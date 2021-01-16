Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Kodi 19.0 RC1

Kodi logo (75 pix) De eerste release candidate van Kodi versie 19 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is er softwarematige ondersteuning voor het decoderen van av1-video's toegevoegd en is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kodi 19.x "Matrix" - Release Candidate

And, off we go again. The dust settles on the festive season, so it's time for another pre-release to hit the streets... we're getting close to final release now, so we're moving out of Beta and into RC.

If you want to know the main features in this release series, please refer back to previous blog posts: this is an iteration of previous Beta releases, not a feature release, remember.

This is stable, reliable code, suitable for daily use. Please, then: install, test, and give us clear feedback on any remaining issues, either with the new features or perhaps with a regression in existing code. As this is a release candidate, we think it's basically ready to go, but let's aim to make sure.

You can get this release from here or - if appropriate - our nightly PPA here. If you're on Android, you can enrol in our Beta programme and get updates directly from Google Play.

As usual, you can also see changes since the last release here or browse the merged PRs here.

Versienummer 19.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-01-2021 19:2158

16-01-2021 • 19:21

58 Linkedin

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

06-03 Kodi 19.4 20
27-10 Kodi 19.3 13
09-10 Kodi 19.2 48
05-'21 Kodi 19.1 6
02-'21 Kodi 19.0 50
01-'21 Kodi 19.0 RC1 58
10-'20 Kodi 18.9 5
07-'20 Kodi 18.8 22
05-'20 Kodi 18.7 26
03-'20 Kodi 18.6 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kodi

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (58)

-Moderatie-faq
-158058+141+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1Yarisken
16 januari 2021 20:14
Ik had is gelezen dat deze versie deftige support zou hebben voor hdr onder windows 10. Ben benieuwd ;).
+1NoThankYou
@Yarisken16 januari 2021 20:41
Ik gebruik nu al een tijdje de betaversie, specifiek vanwege de hdr-ondersteuning. Het werkt precies zoals ik zou willen.
+1HAWK Wizard
@NoThankYou17 januari 2021 07:45
Dat zou goed nieuws zijn. Betekent dit dat je nu wel vloeiend ultra HD blu ray kan afspelen of mkv bestanden met dezelfde 4k hdr content? Heb laatst met kromme tenen Tenet zitten kijken....op VLC speelde dat wel goed af.
+1NoThankYou
@HAWK Wizard17 januari 2021 13:00
Ik heb geen ervaring met de vorige versies van Kodi en ik heb enkel mkv bestanden gebruikt. Met VLC kreeg ik HDR niet goed werkend. Op MPC na veel moeite wel, maar ik had toch het gevoel dat het er iets minder mooi uitzag dan bij Kodi.

Ik denk dat ik ooit weer overstap naar VLC of MPC wanneer er probleemloze native support is.
0HAWK Wizard
@NoThankYou17 januari 2021 16:12
Ok, thx.

Ben benieuwd of alle add-ins al werken in kodi 19, is dat vooraf te checken voor ik upgrade?
+1dj-scratch
@HAWK Wizard18 januari 2021 09:11
Nee meeste addons zijn Python 2 en zullen gemigreerd moeten worden naar Python3
0HAWK Wizard
@dj-scratch18 januari 2021 09:27
ok, thx.

Heb even rondgekeken, en hier kun je zien welke Add-ons er in de v19/Matrix repository staan:
https://kodi.wiki/view/Category:Matrix_add-on_repository

Gebruik zelf nog steeds DVBLink (TVMosaic) vrij regelmatig, en die lijkt er bij te staan!

[Reactie gewijzigd door HAWK Wizard op 18 januari 2021 09:28]

0walterg
@NoThankYou19 januari 2021 18:41
Heb je iets in moeten stellen om HDR bestanden af te kunnen spelen? En bedoel je dan HDR triggeren op je TV of tone mapping om HDR naar SDR te converteren?

