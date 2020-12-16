Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 20.0.4

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 20.0.4 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Naast de nodige bugfixes, wordt vanaf deze versie ook een migratie vanaf versie 19 ondersteund. De lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen sinds versie 20.0.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 20.0.4 Changes

Note: the main improvement in this very small release is the migration support.

Version 20.0.3 Changes
Nextcloud screenshot
Versienummer 20.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

16-12-2020
74

Bron: Nextcloud

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (74)

+2teek2
16 december 2020 13:30
Webmail voor je imap server, contacten, agenda (inc delen), files uploaden a la Dropbox, een persoonlijk kanban board, notities... Voor mij vormt NextCloud de hele back-end van mijn Android telefoon, vanuit m'n eigen kelder. Een geweldig project!
+2Mich
@teek216 december 2020 13:40
Voor mij idem dito.

Perfect pakket om in 1 klap van google services af te komen.

Ik mis alleen nog een goede firefox bookmarks sync en een 2-way sms backup / restore service.
+1ZatarraNL
@Mich16 december 2020 13:44
Ik heb al tijden nextcloud en erg tevreden.
Maar die imap email, is dat een eigen server? Je gebruikt dus geen Google mail meer?
+1teek2
@ZatarraNL16 december 2020 13:58
Ik heb een pakket bij Vimexx, in Nextcloud kan je gewoon via imap mail binnen halen (ik betaal dus voor mail, 3 eur per maand voor onbeperkt mailboxen en 10GB ofzo?)

Eigen mail server heb ik een tijdje gehad. Is echt een Pita.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 16 december 2020 13:58]

+1geotoxiz
@teek216 december 2020 17:44
Heb je wel eens gekeken naar een docker mail server (https://github.com/tomav/docker-mailserver). Super makkelijk =D
+1Groentjuh
@geotoxiz16 december 2020 19:23
Of eventueel mailcow. Daarmee kun je ook heel gemakkelijk een email-server opzetten. Via oAuth2 kun je die Mailcow en NextCloud met elkaar laten samenwerken!
0teek2
@geotoxiz16 december 2020 22:28
Her ging bij mij fout toen mijn mail niet meer bij outlook.com bezorgd werd nooit de reden te horen gekregen. Goed ik snapte DKIM toen ook nog niet echt en ik zou een smtp forwarder kunnen gebruiken. Misschien idd nog eens proberen :)
0zenlord
@teek217 december 2020 09:24
Er komt inderdaad heel wat bij kijken, maar eens je de juiste DNS instellingen hebt gevonden, valt het wel mee. Met externe diensten zoals MX Toolbox kan je heel snel uitvlooien waar het fout loopt (of je kan uiteraard ook je eigen Asnible testing framework opzetten, kwestie van het geheel wat ernstig te nemen :D)
+1idef1x
@teek217 december 2020 08:49
Ik heb Mail in a box (https://mailinabox.email/) in een LXD container draaien (net als Nextcloud)...is totaal geen PITA om op te zetten. Kwestie van schone ubuntu 18.04 container en een script starten die alles voor je regelt. Het kan ook automagish met Letsencrypt je certificaten beheren/installeren. Zelfs een non tweaker zou het moeten lukken.
0hakariki
@teek216 december 2020 15:41
Pita?
+1GeroldM

@hakariki17 december 2020 17:42
Een eigen mail server heeft tegenwoordig heeft vanwege veiligheidsredenen heel veel extra configuratie (SPKDIF/DKIM) nodig. Heb je certificaten voor nodig. LetsEncrypt zal wel voldoen. Een statisch IP adres is ook wel makkelijk. Je moet port forwarding op je ISP modem aanzetten. Poort 587 zal minder problemen dan poort 25. Maar de kans is groot dat je ISP beide poorten blokkeert omdat ze niet willen dat hun gebruikers een eigen mail server draaien.

