Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor versie 10.8 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.8 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the eighth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Versienummer 10.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+16+20+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1Lennyz
8 februari 2021 08:45
Wat is de reden dat iemand Debian zou gebruiken? In mijn ervaring betekent stabiel bij Debian altijd outdated packages. Heerlijk als bestaande zaken werken, maar vernieuwing is ook belangrijk. Volgens mij is dat ook één van de redenen waarom Raspberry OS en Armbian nu overgestapt zijn op Ubuntu.

Als ik er naast zit hoor ik het graag.
+1Mar2zz
@Lennyz8 februari 2021 09:15
Debian is niet alleen de stable versie, die inderdaad wat achterloopt op Ubuntu. Debian heeft ook een testing en experimental branch. Ubuntu is gebaseerd op Debian testing. Bij een volwaardige debian release "schuift" alles wat op. stable wordt oldstable, testing wordt stable, experimental testing etc. Dus de testing van nu is de stable van straks.

Ik gebruik debian voor mijn werk en in het verleden altijd op Debian testing gezeten tot het moment waarop Docker in testing problemen gaf waar stable dat niet deed. Op dat moment liep debian testing voor op ubuntu (waar de meeste van mijn collega's op draaien) en ik kon gewoon niet aan de slag hierdoor. Toen overgestapt op stable, en kwam er eigenlijk achter dat ik niet zoveel miste en wat ik ervoor terug kreeg was vertrouwen dat het gewoon werkt.

Ik zit nu wel echt te wachten op Debian 11, het moment dat de huidige testing stable wordt. Geen gedoe meer met bumblebee "als het goed" is met hybrid laptops, dat zou allemaal "out-of-the-box" moeten gaan werken (mits contrib en non-free ook als package sources zijn ingesteld).
+1NimRod1337
@Lennyz8 februari 2021 10:45
Waar kan ik lezen dat zowel Armbian en Raspberry OS zijn overgestapt op Ubuntu?

Dit staat vandaag op de Armbian website:
Minimal Debian based Linux with powerful configurator and software installer.
0Lennyz
@NimRod13378 februari 2021 11:21
Armbian biedt bijvoorbeeld zowel Debian (Buster) als Ubuntu (Focal) aan. Zie bijvoorbeeld:

https://www.armbian.com/nanopi-m4-v2/#kernels-archive-all

Ik dacht dat ik gelezen had dat Raspberry overgeschakeld was op Focal, maar ik kan het zo niet terugvinden. Dus dat klopt mogelijk niet. Wel kan je ook Focal daarvoor installeren.
0NimRod1337
@Lennyz8 februari 2021 11:47
Beide voorbeelden bestaan al jaren.
0rbr320
@Lennyz8 februari 2021 10:02
Natuurlijk is vernieuwing belangrijk, daarom heeft Debian zijn "unstable" en "testing" branches. In "unstable" komen de nieuwste versies van packages binnen en wordt er gekeken of ze compileren en of er nog wat aanpassingen gedaan moeten worden om de software te laten voldoen aan de eisen die Debian stelt. Vervolgens gaan ze door naar "testing", waar packages uitvoerig worden getest. Niet alleen op de juiste werking van de software zelf, maar ook op onverwachte interacties tussen packages onderling. De beheerders van Debian nemen die proces erg serieus en daarom duurt het lang. Neem daarbij de snelle ontwikkeling die je bij veel open source projecten ziet en je begrijpt waarom de versies van de software die uiteindelijk in Debian Stable terecht komen achter lopen.

Overigens geldt dit voor Red Hat/CentOS net zo, maar ik hoor nooit iemand die dat gebruikt klagen over verouderde software. Net als Red Hat/CentOS doet Debian ook aan het backporten van security issues naar de "stable" versie.

Zoals al door meerdere mensen hier in de comments is aangegeven is Ubuntu gebaseerd op Debian Testing. Voor de meeste mensen zal dat goed genoeg zijn, zeker op een desktop en je hebt daarmee iets nieuwere versies van de software pakketten. Echter in bepaalde situaties verkies ik toch echt de stabiliteit die Debian Stable over nieuwe features, bijvoorbeeld voor een webserver, een (reverse) proxy of een software firewall.

edit: om even concreet in te gaan op je vraag: je zit er niet naast, het hangt gewoon af van je use-case. Als je met een Raspberry Pi of equivalent bezig bent heb je waarschijnlijk niet met een kritieke productie omgeving te maken en is Ubuntu of iets dergelijks waarschijnlijk goed genoeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 8 februari 2021 10:06]

0Eärendil
@Lennyz8 februari 2021 15:49
Volgens mij is dat ook één van de redenen waarom Raspberry OS en Armbian nu overgestapt zijn op Ubuntu.
Raspberry Pi OS is nog gewoon Debian. Er is voor de Raspberry Pi wel een release van Ubuntu uitgekomen, maar dat is niet gerelateerd aan Raspberry Pi OS.