Ik heb geen guides gevonden en het is me niet gelukt om het fatsoenlijk in te stellen. Bijzonder frustrerend, want ik wacht letterlijk al jaren op een goede HDR implementatie in Kodi.

Ik draai het overigens op een NUC.
0NoThankYou
@walterg19 januari 2021 21:26
Kan die NUC wel HDR afspelen?

Het gaat om echte HDR. Mijn televisie herkent dat het een HDR-signaal is en schakelt automatisch over. Ik heb niets hoeven aanpassen in de settings, ook niet in Windows.
0walterg
@NoThankYou19 januari 2021 22:53
Het is een Kaby Lake NUC, dus voldoet volgens de supported hardware pagina om 10bit HEVC te decoden.
https://kodi.wiki/view/Supported_hardware#Windows

Volgens Intel is het de eerste generatie die HDR kan decoden, maar dat moet dus nog blijken

Ik ben nu Windows, drivers, bios etc aan het updaten, want als het zonder aanpassingen moet werken dan is er duidelijk iets aan de hand.

Edit: HA! Het werkt nu! Dank je voor je input. Ik kon nergens vinden hoe het zou moeten werken en of je instellingen moest wijzigen.

Na het updaten van... nou ja... alles... werkte het meteen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door walterg op 19 januari 2021 23:54]

+1Sunz
@Yarisken16 januari 2021 20:39
Oja? Dus dan echt niet meer via externe video-player 4K HDR files afspelen? :) :) :)
+1Yarisken
@Sunz16 januari 2021 21:35
Wel ik heb een htpc via windows 10. Er zijn veel mogelijkheden om kodi te gebruiken hé.
+1darkness_nightf
@Yarisken17 januari 2021 08:34
HDR zat al een tijdje in een speciale test versie op hun forum.

Het is begonnen als mod maar is nu officieel overgenomen.

Werkt prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 17 januari 2021 13:21]

0Yarisken
@darkness_nightf17 januari 2021 13:08
Bedankt voor de info. Ik ga deze versie is installeren :-).
+1Kazu
16 januari 2021 20:55
Deze versie ondersteunt als het goed is ook transparante ondertiteling. Ideaal voor OLED mensen :)
+1beezjeh
@Kazu17 januari 2021 00:03
Dank voor de tip.

Hier geen Oled maar werd altijd gek van vol helder witte ondertiteling, inmiddels op 40% gezet.
+1rbr320
@beezjeh17 januari 2021 01:28
Ik zet al sinds jaar en dag de kleur van ondertitels op geel. Ik ervaar dat als een stuk prettiger voor de ogen.
+1BlaBla1973
@rbr32017 januari 2021 14:57
Ik gebruikte ook al.jaren geel omdat dat het prettiger keek dan wit.
Toen ik was overgestapt naar mijn lg c9 oled, werd mij hier in het forum vertelt dat geel de "slechtste" kleur was voor een oled ivm in Branden. Dus ben ik naar grijs , maar dat is minder fijn kijken dan geel imo.
Dus een update naar transparant is erg welkom.
+1rbr320
@BlaBla197317 januari 2021 17:05
Dat geel de slechtste kleur is qua inbranden op een oled tv wil ik op zich wel geloven, maar blijven ondertitels lang genoeg op het scherm staan om dat een issue te laten zijn? In ieder geval bedankt voor de tip, ik ga er eens in duiken.
+1BlaBla1973
@rbr32017 januari 2021 21:28
Ze staan steeds in dezelfde zone, dat in combinatie met geel, geeft grote kans op inbranden.
+1beezjeh
@rbr32017 januari 2021 02:11
Geel had ik inderdaad paar jaar geleden. Na aanschaf van 4 zijdig ambilight tv kleur weer teruggezet naar wit, ambilight effect van geel was vervelender dan met wit vooral bij donkere scenes.
+1faim
@Kazu16 januari 2021 21:17
Yes hier sta ik al tijden om te springen, krijg koppijn van die witte/grijze letters in een donkere omgeving.
+1wbree
17 januari 2021 09:44
Kan je deze versie ook al op Shield TV installeren?
+1NoahAmber
@wbree17 januari 2021 10:48
Gebruik de add on Kodi-Android installer: https://kodi.tv/addon/scripts/kodi-android-installer
+1wbree
@NoahAmber17 januari 2021 11:48
Gedaan. Na een tijdje database migratie start Kodi 19,0 RC op, maar komt niet verder dan het openingsscherm. :'(
+1hardware-lover