Heb je dat allemaal voor elkaar, dan is het nog steeds vrij gemakkelijk om op een spam blacklist terecht te komen. Moet je door hun procedure heen en hopen dat zij je mail server zo snel mogelijk weer van hun lijst afhalen. Bij sommige lijsten is dat een paar uur, bij de meeste is dat zo'n 24 uur, maar zijn ook een klein aantal waarbij dat veel langer kan duren.

Mail server software heb je in alle soorten en maten. Sommige zijn makkelijk om op te zetten, anderen zijn moeilijk tot zeer moeilijk. Voor Windows heb je zo goed als geen geen gratis/open source mail server software. De meest bekende voor Linux heet Postfix en is zeer capabele open source. Maar het is erg gemakkelijk om deze verkeerd op te zetten.

Dan verandert je mail server maar al te snel in een spam server. De meeste anti-spam organisaties, die houden rekening met het specifieke domein en/of IP adres waarvan de spam word verzonden.
Er zijn er echter ook een boel die dan gelijk een heel blok aan IP adressen in de ban gooit. En dat trreft je ISP behoorlijk hard. Vandaar dat ze er een grove hekel aan hebben dat hun gebruikers eigen servers opzetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeroldM op 17 december 2020 17:47]

+1kaaas
@Mich16 december 2020 13:44
Ik gebruik floccus met de bookmarks app van nextcloud
+1RuddyMysterious
@Mich16 december 2020 13:56
Firefox bookmark sync kan perfect via een docker container.
+1Jazco2nd

@Mich16 december 2020 14:28
Als je Docker gebruikt, met Nextcloud in een container kan je vrij simpel ook een Firefox Sync container gebruiken.
+1Kayl
@teek216 december 2020 13:46
Wat gebruik je voor de database? En heb je daar nog optimalisaties voor gedaan? Merk dat het systeem soms wat traag is terwijl de server ruim krachtig genoeg is.
+2Nitroglycerine
@Kayl16 december 2020 14:49
Bij mij draait alles naar wens op een Raspberry pi 4. Wel lokale opslag op een 400 GB microSD kaart met een sync naar een lokale 2 1/2" 320 GB HDD en een remote sync naar een 1 TB USB HDD aan mijn NAS. Sinds ik alles op de SD kaart heb staan heb ik geen klachten meer over snelheid. Data backup dagelijks naar de HDD en wekelijks een incremental naar de USB HDD waarbij ik tegelijkertijd een backup van de nextcloud omgeving maak. Eigenlijk zou ik dan ook een MariaDB dump moeten maken, maar daar ben ik niet zo in thuis. Als ik opnieuw moet beginnen heb ik een clone van de initiële installatie op een 2e microSD en de backups.
+2lappro
@Nitroglycerine16 december 2020 17:21
maria/mysql dumps maken is heel makkelijk via de CLI:
mysqldump -u "je username" -p"je password" "database die gedumpt moet worden" > "dump-naam-$(date +'%Y-%m-%dT%H%M%S').sql"

dat stukje na de ">" is de file waar naar geschreven moet worden waarvan het $(date... stukje de timestamp in +- iso formaat er aanvast plakt zodat je unieke en omschrijvende backup namen hebt.

Kan ook voor remote db instances als je -h "ip adres/hostname" toevoegt aan het dump command.
Ipv de database benoemen kan je ook "--all-databases" opgeven om alle dbs te dumpen.

Evt voor efficient ruimte gebruik kan je nog compressie toevoegen met bv gzip oid
+2teek2
@lappro17 december 2020 10:06
Iets wat ik nog steeds niet helemaal snap, als ik een docker draai, met persistent storage gemount, dan kan ik toch gewoon de mysql docker stoppen, de data opslaan of porteren en weer aan een nieuwe docker voeren: Geen dumps nodig lijkt me, of snap ik het nu verkeerd?
+1lappro
@teek217 december 2020 14:09
Dat kan, maar echte mysqldumps zijn een geschikter formaat voor backups. Want daar komen gewoon normale SQL instructies uit waarmee je een nieuwe database kan opbouwen gelijk aan je oorspronkelijke. Gewoon de binary files die mysql zelf gebruikt zijn wat trickyer wat dat betreft, waarschijnlijk zijn die ook hard aan versies en mysql config gebonden. Dat is in ieder geval een situatie van "zou moeten werken", terwijl mysqldumps bewezen werken tenzij je hele rare fratsen uithaalt.
0teek2
@lappro17 december 2020 15:51
Hmm, dus je dockers zomaar updaten kan soms wel tot problemen leiden dan? Misschien de versie iig vastzetten in docker-compose.yaml dan maar...
0lappro
@teek217 december 2020 23:14
als je gewoon upgrades doet zal dat wel ok zijn, dan is het gewoon vergelijkbaar met een lokale install.
Voor backups zou ik persoonlijk gewoon de tools gebruiken die daar voor bedoeld zijn.
+1RuddyMysterious
@lappro16 december 2020 19:07
Voor welk OS (of liever: CLI-omgeving) is dat commando geschikt?
+1lappro
@RuddyMysterious16 december 2020 20:15
bash of vergelijkbare linux shells zouden moeten werken.
+1dycell
@RuddyMysterious16 december 2020 20:22
Iedere? mysqldump is een onderdeel van mysql, niet van het OS
0RuddyMysterious
@dycell17 december 2020 08:37
"dump-naam-$(date +'%Y-%m-%dT%H%M%S').sql"
Dit deel lijkt mij specifiek te zijn voor een bepaalde omgeving.
0dycell
@RuddyMysterious17 december 2020 10:35
Ah, daar heb je inderdaad een punt. Die variabelen zouden in een bepaalde OS of Shell niet beschikbaar kunnen zijn. Maar die notering is natuurlijk niet nodig, je kan er ook gewoon een datum intikken.
0lappro
@RuddyMysterious17 december 2020 14:11
Kan je heel makkelijk testen, type dit in je cli:
echo "dump-naam-$(date +'%Y-%m-%dT%H%M%S').sql"

komt daar iets normaals uit, dan werkt het, zo niet, zit je op het verkeerde os/shell ;)
+1teek2
@Kayl16 december 2020 14:02
Nu draai ik hem op MariaDB, php-FPM en nginx (Celeron van 6 jaar oud, 4 GB ram) maar ik ga over op docker-compose als mn nieuwe server binnen is (https://tweakers.net/gallery/168551/wenslijst/, gisteren besteld), ik dacht er aan de linux server.io versie te gebruiken maar na wat onderzoek lijkt sqlite me echt geen goede optie dus het zal weer een mariaDB of Mysql gebaseerde install worden, ik denk precies dit stukje yaml: https://github.com/nextcloud/docker#base-version---fpm. Ik heb net Traefic aan de praat voor HTTPS. Die corei3 moet toch snel genoeg zijn lijkt me? Ik merk nu al weinig van traagheid hoor. Gebruik je sqlite?

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 16 december 2020 14:03]

+1Kayl
@teek216 december 2020 14:09
Die i3 moet ruim voldoende zijn lijkt me ja. Ik zit zelf op een 3800X server en run wel de linuxserver docker en dan op een Postgres docker. Die draait al sneller dan op MariaDB toen, maar misschien is dat inmiddels ook weer veranderd.

Kan natuurlijk ook in de NGINX config zitten, aangezien je die wel zo sterk mogelijk wilt hebben.
0teek2
@Kayl16 december 2020 14:29
Nou ja, ik ben ook niet zo veeleisend denk ik.
+1Gieltje
@Kayl16 december 2020 14:10
Zorg dat je dingen als redis en memcache goed ingeregeld hebt, i.c.m. php-fpm werkt dit met 1.3TB aan data op een asrock J5005 best prima.
0Kayl
@Gieltje16 december 2020 14:12
Regel je dat in je config file of vanuit de UI? En wat is goed inregelen dan praktisch gezien? Zijn er bepaalde goede waarden?
+1Gieltje
@Kayl16 december 2020 14:13
Config file, je zal even met de hand wat moeten sleutelen, het volgende staat in mijn config:

'memcache.local' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\APCu',
'memcache.locking' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\Redis',
'redimemcache.distributed' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\Redis',
'htaccess.RewriteBase' => '/',
'redis' =>
array (
'host' => '/tmp/redis.sock',
'port' => 0,
'timeout' => 1.5,
'dbindex' => 1,
),

Je moet dan wel zorgen dat de betreffende plugins/services beschikbaar zijn.
0Kayl
@Gieltje16 december 2020 14:14
Dankje, ga ik naar kijken!

Heb jij ook bij elke update dat je weer database onderhoud moet plegen omdat bepaalde kolommen missen en dergelijke? Zo niet, welke database draai jij?
+2Gieltje
@Kayl16 december 2020 14:17
Dat is inderdaad een normale zaak bij Nextcloud updates, dit omdat op "grotere" databases deze updates soms erg lang kunnen duren, je kan iets van een update scriptje gebruiken (let op apache is niet de goede user voor Debian e.d.!):

#!/bin/bash
/usr/bin/sudo -u apache /usr/bin/php /var/www/nextcloud/updater/updater.phar --no-interaction
/usr/bin/sudo -u apache /usr/bin/php /var/www/nextcloud/occ db:add-missing-indices
/usr/bin/sudo -u apache /usr/bin/php /var/www/nextcloud/occ db:add-missing-columns
/usr/bin/sudo -u apache /usr/bin/php /var/www/nextcloud/occ db:add-missing-primary-keys

Dit vangt niet alles af, maar doet het meeste voor je. Ook is er sinds een tijd een cli mogelijkheid om plugins automatisch te updaten in b.v. een cron job:
/usr/bin/sudo -u apache /usr/bin/php /var/www/nextcloud/occ app:update --all

Zelf draai ik op MariaDB 10.5.8, zonder docker o.i.d.
+1Superstoned

@Gieltje16 december 2020 15:31
Ja, we zouden eigenlijk in de updater moeten vragen "en, wil je die ff draaien" of zelfs dat je gewoon een vlag mee kan geven zodat ie het doet. Ik heb er pas een issue voor ingeschoten, nu wachten op een vrijwilliger die dit doet - het kan niet moeilijk zijn ;-)

https://github.com/nextcloud/updater/issues/321
0Kayl
@Gieltje16 december 2020 14:18
Dankje, ga kijken hoe ik die op mijn situatie kan gebruiken. Draai alles namelijk in dockers op Unraid.
0Jerie
@Kayl19 december 2020 23:15
updater.phar zit niet in de Docker image.

$ sudo docker exec -u 33 -it nextcloud php occ db:add-missing-indices
$ sudo docker exec -u 33 -it nextcloud php occ db:add-missing-columns
$ sudo docker exec -u 33 -it nextcloud php occ db:add-missing-primary-keys
$ sudo docker exec -u 33 -it nextcloud php occ app:update --all
+1idef1x
@Kayl17 december 2020 08:54
Is Nextbackup niet bruikbaar hiervoor? Gewoon in de nextcloud appstore: https://apps.nextcloud.com/apps/nextbackup.
+1MadEgg
@teek216 december 2020 13:55
Webmail en kanban-board? Zijn dat add-ons?

Ik draai al heel wat jaren op OwnCloud. Het irriteert mij een beetje dat bij elke update het weer geneuzel is met de add-ons die uitgeschakeld zijn of dingen breken. Doorgaans wel op te lossen, maar geeft wel tegenzin om te upgraden. Is dit bij NextCloud beter geregeld?

Een jaar terug heb ik geprobeerd te migreren naar NextCloud maar dat lukte helaas ook niet, de NextCloud-migratie-assistent ondersteunde alleen oudere versies van OwnCloud. Dus dat plan is ook gestrand.

