Versie 20.0.4 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Naast de nodige bugfixes, wordt vanaf deze versie ook een migratie vanaf versie 19 ondersteund. De lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen sinds versie 20.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 20.0.4 Changes
- Avoid dashboard crash when accessibility app is not installed (server#24636)
- Bump ini from 1.3.5 to 1.3.7 (server#24649)
- Handle owncloud migration to latest release (server#24653)
- Use string for storing a OCM remote id (server#24654)
- Fix MySQL database size calculation (serverinfo#262)
- Bump cypress-io/github-action@v2 (viewer#722)
- Fix] sidebar opening animation (viewer#723)
- Fix not.exist cypress and TESTING checks (viewer#725)
Note: the main improvement in this very small release is the migration support.Version 20.0.3 Changes
- Check quota of subdirectories when uploading to them (server#24181)
- CircleId too short in some request (server#24196)
- Missing level in ScopedPsrLogger (server#24212)
- Fix nextcloud logo in email notifications misalignment (server#24228)
- Allow selecting multiple columns with SELECT DISTINCT (server#24230)
- Use file name instead of path in 'not allowed to share' message (server#24231)
- Fix setting images through occ for theming (server#24232)
- Use regex when searching on single file shares (server#24239)
- Harden EncryptionLegacyCipher a bit (server#24249)
- Update ScanLegacyFormat.php (server#24258)
- Simple typo in comments (server#24259)
- Use correct year for generated birthdays events (server#24263)
- Delete files that exceed trashbin size immediately (server#24297)
- Update sabre/xml to fix XML parsing errors (server#24311)
- Only check path for being accessible when the storage is a object home (server#24325)
- Avoid empty null default with value that will be inserted anyways (server#24333)
- Fix contacts menu position and show uid as a tooltip (server#24342)
- Fix the config key on the sharing expire checkbox (server#24346)
- Set the display name of federated sharees from addressbook (server#24353)
- Catch storage not available in versions expire command (server#24367)
- Use proper bundles for files client and fileinfo (server#24377)
- Properly encode path when fetching inherited shares (server#24387)
- Formatting remote sharer should take protocol, path into account (server#24391)
- Make sure we add new line between vcf groups exports (server#24443)
- Fix public calendars shared to circles (server#24446)
- Store scss variables under a different prefix for each theming config version (server#24453)
- External storages: save group ids not display names in configuration (server#24455)
- Use correct l10n source in files_sharing JS code (server#24462)
- Set frame-ancestors to none if none are filled (server#24477)
- Move the password fiels of chaging passwords to post (server#24478)
- Move the global password for files external to post (server#24479)
- Only attempt to move to trash if a file is not in appdata (server#24483)
- Fix loading mtime of new file in conflict dialog in firefox (server#24491)
- Harden setup check for TLS version if host is not reachable (server#24502)
- Fix file size computation on 32bit platforms (server#24509)
- Allow subscription to indicate that a userlimit is reached (server#24511)
- Set mountid for personal external storage mounts (server#24513)
- Only execute plain mimetype check for directories and do the fallback… (server#24517)
- Fix vsprint parameter (server#24527)
- Replace abandoned log normalizer with our fork (server#24530)
- Add icon to user limit notification (server#24531)
- Also run repair steps when encryption is disabled but a legacy key is present (server#24532)
- [3rdparty][security] Archive TAR to 1.4.11 (server#24534)
- Generate a new session id if the decrypting the session data fails (server#24553)
- Revert "Do not read certificate bundle from data dir by default" (server#24556)
- Dont use system composer for autoload checker (server#24557)
- Remember me is not an app_password (server#24563)
- Do not load nonexisting setup.js (server#24582)
- Update sabre/xml to fix XML parsing errors (3rdparty#529)
- Use composer v1 on CI (3rdparty#532)
- Bump pear/archive_tar from 1.4.9 to 1.4.11 (3rdparty#536)
- Replace abandoned log normalizer with our fork (3rdparty#543)
- Allow nullable values as subject params (activity#535)
- Don't log when unknown array is null (notifications#803)
- Feat/virtual grid (photos#550)
- Make sure we have a string to localecompare to (photos#583)
- Always get recommendations for dashboard if enabled (recommendations#336)
- Properly fetch oracle database information (serverinfo#258)
- Also register to urlChanged event to update RichWorkspace (text#1181)
- Move away from GET (text#1214)