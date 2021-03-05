Versie 9.1.5 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 9.1.5 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release, waarin ruim veertig voornamelijk kleine problemen zijn verholpen.

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9. Drupal 9.1.x will receive security coverage until December 8, 2021 when Drupal 9.3.0 is released.

If you are upgrading from Drupal 8, read upgrading a Drupal 8 site to Drupal 9, 9.0.0 release notes, and the 9.1.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

If your site is on 8.8.x or earlier, you may wish to upgrade to Drupal 8.9.13 instead. Regardless of which version you choose now, features will only be added to Drupal 9 minor releases, so plan to adopt Drupal 9 as soon as possible so that you can easily update to Drupal 9.2 and later.

Layout builder may be incompatible with the latest releases of Chrome and Firefox, this is being actively worked on in #2958588: Off-canvas style resets are overriding styles (especially SVGs) resulting in display issues.