Armbian heeft allebei:
  • van Ubuntu hebben ze de laatste twee LTS-releases: Bionic en Focal
  • van Debian hebben ze de huidige stable (Buster) en testing (Bullseye)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eärendil op 8 februari 2021 15:49]

+1vespino
7 februari 2021 19:16
Nooit echt de overweging gemaakt met Debian aan de slag te gaan, heb altijd met Ubuntu gewerkt. Werd nu door deze update getriggerd en heb op een sneeuwerige zondagmiddag een van m’n simpelste VMs (een nginx reverse proxy) eens omgezet naar Debian. Wat me meteen opvalt is dat waar Ubuntu voor dezelfde installatie zo’n 8gb nodig heeft en Debian nog geen 2. Nogal een verschil!

Voor de grap ook eens de VM met slechts 256mb memory draaiende. Ondanks dat de initiële installatie niet ging (wilde minimaal 512mb hebben zo leek het), heb ik het later teruggeschakeld en lijkt de VM prima te draaien.

Eens een weekje testen en dan mogelijk alles toch eens overzetten naar Debian.
+1powerboat
@vespino7 februari 2021 23:35
Idd, vanmiddag ook zitten testen en de basis install zat nog onder GiB :p

Vraag me af of we hem nog kleiner kunnen maken :z
0beerse

@vespino8 februari 2021 11:52
Als je ubuntu kent, zal je bij debian veel herkenning vinden.

Over de maat van een ubuntu installatie: Kijk daar eens naar de verschillende doelen die ze hebben: Een server-installatie is iets heel anders dan een desktop installatie. De ubuntu server heb ik veel te lang geleden gebruikt om een uitspraak te doen maar de desktop bevat alvast zo ongeveer van alles om meteen mee te werken. Een server zou volgens mij ongeveer 'niets' bevatten zodat je zelf er bij installeert wat je nodig hebt. En bij debian is dat laatste, zeker voor een server-installatie, zeker het geval.

Bedenk ook dat debian puur-opensource is dus mogelijk wat drivers mist. Voor een virutele machine is dat geen probleem, de meeste virtuele-omgevingen hebben goede open-source drivers.

Over de maat: Bezie de raspberry-pi en raspbian. De kleinste RPi is ongeveer de maat die jij schetst en Raspbian is debian voor de Raspberry-Pi.
0Theo.H
7 februari 2021 16:22
Debian was een grote liefde van me. Ik ben echter geswitcht naar FreeBSD. Het vertrouwen in Debian is met de jaren toch echt helemaal weg weggeëbd. Ik vind toch dat in ook deze Dist er geen 1 duidelijke lijn te vinden is. Bij FreeBSD is dat toch echt anders
+1sfranken
@Theo.H7 februari 2021 22:12
En waarom is je vertrouwen weg? Nu komt je reactie wat kortaf over
0pjflathead
8 februari 2021 09:40
Ooit van Ubuntu overgestapt op Debian omdat Ubuntu vond dat op een server geen audio hoefde te draaien standaard. Sindsdien trouw aanhanger van Debian hoewel ik op een heel klein (letterlijk en figuurlijk) laptopje (Medion akoya E1201) Linux Mint heb gezet.
Ik vind alleen wel dat inderdaad de packages outdated zijn. Heb een SVN server draaien (Ubuntu) en dat package loopt gigantisch achter met apt. Uit m'n hoofd zit Debian op 10.x en is SVN op 16.x.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pjflathead op 8 februari 2021 09:42]

0NimRod1337
@pjflathead8 februari 2021 11:20
1.10 en 1.14 volgens mij is dat verschil te overzien. Lees anders de releasenotes van tussenliggende versies.
https://subversion.apache.org/news.html
https://packages.debian.org/buster/subversion

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