Misschien moet ik eens zien of ik een compleet nieuwe NextCloud installatie kan opzetten en de boel handmatig kan migreren.
+1Tomaat
@MadEgg16 december 2020 14:06
Dat dingen breken bij een update heb ik helaas met het updaten van mijn Nextcloud naar versie 20 ook meegemaakt.. Ik heb 2FA actief en juist die add-on was uitgeschakeld dus ik kon helemaal niet meer inloggen |:( Via de console kunnen fixen maar niet fijn.
+1Superstoned

@Tomaat16 december 2020 15:32
Pfff, dat is nasty, je moet dit toch hebben kunnen zien aankomen want we laten altijd voor de update zien welke apps wel en niet beschikbaar zijn... Als het zonder waarschuwing gebeurde moeten we dat echt fixen.
+1Tomaat
@Superstoned17 december 2020 09:18
Waarschijnlijk wel maar ik draai Nextcloud in een containertje dus ik heb gewoon een docker pull gedaan en daarna een rebuild van de container.
0Superstoned

@Tomaat26 december 2020 19:37
Ah, ja, als je het handmatig doet dan krijg je de waarschuwing niet. Tja, je kunt de apps natuurlijk nog steeds vrij makkelijk forceren, meestal werken ze gewoon...
+1Valkyre
@Tomaat17 december 2020 13:21
ik heb dat ook een keer gehad een paar maanden geleden, ik had gelukkig de backupcodes in mijn passwordvault opgeslagen en toen kon ik wel inloggen en de add-on weer aanzetten.
+1Superstoned

@MadEgg16 december 2020 15:34
ff op nextcloud.com/news kijken - we hebben net vandaag een aankondiging gedaan, speciaal voor jouw ;-)

En ja, mail en kanban zijn al heel lang Nextcloud apps - Mail en Deck.

Upgraden is flink beter dan in oC tijd, al is het niet altijd perfect - de laatste tijd hebben we nogal eens een overloaded download server wat dan weer updates af laat breken. Populariteit heeft nadelen 🙈
+1MadEgg
@Superstoned16 december 2020 15:36
Ah, top! Dan ga ik het binnenkort weer eens een nieuwe kans geven :) Ik heb net een paar vrienden toegevoegd aan mijn OwnCloud setup, kan ik ze gelijk verrassen met een complete switch naar NextCloud.
0Superstoned

@MadEgg17 december 2020 07:27
Oh en als ik even heel pedantisch mag zijn - het is gewoon heel saai Nextcloud, niet NeXtClOuD ofzo :D

}:O
0MadEgg
@Superstoned17 december 2020 07:30
Zo schrijf ik het dan ook niet. Het zijn eigenlijk losse woorden, “next” en “cloud”. Dus als programmeur ga ik ze dan vanzelf CamelCasen ;) Ik zal mijn best doen maar denk niet dat ik dat kan onderdrukken.
0Superstoned

@MadEgg17 december 2020 07:33
haha ok, helemaal best hoor. Als je nu had gezegd dat het was omdat ownCloud met een hoofdletter was geschreven, DAN had ik nu in een hoekje zitten huilen 8)7 O-)

Maar CamelCase, ja, daar kan ik inkomen :O
0idef1x
@MadEgg17 december 2020 08:56
Ik schrijf het ook altijd meestal als NextCloud en ik ben geen programmeur ;)

betrap me er net op dat ik hierboven eerder het als nextcloud schreef 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door idef1x op 17 december 2020 08:58]

