Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 7.3 is onder meer dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruik maakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements Macrium Task Scheduler Under Edit Defaults > Scheduler, we've added a checkbox to prevent the system from sleeping while scheduled scripts are running. Sleep is always prevented while the backup itself is being taken, but this checkbox will also prevent sleep while the rest of the script is running. When waking the computer from sleep, or booting up when Windows Fast Boot is enabled, missed scheduled backups would start running immediately without giving the user time to log in and view the Postpone Backup pop-up message. This has been resolved. On some desktops, the 'Start the task only if the computer is on AC power' option would prevent scheduled backups from running even though no battery was present. This has been resolved.

If the ProgramData folder and the Reflect installation folder were on different drives, then Reflect would be unable to download Windows PE. This has been resolved.

A failed backup, due to power failure or removing the target drive, could cause the next backup to fail by detecting, but not deleting, the 'backup_running' mutex file. This has been resolved.

viBoot can now handle images of system disk with 4K sectors.

"Run purge before backup" could cause the current set Full backup to be purged when running a Diff or Inc. This has been resolved.

SQL backups to MIG protected network shares is now supported.

Various minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.