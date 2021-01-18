Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Macrium Reflect 7.3.5550

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 7.3 is onder meer dat Macrium Reflect nu gebruik maakt van een eigen taakplanner en niet langer meer die van Windows zelf. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Macrium Task Scheduler
    • Under Edit Defaults > Scheduler, we've added a checkbox to prevent the system from sleeping while scheduled scripts are running. Sleep is always prevented while the backup itself is being taken, but this checkbox will also prevent sleep while the rest of the script is running.
    • When waking the computer from sleep, or booting up when Windows Fast Boot is enabled, missed scheduled backups would start running immediately without giving the user time to log in and view the Postpone Backup pop-up message. This has been resolved.
    • On some desktops, the 'Start the task only if the computer is on AC power' option would prevent scheduled backups from running even though no battery was present. This has been resolved.
  • If the ProgramData folder and the Reflect installation folder were on different drives, then Reflect would be unable to download Windows PE. This has been resolved.
  • A failed backup, due to power failure or removing the target drive, could cause the next backup to fail by detecting, but not deleting, the 'backup_running' mutex file. This has been resolved.
  • viBoot can now handle images of system disk with 4K sectors.
  • "Run purge before backup" could cause the current set Full backup to be purged when running a Diff or Inc. This has been resolved.
  • SQL backups to MIG protected network shares is now supported.
  • Various minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Versienummer 7.3.5550
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/products/home
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-01-2021 14:3712

18-01-2021 • 14:37

12 Linkedin

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

11-05 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6758 0
05-03 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6635 5
02-03 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6621 4
16-02 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6584 14
07-02 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6560 8
19-11 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6392 9
06-11 Macrium Reflect 8.0.6353 1
17-10 Macrium Reflect 7.3.6284 17
05-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5925 7
03-'21 Macrium Reflect 7.3.5758 14
Meer historie

Lees meer

Macrium Reflect

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+112+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1eatme
18 januari 2021 15:22
Afgelopen weekend voor het eerst gebruikt om een laptop HD te clonen naar een SSD. Het programma bleef zeuren dat hij fouten op de schijf vond waardoor het stopte. CHKDSK /R duurde lang, hielp niets. Aan het eind de schijf eruit gehaald en in mijn vaste PC geclone'd met Acronis : binnen 10 minuten klaar. Programma ziet er leuk en snel uit, maar heeft me een uur rommelen gekost.
+2Psyveira
@eatme18 januari 2021 15:45
Misschien was er toch echt iets met de schijf aan de hand? Dat is iets wat je toch wel wilt weten, en vind ik het in dat geval beter dat hij dan stopt in plaats van doorgaat zoals Acronis. Wellicht is je clone nu corrupt...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Psyveira op 18 januari 2021 15:59]

+1Yoghoo
@Psyveira18 januari 2021 17:13
Lijkt er wel op inderdaad. Gebruik Reflect al jaren op verschillende pc's (free en betaald) en nog nooit dit soort problemen gehad. Met Acronis (in het verleden) juist veel problemen gehad omdat deze corrupte images maakte (bekende bug) vandaar dat ik toen ben overgestapt.
+1robbinwehl
@Psyveira18 januari 2021 18:52
Ik clone met ghost een sector cooy backup en fouten negeer ik... is nog nooit fout gegaan, praat over 0 op 500
Misschien wel...
+1spelbreker
@eatme18 januari 2021 15:36
ken dat probleem niet heb een clone gemaakt van een SSD voor back-up. ging vlekkenloos. 200GB aan data was zo klaar.
+1nutty
@eatme18 januari 2021 17:10
Gebruik het al jaren,al meerdere hdd's gecloned naar ssd,zonder problemen.
Vermoedt dat je hdd niet helemaal oke is.
Wanneer dat zo is zou je dat ook kunnen checken.
Jaren Acronis gebruikt,maar deze werd de laatste jaren steeds gebruiksonvriendelijker,daarom overgegaan naar gratis MR,een verademing..

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 18 januari 2021 17:11]

+1Wildfire
@eatme18 januari 2021 18:08
Ik zou dan toch eens die harde schijf eens goed onder de loep nemen. Een grotere kans dat er iets daadwerkelijk aan de hand is met die schijf dan dat er iets mis is met Macrium zelf.
+1Indir
18 januari 2021 16:01
Waar kan ik de laatste werkende versie van Macrium Reflect Download Agent (DLHF) vinden? De laatste versie van Macrium Reflect Free downloaden met Macrium Reflect Download Agent (DLHF) versie 7.2.1001.0 werkt namelijk niet meer...
+1Wildfire
@Indir18 januari 2021 18:12
Zojuist even getest maar werkt prima hoor.
+1renevane
@Indir19 januari 2021 19:59
Werkt inderdaad nog prima hoor. Je kunt 'm hier downloaden: https://updates.macrium.com/reflect/v7/ReflectDLHF.exe
+1weballey
18 januari 2021 16:05
Je zou ook je geheugen van de laptop eens kunnen checken (memtest). Als dat defect is, verklaart dat ook waarom de schijf in je desktop geen problemen gaf.
+1Huigie
19 januari 2021 13:40
Ben 2 weken geleden geswitched van Acronis naar Macrium. Mis de Acronis feature dat je mappen kan excluden maar was erg verrast dat de incrementals veel kleiner zijn bij Macrium. Ander voordeel is dat Macrium veel cleaner is en helemaal 64 bits. Bij Acronis was er de hele tijd activiteit in de achtergrond.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True