Versie 5.4.7 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Enhanced cloud contact integration for chat/call features

Contacts imported through the contact integration can now be easily added as a Zoom contact. Once approved as a Zoom contact, you will have the ability to call or meet with them and see their Zoom status. Meeting/webinar features Enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions

Nonverbal feedback options are moved to the Reactions button, and all reactions will be shown in the corner of the participants’ video. The host will see each participant’s reactions in the participant list, as well as the aggregate numbers of each reaction at the bottom of the list.

Raise hand for host and co-host

Hosts and co-hosts can utilize the raise hand feature along with meeting participants and webinar attendees.

Poll reports available during live session

The meeting or webinar host will now have the option to download the full poll results when the poll has ended during the live session, rather than waiting until the meeting or webinar has ended. This will launch their browser and begin the download of the CSV poll report. Meeting features Improved grouping of security options when scheduling

The “Only authenticated users can join” option is now located in the Security section of the scheduling window, grouping it with Passcode and Waiting Room options to allow for easier selection and use of security features. Phone features Support for text messaging (SMS and MMS)

Users with Zoom Phone Pro licenses can use their assigned direct phone numbers to send or receive text messages (SMS and MMS). See our text messaging FAQ for more information.

Enhancements for call queues with call monitoring

If call monitoring is enabled for a call queue, members and supervisors can easily monitor their queues and use call monitoring features.

Call end chime

Users will hear a chime and see a notification when a call ends abruptly, typically from poor network connection or the other caller ending the call.

Launch an external app or a URL for incoming calls

Users can configure Zoom Phone to launch a specific app or URL when receiving a call. They can pass additional parameters to the app or website with % arguments; for example, name and caller ID. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements