoelt, hoewel een nieuwe versie van het OS op deze manier niet wordt geïnstalleerd.
+1Jack Flushell
@bytemaster46028 maart 2021 11:18
Hoe dan? Dit lijkt me niet te kloppen. Pi-hole is losstaand van het OS.
+1bytemaster460
@Jack Flushell28 maart 2021 11:24
Gewoon scriptmatig. Als jij de update van Pihole start gaat hij eerst alle componenten van het OS bijwerken via apt-get. Er is vast wel een manier waarbij dat niet gebeurt, maar bij het standaard updateproces gebeurt het wel.
+1Jack Flushell
@bytemaster46028 maart 2021 13:14
Oh via de Web-GUI zeker. Dat zou kunnen, gebruik ik nooit.
+1SadisticPanda
@Jack Flushell28 maart 2021 13:50
Via de cli doet die zeker ook een apt-get...
+1Jack Flushell
@SadisticPanda28 maart 2021 15:59
Nee hoor. pihole -up doet geen os update. Althans niet op mijn Debian 10. Misschien is het anders op Raspbian of gebruik jij een andere package ofzo. Of wellicht in een Docker ofzo?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 28 maart 2021 16:04]

+1bytemaster460
@Jack Flushell28 maart 2021 14:30
Nee, via cli: pihole -up
+1Jack Flushell
@bytemaster46028 maart 2021 17:23
Dan krijg je een update van pihole, als die er is. Niet van Debian. Zijn echt 2 dingen die helemaal van elkaar losstaan. Het is hetzelfde als dat je geen Windows 10 update krijgt als je een nieuwere versie van PhotoShop installeert.
0bytemaster460
@Jack Flushell28 maart 2021 17:30
Lees even terug. Je krijgt geen versie upgrade van Debian maar wel een update van alle componenten van je OS. Als je pihole -up aftrapt gaat hij eerst via apt-get alle systeemcomponenten bijwerken en daarna Pihole.
Maar zoals al eerder gezegd hij gaat geen hele nieuwe versie van Debian installeren als die er is.
0Jack Flushell
@bytemaster46028 maart 2021 20:22
Zucht ja. ALS er een update van pihole is EN er is dan toevallig ook een update van je Debian-based OS, DAN meldt hij dat.

"pihole -up" is niet de tool die je moet gebruiken om te kijken of je OS updates nodig heeft, want als je pihole geen update heeft, kan je OS dat wel hebben.
0bytemaster460
@Jack Flushell28 maart 2021 21:17
Natuurlijk maar het ging erom dat de OP dacht dat je de upgrade van je OS ook met de update van Pihole binnenkrijgt. Vervolgens zei iemand dat wanneer je Pihole upgradet dan ALLEEN Pihole geüpgraded wordt. Ik gaf enkel aan dat dat niet klopt.
+1oef!
@SillieWous28 maart 2021 10:22
Waarschijnlijk doelt hij op Raspbian.
+1Jack Flushell
@gepebril28 maart 2021 11:16
Pi-hole is een losstaand product dat niets met Debian te maken heeft. Het KAN draaien op Debian of een afgeleide (zoals Raspian), maar het draait ook uit de kunst op Arch (met wat extra handelingen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 28 maart 2021 13:15]

0gepebril
@Jack Flushell28 maart 2021 11:23
Is al weer 3 jaar geleden dat ik het geïnstalleerd heb. Hoe weet ik niet meer. Weet wel dat het op Debian draait (bij mij). En ik er erg tevreden over ben.
+1redtux
28 maart 2021 15:57
Staat er een typo in het artikel? De release notes zijn van 10.9, niet 10.8.

