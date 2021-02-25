MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.5.9, 10.4.18, 10.3.28 en 10.2.37 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.5-tak stamt uit juni 2020, de eerste stable uit de 10.4.x-tak is van juni 2019, de eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak is van mei 2018 en de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017. Alle vier hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.5.9 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.5 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.4 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.5.9 is a Stable (GA) release.



InnoDB MDEV-24188 - Hang in buf_page_create() after reusing a previously freed page

MDEV-24275 - InnoDB persistent stats analyze forces full scan forcing lock crash

MDEV-24449 - Corruption of system tablespace or last recovered page

MDEV-24109 - InnoDB hangs with innodb_flush_sync=OFF

MDEV-24537 - innodb_max_dirty_pages_pct_lwm=0 lost its special meaning

Fixed bugs in the handling of freed pages - MDEV-24569, MDEV-24695, MDEV-24765, MDEV-24864

MDEV-12227 - Defer writes to the InnoDB temporary tablespace Galera Galera updated to 26.4.7

MDEV-23328 - Server hang due to Galera lock conflict resolution

MDEV-23851 - BF-BF Conflict issue because of UK GAP locks

MDEV-20717 - Plugin system variables and activation options can break mysqld --wsrep_recover

MDEV-24469 - Assertion active() == false failed with "XA START.."

MDEV-23647 - Garbd can't initiate SST anymore in 10.5

wsrep_provider and wsrep_notify_cmd system variables are now read-only Replication MDEV-8134 - relay-log is corrected to rotate past 999999

MDEV-23033 - fixed slave applier for row-based events with FK constraints on virtual columns

MDEV-4633 - Relay_Log_Space of Show-Slave-Status is made thread-safe

MDEV-10272 - add master host/port info to slave thread exit messages

MDEV-23846 - improves mysqlbinlog error message issuing

MDEV-24087 - replication of S3 ALTER PARTITION corrected

MDEV-23610 - New privilege REPLICA MONITOR (also accessible as SLAVE MONITOR) ColumnStore MariaDB ColumnStore updated to 5.5.1

MariaDB ColumnStore deb and rpm packages now have a version of 10.5.9-5.5.1 so one can see both the server version (10.5.9) and the plugin version (5.5.1) without needing to check the Available Versions table in the ColumnStore docs

The MariaDB ColumnStore plugin is no longer provided for 32-bit x86 (i386) builds Misc MariaDB is fixed to build on the Apple M1 CPU

MariaDB is fixed to build on AIX

MDEV-24122 - anomalies in mysql.user tables on previously 5.7 MySQL versions corrected

MDEV-24093 - Detect during mysql_upgrade if type_mysql_json.so is needed and load it

Binary tarballs now use WolfSSL v4.6.0 and pcre2-10.36

MDEV-23630 - mysqldump --system option MariaDB 10.4.18 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.18 is a Stable (GA) release.



Galera Galera updated to 26.4.7

MDEV-23647 - Garbd can't initiate SST anymore in 10.5

Misc MDEV-24122 - anomalies in mysql.user tables on previously 5.7 MySQL versions corrected

Binary tarballs now use WolfSSL v4.6.0

MDEV-23630 - mysqldump --system option MariaDB 10.3.28 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.28 is a Stable (GA) release.



Galera Galera updated to 25.3.32

MDEV-10272 - add master host/port info to slave thread exit messages Misc MDEV-24122 - anomalies in mysql.user tables on previously 5.7 MySQL versions corrected

MDEV-23630 - mysqldump --system option MariaDB 10.2.37 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.37 is a Stable (GA) release.



Galera Galera updated to 25.3.32

MDEV-4633 - Relay_Log_Space of Show-Slave-Status is made thread-safe Misc MDEV-24122 - anomalies in mysql.user tables on previously 5.7 MySQL versions corrected

MDEV-23630 - mysqldump --system option