@wbree17 januari 2021 11:53
Met de standaard skin of had je een andere geïnstalleerd staan? Met een andere skin ging het ook mis tijdens de upgrade naar 19 bèta 2, met de standaard skin niet.
+1wbree
@hardware-lover17 januari 2021 11:56
Ik had inderdaad niet de standaard skin. En nu?
+1hardware-lover

@wbree17 januari 2021 13:06
Je zou kunnen proberen om handmatig de incompatibel skin te verwijderen, ik weet echter zo niet uit het hoofd waar deze te vinden is op....., welk apparaat gebruik je?

Edit: wat @beezjeh daar schrijft dus ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 17 januari 2021 13:35]

+1wbree
@hardware-lover17 januari 2021 22:27
Uiteindelijk Kodi verwijderd en 18.9 opnieuw met standaard skin geïnstalleerd. Upgrade naar 19.0 rc gaf bij mij hetzelfde probleem. Gebruik Shield tv met laatste firmware.
Misschien moet ik wachten op een definitieve versie voor Shield TV.
+1hardware-lover

@wbree17 januari 2021 22:41
Hmmm, geen idee. Ik heb diverse Android TV apparaten, op ééntje (Mi Box S) ging het bij het upgraden meteen mis met de beta 2, omdat ik daar de Aeon Nox Silvo skin op had draaien.

Ik heb daarop Kodi ook verwijderd van dat apparaat en Kodi 19 B2 opnieuw geinstalleerd op dat apparaat, dat ging meteen goed. Ook de Aeon Nox Silvo Skin voor V19 deed het daarna prima.

Ik test bij voorkeur eerst met apparaten die minder belangrijk voor mij zijn. Op een Shield heb ik de update daarom nog niet geprobeerd, maar als ik een upgrade vanuit V18.9 ga doen, dan zet ik eerst de standaard skin terug.
0hardware-lover

@wbree19 januari 2021 22:13
Ik wil nog even laten weten dat het teruggaan naar de standaardskin (met de andere skin nog wel geïnstalleerd), binnen de instellingen, voldoende was om de update van 18.9 Final > 19 RC1 succesvol af te kunnen ronden met een Shield 2019 Pro.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 19 januari 2021 22:14]

+1beezjeh
@wbree17 januari 2021 13:01
Onderstaande proberen door je skin te verwijderen......


Go to ES FILE EXPLORER
Make sure to turn on Show hidden files
Go to internal storage - android - data - org.xbmc.kodi - files - .kodi - addons
Search for the amber skin folder and delete it
Force close kodi
Restart Kodi... it will launch with default skin and all your configuration.
Hope this helps
+1beezjeh
@wbree17 januari 2021 11:55
Hier standaard skin en alles is vlekkeloos overgenomen op de Shield TV.
+1beezjeh
16 januari 2021 19:40
Nice :).

Even testen en hopen dat gebruikte plugins werkt, zoals random movie, library updater en Trakt.
Paar maand terug werkte alleen Trakt.
+1foxgamer2019
@beezjeh17 januari 2021 13:10
Ik ben ook wel bang een aantal add-ons te verkiezen die Python 2 gebruiken, al valt dat waarschijnlijk wel mee.

