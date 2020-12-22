OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan via zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via ZWave, Nest en ZigBee, of producten van Ikea Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons Forum terecht, in het Het Grote OpenHAB topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben OpenHAB 3.0 uitgebracht en de aankondiging voor die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

This is the official release of openHAB 3.0.0. The binaries are available on Bintray and via "Stable" on our APT repository.

The openHAB 3.0 release is a major release that contains many structural changes, new features, enhancements and bug fixes, both for the core runtime and for many add-ons. You can find the most relevant ones listed in detail below.

Please especially note that there is no full backward compatibility with existing setups - so please carefully check the section on breaking changes. While the upgrade procedure tries to do as much as possible for you, you might maybe want to consider this major update as an opportunity to clean up your installation from what piled up over the years and start with a clean installation and manually migrate the relevant parts of your existing installation.