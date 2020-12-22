Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: openHAB 3.0

openHAB logo (svg)OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via ZWave, Nest en ZigBee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 3.0 uitgebracht en de aankondiging voor die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

openHAB 3.0.0

This is the official release of openHAB 3.0.0. The binaries are available on Bintray and via "Stable" on our APT repository.

New and Noteworthy

The openHAB 3.0 release is a major release that contains many structural changes, new features, enhancements and bug fixes, both for the core runtime and for many add-ons. You can find the most relevant ones listed in detail below.

Please especially note that there is no full backward compatibility with existing setups - so please carefully check the section on breaking changes. While the upgrade procedure tries to do as much as possible for you, you might maybe want to consider this major update as an opportunity to clean up your installation from what piled up over the years and start with a clean installation and manually migrate the relevant parts of your existing installation.

Quick links:

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website openHAB
Download https://github.com/openhab/openhab-distro/releases/tag/3.0.0
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (8)

Wijzig sortering
-1808+11+20+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+1Mayco
23 december 2020 10:00
Zijn er mensen met ervaring met OpenHAB en Home Assistant en deze dus "objectief" kunnen vergelijken met elkaar?
0beerse
@Mayco23 december 2020 11:09
Volgens mij is het nooit echt objectief, het is meestal in de categorie, ik gebruikte x en ben over naar y omdat... Maar er zijn best veel vergelijkingen op internet te vinden. Ook hier bij tweakers, bijvoorbeeld: Ultieme smart home systeem
0djpsycho82
@Mayco23 december 2020 12:09
Is erg lastig te vergelijken. Misschien zijn er mensen die beide hebben draaien maar meeste mensen proberen en systeem en blijven daarbij. Ik heb zelf ervaring met Domoticz en Openhab. Heb wel een middag home assistant geïnstalleerd gehad tussen Domoticz en Openhab in. Domoticz was mij te onstabiel, ervaringen daarin verschillen wel en dat gaat over 3 jaar geleden. Toen ik Home Assistant probeerde pastte het niet echt bij mij, dacht ik op dat moment. Maar ja, mijn domotica kennis was toen ook veel lager. Ondertussen heb ik Openhab ongeveer 3 jaar rock sollid draaien. Mijn verlichting is volledig automatisch met handmatige mogelijkheden, de verwarming wordt ingesteld aan de hand van aanwezigheid, alarm systeem, tv setup incl. Media pc wordt beheerd, etc. Kort gezegd is het systeem met 7500 regels broncode te groot om even over te stappen, al is het alleen al het gevoel dat je dat weg gooit. En dat zullen veel mensen hebben op hun eigen systeem.

Mijn idee over het verschil is dat Openhab lastiger te leren is maar veelzijdiger is dan home assistant, maar goed dat zeg ik met weinig HA ervaring. Beide ondersteunen Python dus dat haalt de aardig naar elkaar toe. Ik had toen beetje het iOS/Android gevoel toen ik beide probeerde. Bij HA had ik een beetje het iOS gevoel, ziet er best gelikt uit maar weinig gevoel bij hoe het op de achtergrond draait en wat er werkelijk gebeurt. Bij Openhab had ik meer Android gevoel. Meer controle over het systeem maar je moet er wel wat dieper in duiken om de look en feel naar wens te krijgen. En bij Openhab is het echt zo, hoe dieper je gaat, hoe meer je ontdekt en tegelijk hoe meer je erachter komt wat je nog niet onder de knie hebt.

Daarbij is het zo dat het animo in Nederland voor HA groter lijkt dan voor Openhab. Het forum op tweakers van Openhab is vrij rustig en die van HA wordt meer in besproken. De community op de site van Openhab is wel echt heel goed en extreem kundig.
0Splorky
@Mayco23 december 2020 16:57
Ik heb momenteel Home Assistant draaien, en daarvoor OpenHab.

Mijn ervaring is dat Home Assistant nog wel eens niet wil opstarten na een update. (Pi en VM omgeving ervaren), Openhab kwam bij mij altijd over als bijzonder stabiel.

