Software-update: KeePassXC 2.6.4

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De releasenotes voor versie 2.6.4 zien er als volgt uit:

KeePassXC 2.6.4 released

This new version fixes various minor bugs, updates a vulnerable third-party dependency, and enables live theme switching. Whereas previously, the user had to restart KeePassXC in order to switch between light and dark mode, this can now be done at runtime without the need for a restart. On Windows and macOS, the application now also responds automatically to theme changes in the system, working much better with Big Sur’s “Auto” theme.

The pre-built Windows and macOS binaries ship with an updated version of libgcrypt, (the third-party library we use for cryptographic primitives), which fixes a buffer overflow vulnerability. Since KeePassXC does not decrypt arbitrary untrusted data (TLS for fetching Favicons is not handled by libgcrypt), we believe the impact on our users to be low, but recommend upgrading ASAP nonetheless. AppImages for Linux ship with an older version of the library which was not affected.

As an additional treat, KeePassXC 2.6.4 is the first release for which we provide native ARM64 builds for the new Apple Silicon M1 Macs. For the time being, the ARM64 build comes without support for signed KeeShare containers due to dependency incompatibilities. If this functionality is needed, use the Intel build instead (which works just as fine with Rosetta2).

Added
  • Automatically adapt to light/dark system theme changes (Windows/macOS only) #6034
Changed
  • Show window title as tooltip on system tray #5948
  • Compress Snap release as LZO for faster initial startup #5877
  • Password generator: Set maximum selectable password length to 999 #5937
Fixed
  • Fix crash on app close when using SSH agent #5935
  • Fix KDF selection showing wrong item when using Argon2id #5923
  • Automatically close About dialog on database lock if it is still open #5947
  • Linux: Fix automatic launch at system startup with AppImages #5901
  • Linux: Fix click-to-move on empty area activating when using menus #5971
  • Linux: Try multiple times to show tray icon if tray is not ready yet #5948
  • macOS: Fix KeePassXC blocking clean shutdown #6002

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 42,93MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-02-2021 09:12

02-02-2021 • 09:12

21 Linkedin

Bron: KeePassXC

Reacties (21)

+1yvo_duh
2 februari 2021 09:34
zit er verder nop toegevoegde waarde aan om dit te gebruiken ipv de standaard versie van keepass? of is het puur en alleen de looks?
+2Gropah
@yvo_duh2 februari 2021 09:44
Het is native beschikbaar op alle desktop platformen, terwijl je voor keepass mono moet gebruiken op linux. Daarnaast is de integratie beter op linux. Verder vind ik zelf de hotkeys een stukje beter bij XC (bijvoorbeeld ctrl+f voor de zoekbalk ipv ctrl+e).
+1Jensw.be
@Gropah2 februari 2021 09:48
Een ander voordeel t.o.v. Keepass vind ik persoonlijk dat het team van KeepassXC zelf ook browser plug-ins gemaakt heeft. Je bent dus niet afhankelijk van een derde partij voor de integratie met Chrome of Firefox.
+1Rolfie
@yvo_duh2 februari 2021 09:49
Geen gebruik van diverse plugins is een voordeel.
Integratie met browsers werkt ook net iets lekkerder.
Native MacOS ondersteuning.

Maar ook door het gemis van de plugins in Keepassxc mis ik ook wel wat functionaliteit, maar is wel specifieke ondersteuning voor 1 applicatie.

Prive ben ik toevallig dit jaar overgestapt op Keepassxc, maar op mijn werk gebruik ik nog steeds Keepass.

Ik zou iedereen die eigenlijk alleen webbrowser integratie zoekt, keepassxc aanraden.
+1Dorank
@yvo_duh2 februari 2021 11:36
- Plugin support in browsers werkt fijner
- TOTP
+1Hero of Time
@yvo_duh2 februari 2021 14:28
Zoals hierboven is aangegeven heeft het verschillende voordelen. Het heeft ook native ondersteuning voor TOTP, iets wat je bij de originele Keepass via een plugin moet doen.
+1ggj87
2 februari 2021 09:44
Password generator: Set maximum selectable password length to 999 
Is dat echt nodig? Max. 100 lijkt me al goed onkraakbaar of niet?
+1gabaman
@ggj872 februari 2021 09:55
Sterker nog, veel applicaties en sites hebben een invoerveld die 100 niet toestaan.
Fijn is wel dat het toekomstbestendig is (millenniumbug anyone?).
+1Bjorn89
@gabaman2 februari 2021 10:45
Veel sites accepted en ook geen special tekens , gebruik zelf Bitwarden en Lockwood van FF.
+1Arvado
2 februari 2021 10:47
Waarom zou je dit gebruiken inplv. van bijvoorbeeld LastPass? Daar heb je ook mobiele apps voor. KeePass niet zover ik weet. En je moet zelf ergens je database neerzetten waarvandaan je overal bij kan. Ken mensen die hadden hem in OneDrive gezet, maar als je hem dan op 2 plekken open heb krijg je problemen of is dat inmiddels al verholpen?
+1Hero of Time
@Arvado2 februari 2021 14:25
Omdat dit offline is en geen afhankelijkheid heeft van een derde partij. Lastpass is volledig cloud driven, dus mochten ze ooit onverhoopt offline gaan of een lek hebben, kan je niet bij je wachtwoorden of liggen die zo op straat. Met KeepassXC en vergelijkbare is alles in jouw eigen handen. Dat kan ook deels een nadeel zijn, omdat je zelf moet zorgen dat de boel in sync blijft tussen je verschillende apparaten, maar als je je computer uitzet, waar je kluis op staat, kan niemand er bij. En als je internet niet werkt, heb je ook je wachtwoorden nog. Handig als je OS is gecrasht en je lokaal gecachede versie niet meer toegankelijk is.
+1Theone098
@Hero of Time2 februari 2021 15:43
Precies. Zelf net overgestapt naar keepassxc (Windows en Linux) ook vanwege de eigen plug-in voor browsers. Syncen doe ik via mijn NAS, zo heb ik het zelf in beheer. Zodra ik iets wijzig, wordt het bestand naar het NAS gesynchroniseerd. Op de telefoon gebruik ik Strongbox, die het lokale bestand leest (ook weer in sync met het NAS). TOTP gebruik ik niet via keepassxc, die houd ik graag gescheiden.
0Arvado
@Hero of Time3 februari 2021 16:57
Oké, duidelijk. Thanks.

LastPass kan je ook offline cachen waarmee je het internet risico opvangt. Daarnaast heeft LastPass ook een mobiele app waarmee je alles via het mobiele netwerk kan bekijken. Uiteraard heeft LastPass ook MFA om het nog wat veiliger te maken.

Daarom kies ik voor LastPass, ik gebruik het ook op mobiele devices. Mogelijk is het dan wat minder veilig maar dat neem ik voor lief. Daarnaast is het maar de vraag of het minder veilig is. Als je het bijvoorbeeld op je NAS opslaat en daar zit een security bug in kan je alsnog de sjaak zijn.

Ik kies bewust voor functionaliteit en accepteer daarmee dat ik afhankelijk ben van LastPass.
0Hero of Time
@Arvado3 februari 2021 19:41
Maar een lek in je NAS die je helemaal niet aan de buitenwereld blootstelt is geen risico. Lastpass met een lek wel.

Bij KeepassXC is er ook meerdere authenticatiemethoden beschikbaar. Je kan een keyfile gebruiken icm een wachtwoord en je kan een Ubikey er aan koppelen. Daarmee heb je 3 zaken om het mee te beveiligen, 1 moet je weten, 1 moet je fysiek hebben en 1 moet je vinden op je harde schijf (het kan elk bestand zijn wat je wilt, zolang het maar niet verandert). Als je je dus echt zorgen maakt en MFA eist, het is beschikbaar.
0Arvado
@Hero of Time3 februari 2021 19:49
Dat klopt, maar jij weet ook dat veel NAS-en e.d. devices dat wel zijn. En dan nog kan je er alleen maar vanuit huis bij. Of je moet weer een VPN o.i.d. maken.

Ik gebruik het ook echt veel, gemiddeld keer of 10 per dag gok ik, dus die functionaliteit is voor mij erg belangrijk. Ik weet ook zelf mijn wachtwoorden niet, deze zijn allemaal gemaakt met de generator. Daarom is de mobiele app voor mij ook zo belangrijk.
+1meezcore
2 februari 2021 10:04
Kun je met KeepassXC ook een database in een webdav directory openen?
0Random Hajile
@meezcore2 februari 2021 11:20
Nee, niet direct vanuit keepassxc. Zie ook https://keepassxc.org/docs/#faq-cloudsync

[Reactie gewijzigd door Random Hajile op 2 februari 2021 11:21]

+1Simkin
2 februari 2021 10:27
Ik gebruik deze sinds een week en best tevreden, bewaar de kluis op een shared OneDrive zodat ik deze ook op mijn werk laptop en telefoon kan gebruiken.

Heb nog wel wat opstart problemen met SSH privatekey auth; automatisch inloggen wil me nog niet lukken. Moet nog steeds mijn ww opgeven.
0beerse
@Simkin4 februari 2021 11:28
Public/private key in ssh is een ander issue. Als je daar met public/private key werkt, moet je de public key op de juiste manier op de juiste plaats zetten en daarbij ook de juiste naam van de machine waar je vandaan komt. En daar gaat het mogelijk mis: de machine waar je vandaan komt heeft afwisselend een andere naam, domein, fqdn of ip-adres, niet alleen de machine zelf maar ook volgens de dns-server van de machine waar je naartoe gaat.
+1Peetjuh
2 februari 2021 16:28
Heerlijk programma. Fijne cross-platform oplossing.
Voor wie nog twijfelt, dit werkt top:

Gebruik dit nu een aantal jaar, random ww'en overal.
- Keepass op m'n win-pc
- KeepassXC op m'n MacbookPro
- Keepass2Android op m'n OnePlus

Allemaal met 1 bestand, dat automatisch gesynched wordt via GoogleDrive. Geen omkijken naar en het werkt overal soepel.
Ik gebruik de auto-type functie veel, geen browserplugin nodig gehad nog. Maar misschien werkt dat wel nog makkelijker.

Ik denk er aan om de XC versie nu ook op Windows te gaan gebruiken, ziet er goed uit.
0meezcore
2 februari 2021 19:38
Ik gebruik gewoon KeePass2 op Linux. Werkt goed in combinatie met mono. En daar zit een webdav connector in wat ik erg fijn vind.

Ik weet niet welke meer of minder functionaliteit heeft, maar webdav is een must voor mij.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