Library updator gebruik ik ook, vreemd nog altijd dat dit niet in Kodi zelf zit, deze is echt handig als je meer controle over het syncen wilt hebben. :)
+1beezjeh
@foxgamer201917 januari 2021 14:04
Mijn enkele addons zijn vlekkeloos overgenomen :)
+1D-Ed
16 januari 2021 19:43
Hopelijk fixen ze hiermee ook het crashen van de Xbox Series X met het afspelen van 4K materiaal
+1L0g0ff
@D-Ed16 januari 2021 20:14
Ik dacht ergens gelezen te hebben dat de uwp xbox versie van kodi op een heeeel laag pitje staat door een gebrek aan developers van dit platform.

Maar ik kan zo de bron even niet vinden.
+1Terrestrial
16 januari 2021 21:10
AV1 support zat er al lang in volgens mij , ik heb ooit een video gedownload in mp4 en av1 format om te vergelijken, Beide spelen zonder problemen af.
+1The Third Man
@Terrestrial17 januari 2021 00:12
Ze geven dan ook aan dat het hier specifiek om de support voor softwarematige van decoding gaat. Niet dat het überhaupt pas nu ondersteund wordt.
0Terrestrial
@The Third Man17 januari 2021 10:41
Je zult toch juist eerst software matige support moeten hebben om het hardware matig decoderen te ondersteunen.
+1The Third Man
@Terrestrial17 januari 2021 10:58
Men bedoelt daarmee doorgaans impliciet het decoden ervan, niet of het formaat uberhaupt ondersteund wordt (dat is vaak iets triviaals).
0Terrestrial
@The Third Man17 januari 2021 11:25
Men kan zoveel schrijven maar het klopt niet. Eerst zul je software decoding moeten hebben om later hardware acceleratie toe te voegen, niet andersom.
+1The Third Man
@Terrestrial17 januari 2021 15:40
Ik kan niet volgen waar je dat op baseert. De player laadt een dll, stuurt de elementary stream en die library 'zoekt het maar uit', of die alleen GPU decoding kan of alleen CPU of allebei hangt van die library zelf af, niet van de player. Een goed voorbeeld zijn de Cuda libraries die alleen met Cuda kaarten werken. Een en- of decoder die met Cuda kan werken moet dus handmatig een andere library laden afhankelijk van het willen draaien op de Cuda kaart of niet.

Maar het is de omgekeerde wereld om te stellen dat een player niet eerst een library kan gebruiken die alleen hardware decoding kan, om later een tweede library toe te voegen die software decoding kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Third Man op 17 januari 2021 15:44]

+1j0p3Y
17 januari 2021 14:25
Benieuwd wanneer deze onderhand automatisch op mijn Nvidia Shield aanbelandt. Zo een aantal vervelende issues bij afspelen moeten gaan oplossen (zoals een pop-up die verwijst naar volume wijziging, terwijl je geen enkele knop indrukt)...
+1beezjeh
@j0p3Y17 januari 2021 21:05
Dit is er sinds Shield TV update 8.2.1 geloof ik maar nu je het zegt sinds gisteren niet meer gehad.....dus lag waarschijnlijk zoals je zegt aan Kodi?
+1Bliksem B
16 januari 2021 19:44
Deze release candidate van Kodi is ook al te installeren via Chocolatey, via:
choco install kodi --pre
Wanneer je wil upgraden:
choco upgrade kodi --pre
Goed om te zien dat de packages van Kodi bijna direct online komen: https://chocolatey.org/packages/kodi/19.0-rc1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 16 januari 2021 20:01]

+1NeFoRcE
17 januari 2021 12:54
Is in de versie 3D ook opgelost? (Ohja, tv makers, please bring 3D terug!), Ik had op m'n shield nogal last van 4 beelden, of dubbele subs (links en rechts), of dat de tv niet overging na 3D. Was volgens mij niet zo in versie 17?
+1bluecupra
17 januari 2021 17:01
Net ook mijn Nvidia TV voorzien van Kodi versie 19RC (Kodi Android Installer). Maak zelf gebruik van de Aeon Tajo Skin. Erg handig dat nu de opacity van de ondertiteling kan worden ingesteld 👍
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True