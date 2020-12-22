Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Zoom 5.4.7

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.4.7 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features
  • Enhanced cloud contact integration for chat/call features
  • Contacts imported through the contact integration can now be easily added as a Zoom contact. Once approved as a Zoom contact, you will have the ability to call or meet with them and see their Zoom status.
Meeting/webinar features
  • Enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions
  • Nonverbal feedback options are moved to the Reactions button, and all reactions will be shown in the corner of the participants’ video. The host will see each participant’s reactions in the participant list, as well as the aggregate numbers of each reaction at the bottom of the list.
  • Raise hand for host and co-host
  • Hosts and co-hosts can utilize the raise hand feature along with meeting participants and webinar attendees.
  • Poll reports available during live session
  • The meeting or webinar host will now have the option to download the full poll results when the poll has ended during the live session, rather than waiting until the meeting or webinar has ended. This will launch their browser and begin the download of the CSV poll report.
Meeting features
  • Improved grouping of security options when scheduling
  • The “Only authenticated users can join” option is now located in the Security section of the scheduling window, grouping it with Passcode and Waiting Room options to allow for easier selection and use of security features.
Phone features
  • Support for text messaging (SMS and MMS)
  • Users with Zoom Phone Pro licenses can use their assigned direct phone numbers to send or receive text messages (SMS and MMS). See our text messaging FAQ for more information.
  • Enhancements for call queues with call monitoring
  • If call monitoring is enabled for a call queue, members and supervisors can easily monitor their queues and use call monitoring features.
  • Call end chime
  • Users will hear a chime and see a notification when a call ends abruptly, typically from poor network connection or the other caller ending the call.
  • Launch an external app or a URL for incoming calls
  • Users can configure Zoom Phone to launch a specific app or URL when receiving a call. They can pass additional parameters to the app or website with % arguments; for example, name and caller ID.
Resolved Issues
  • Minor bug fixes
  • Security enhancements

Zoom

Versienummer 5.4.7 (59784.1220)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-12-2020 06:276

22-12-2020 • 06:27

6 Linkedin

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

18-04 Zoom 5.10.3 3
23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
15-11 Zoom 5.8.4 0
26-10 Zoom 5.8.3 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zoom

geen prijs bekend

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+16+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1wimhey
22 december 2020 14:17
Zoom heeft een slechte naam wat de veiligheid betreft. Zouden ze hun veiligheid al op orde gebracht hebben?
+1Jazco2nd
@wimhey22 december 2020 14:39
Voor een groot deel kwam die slechte naam door verkeerd gebruik. Beetje Zoom de schuld geven dat ongewensten in je meeting komen terwijl je een publieke meeting hebt aangemaakt waar iedereen aan mee mag doen. En dan bij Zoom klagen. Wat een onzin.

En natuurlijk heeft Zoom ook wat foutjes gemaakt, lijkt me vrij logisch met de onverwachte gigantische vraag die ineens ontstond.
+1Yarisken
@Jazco2nd22 december 2020 19:08
Als je er niets van weet dan zeg je best niks. Beveiliging was een ramp. Zo erg dat het wel express leek voor backdoors etc.... .
+1theblindman
22 december 2020 07:33
Dit is ook de eerste versie van Zoom die native op de nieuwe M1-chip van Apple draait, zonder het gebruik van Rosetta 2!
+1rvdlaar
@theblindman22 december 2020 07:41
Hiervoor hebben ze een aparte installer die je van de download pagina moet downloaden. Jammer dat ze er niet zo’n universal installer van hebben gemaakt.
+1MeMoRy
22 december 2020 21:34
Heb vandaag in de ochtend stand-up de hand omhoog functie al geprobeerd. Geen reactie.
Ik denk dat iedereen teveel bezig was met de filters.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True