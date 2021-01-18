2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.4.14.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Maximum Compression option in the Technical Support Wizard Updated: Can use Alt key combinations in main window to show/hide menu at top ( Alt - B , Alt - C , Alt - S , Alt - H , Alt - V , Alt - E , Alt - T , Alt - P )

- , - , - , - , - , - , - , - ) Can use Alt key combinations in Differences window to show/hide menu at top ( Alt - F , Alt - D , Alt - S , Alt - R , Alt - E , Alt - M , Alt - L )

- , - , - , - , - , - , - ) Passwords can now not be shown unless they are initially blank or become blank

Dialog text in Dialog Settings now uses default values for variable parts of text

(Pro): Support for short-lived tokens in Dropbox

(Pro): Large performance improvement with delta list scanning on Google Drive, Sharepoint, OneDrive for Business and OneDrive personal Fixed: (SE/Pro): Could wrongly allow delta versioning in profile configuration for destination when using Fast Backup

When using multi-zip and file had invalid date and time then it was not compressing it

(Pro): Change in WebDAV to ignore HTTP error 500 and not retry when trying to move a file if destination path does not exist