Openhab vond ik wel lastiger qua scripting / automation taken, en veel minder flexibel met de Front end.
Heb zelf het gevoel dat Home Assistant wel meer verschillende dingen ondersteund en makkelijker/ simplistischer in het gebruik is dan OpenHab. Ondertussen doe ik alle scripting via NodeRed wat op beide werkt.

Installatie van Openhab kan met een linux commandline regel en draaid meer als een service op een systeem, Home Assistant lijkt meer een all in one deal te zijn waarbij het je hele installatie in controle wil houden.

Zelf heb ik niet vee lverstand van Linux, en heb niet echt programmeer skills die veel dieper gaan dan if then else calse select en copy paste adapt.

alle twee de systemen zijn zeker bruikbaar.
0Mickroz
@Splorky23 december 2020 23:40
Ik heb momenteel Home Assistant draaien, en daarvoor OpenHab.

Mijn ervaring is dat Home Assistant nog wel eens niet wil opstarten na een update. (Pi en VM omgeving ervaren), Openhab kwam bij mij altijd over als bijzonder stabiel.
Dit, hoor meerdere mensen om mij heen waar hun HA niet meer online komt na een update.

Ik ben al een geruime tijd bezig in openHAB, en leer nog elke keer nieuwe dingen, zeker nu met deze versie.
Ik heb ook sinds kort een HA installatie draaien op een rpi, maar kan daar nog moeilijk mijn weg in vinden kwa scripts, ook al is er een hoop te vinden.
0suy
23 december 2020 22:35
Ik heb een klein jaar openhab gebruikt. Zeer stabiel maar ook trage updates. De community is meestal heel behulpzaam. Het zijn bijna altijd dezelfde mensen die helpen. De community is dus niet zo groot. Openhab heeft een beperktere ondersteuning, maar waarschijnlijk genoeg voor de meesten. Het lijkt wel een tool voor mensen die zich graag ergens in vastbijten. Even home automation opzetten is er niet bij. En de nieuwe 3.0 versie gaat nog verder. Het idee is wel goed, maar vergt veel werk wil je er iets aan hebben.
Home assistant gebruik ook nog maar een paar maanden. Hier iets opzetten gaat veel vlugger vooruit. Het lijkt mij over het algemeen gemakkelijker in gebruik.
Voor mij is het nog wat zoeken,. De ene keer denk ik openhab verder te gebruiken, de andere keer home assistant. Momenteel heb ik de voorkeur voor home assistant. Openhab 3.0 vergt zoveel tijd met de voorbereiding, het inlezen van documentie, enz. Ik veronderstel als je oh3.0 nauwgezet opzet en alles mooi voorbereidt, je hier veel uit kan halen. Ik wil in mijn vrije tijd wel wat tijd steken in home automation, maar, om echt genoeg voordeel te halen uit oh3.0 , denk ik, dat ik er te veel tijd met in steken.
Home assistant lijkt mij daarvoor iets beter geschikt. Tja, het kan mss nog beide kanten uit. Heb beide draaien nu
0Maistro_44
24 december 2020 19:21
Ik heb het idee dat openhab wat stabieler is. Ze zijn zich erg bewust van de impact van een slechte update. De laatste tijd inderdaad wat minder update, maar dat was aangekondigd ivm de stap maar OH3
0djack
3 januari 2021 12:36
Heb zowel ha als openhab draaien. Ze werken alle 2 goed maar openhab is iets meer config terwijl ha meer Gui based is hoewel dit in de laatste versie van openhab pak beter is. Ik ben overgestapt van ha naar openhab omdat bepaalde zaken gewoon beter ontwikkeld waren by default in openhab voor het materiaal dat ik gebruik. En dat laatste is het belangrijk denk ik je moet zien welk materiaal je wil gebruiken en daar je platform op kiezen. En dat is vooral veel spelen.
Bijv Shelly heeft beter ondersteuning in OH dan in HA en dan vooral naar RGB en deursensoren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

