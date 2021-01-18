Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SyncBackFree 9.4.14.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.4.14.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • Maximum Compression option in the Technical Support Wizard
Updated:
  • Can use Alt key combinations in main window to show/hide menu at top (Alt-B, Alt-C, Alt-S, Alt-H, Alt-V, Alt-E, Alt-T, Alt-P)
  • Can use Alt key combinations in Differences window to show/hide menu at top (Alt-F, Alt-D, Alt-S, Alt-R, Alt-E, Alt-M, Alt-L)
  • Passwords can now not be shown unless they are initially blank or become blank
  • Dialog text in Dialog Settings now uses default values for variable parts of text
  • (Pro): Support for short-lived tokens in Dropbox
  • (Pro): Large performance improvement with delta list scanning on Google Drive, Sharepoint, OneDrive for Business and OneDrive personal
Fixed:
  • (SE/Pro): Could wrongly allow delta versioning in profile configuration for destination when using Fast Backup
  • When using multi-zip and file had invalid date and time then it was not compressing it
  • (Pro): Change in WebDAV to ignore HTTP error 500 and not retry when trying to move a file if destination path does not exist

Versienummer 9.4.14.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 21,61MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-01-2021 16:208

18-01-2021 • 16:20

8 Linkedin

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Update-historie

04-05 SyncBackFree 10.2.28.0 0
09-03 SyncBackFree 10.2.14.0 1
03-02 SyncBackFree 10.2.4.0 6
14-12 SyncBackFree 10.1.24.0 2
19-11 SyncBackFree 10.1.8.0 0
10-11 SyncBackFree 10.1.0.0 0
12-10 SyncBack Free 10.0.4.0 1
04-10 SyncBackFree 10.0.0.0 13
07-09 SyncBackFree 9.5.45.0 0
07-'21 SyncBackFree 9.5.36.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

SyncBackFree

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+15+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0T-men
18 januari 2021 16:50
Zijn er ook (gratis) programma's die wijzigingen vertraagd synchroniseren ?

Ik heb een directory vol met foto's en een netwerkschijf waarop ik ze backup. Als ik foto's verwijder of verplaats, dan wil ik graag dat de backup ook wordt bijgewerkt, maar dan met een vertraging van een week of zo. Zodat ik de kans heb om foutjes (zoals de verkeerde foto's deleten) op te merken.

Ik wil graag 'synchroniseren' gebruiken omdat dan alleen de wijzigingen over de lijn hoeven en ook deletes, renames en verplaatsingen meegenomen kunnen worden. Maar als dat synchroniseren onmiddellijk gebeurt, en ik maak een fout, dan is zowel mijn origineel als ook de back-up weg. Vandaar de wens m.b.t. de vertraging.

[Toegevoegd]
Het gaat om erg veel data. (voor een thuissituatie dan)
Ik wil daarom voorkomen dat ik data dubbel op een schijf heb staan of uren aan het backuppen ben om het hele filesysteem over te kopiëren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door T-men op 18 januari 2021 17:16]

+2HenkEisjedies
@T-men18 januari 2021 16:56
Je kunt een backup run met syncback plannen, bijvoorbeeld elke zondag, maar je kunt ook uitgebreide filters toepassen om bijvoorbeeld een bestand dat recent deleted is over te slaan.
+1_reboot_
@T-men18 januari 2021 16:56
Is het in jouw geval niet beter handiger om versie-backups te maken?

https://www.2brightsparks.../copydeleteversioning.htm
+1Hann1BaL
@T-men18 januari 2021 17:20
Duplicati kun je gewoon instellen en maakt incremental backups, dus kun je altijd wat terughalen uit een vorige backup.
+1beerse
@T-men18 januari 2021 18:11
Zelf heb ik van de pc waar de foto's op worden beheerd naar de nas 2 verschillende backups:

Een volledige backup is daar bedoelt als backup voor het geval dat. Daar staat als het goed is alles in maar mogelijk ook het nodige dubbel. Dit is op de nas in de file en/of backup omgeving.

Een backup van de foto's zoals ik ze zou willen zien en eventueel ook kan laten zien. Dit is op de nas in de 'media server' omgeving. Hier zouden andere systemen zoals de tv en zo ook naar kunnen kijken.

Door zelf bewust beide backups onafhankelijk van elkaar te starten, hoop ik nooit te veel weg te gooien.

UIteindelijk start ik de backup van beide wel handmatig op. De file-backup bijvoorbeeld zodra ik de nodige foto's heb ingelezen maar nog niet heb verwerkt. De media-server backup als ik klaar ben met verwerken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 18 januari 2021 18:13]

+1mcmd
@T-men18 januari 2021 22:15
Ik heb SyncBackPro V9, deze kan het vertraagd bestanden verwijderen. In het profiel is dit te doen in Besluiten - Bestanden kun je instellen wat te doen als een bestand bestaat op Destination maar niet op Source. Daar is de optie om het bestand na X dagen te verwijderen (waarbij je zelf X kunt opgeven).
0Pixeltje
@T-men18 januari 2021 16:55
Voor zoiets kun je beter snapshots gebruiken, een beetje zoals het concept van Time Machine ooit was bedacht. Terug in tijd kunnen om een foutief verwijderd bestand weer terug te halen.
0Baron
18 januari 2021 17:02
Ik zou gewoon een file backup software gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True