+1teek2
@MadEgg16 december 2020 14:04
Ja, dat zijn idd add-ons, ik ben ooit wel gemigreerd (direct na de afsplitsing), maar nu zijn ze denk ik best ver uit elkaar en zou handmatig alles doen denk ik, ook lekker schoon.
+1rigrig
@MadEgg16 december 2020 15:41
Ze hebben net bij deze versie de migratietool geüpdatet, dus zou op dit moment soepel moeten werken: https://nextcloud.com/migration/
+1Thamell
@teek216 december 2020 16:09
Ik gebruik Owncloud, zit er veel verschil in? Ik lees af en toe wel het e.e.a., maar ik kan de vinger er niet echt op leggen.
+1teek2
@Thamell16 december 2020 16:48
NextCloud is het resultaat van de een splitsing, de originele ontwikkelaars waren het niet eens met de het OwnCloud bestuur en forkten OwnCloud en noemden het NextCloud. Sinds die tijd gaat de ontwikkeling van NextCloud veel harder dan OwnCloud en geven ze meer vrij als open source (de OwnCloud managers wilden meer een open-core model, en dus 2fa bijv alleen bij betaling leveren). NextCloud is moderner, zie het als LibreOffice vs OpenOffice.
+1Thamell
@teek216 december 2020 20:49
Ah thx voor je toelichting. Misschien toch maar kijken of ik ga overstappen.
+1CollisionNL
@teek216 december 2020 18:17
contacten via contacts/CardDAV server?
+1teek2
@CollisionNL16 december 2020 22:29
Ja, carddav en caldav zijn ingebouwd in NextCloud.
+1The--dude
@teek216 december 2020 20:19
Op wat voor device heb jij Nextcloud draaien?
+1teek2
@The--dude16 december 2020 22:30
Nu een celeron 1820, met 4 gb ram. Maar er komt een i3 aan met 16 gb ram.
+1mrwiggs
16 december 2020 16:10
Heeft iemand ervaring met zowel Nextcloud als de meegeleverde software op een Synology NAS? Welke heeft je voorkeur?
+1debom
@mrwiggs16 december 2020 17:05
Mijn persoonlijke mening.
Apps van synology zien er natuurlijk goed uit. Maar wat mijn vooral opviel is dat bij het gebruik van de Foto's app (en daarbij het inschakelen van de backend services) is ineens 1,5T armer was. Omdat Synology doodleuk een kopie maakte van mijn foto's in een home folder. Van dit soort dingen was ik niet geheel van gedient. Dus heb ik het geheel maar gelijk uitgezet.

Ik heb Nextcloud in het begin gedraaid op Centos. Maar daar liep ik elke keer weer tegen de draak aan die selinux heette. Daardoor werkte de webbrowser upgrade voor geen meter. Dus elke keer met de hand upgraden. Sinds ik over ben op ubuntu met nginx/mariadb kan ik gewoon via de browser updaten. Tot nu toe 1 keer gehad dat een upgrade van ubuntu de php module van mysql had verwijderd. Maar dat is natuurlijk niet te wijten aan nextcloud.

Wat ik zelf nog niet werkend heb gekregen bij Nextcloud is de integratie van de community editie van OnlyOffice. Ik zou op dat stuk nog graag van MS/Google af willen.
Ik heb de volgende dingen draaien op nextcloud:
Files (ala dropbox)
Calender
Deck
Talk (handig voor de kids met school)
Tasks
Text
Two-factor
en version


@Superstoned Hierbij een feature request voor een door Nextcloud gemaakte Texteditor app ala docs van google om van Google af te kunnen.... :P
That would be great!
+1powerboat
@debom16 december 2020 17:20
Only office kun je relatief simpel installeren echter ben ik laatste tegen een bug aangelopen waarbij ik grote delen van mijn document ben verloren. :(
+1Superstoned

@powerboat17 december 2020 07:25
Ja, ik zou voor Collabora gaan. ONLYOFFICE heeft zo zijn issues...
+1idef1x
@Superstoned17 december 2020 09:00
feature request snel afgehandeld dus ;)
Ik ben ook laatst geswitched van onlyoffice naar collabora...meer omdat het makkelijker geintegreerd zit tegenwoordig
+1Superstoned

@debom17 december 2020 07:24
Er zijn 3 oplossingen daar, je noemt ONLYOFFICE al, je kunt ook Collabora installeren, en Text is natuurlijk ook een collaboratieve editor waar meerdere mensen in kunnen typen maar die is wel beperkt tot markdown. We zijn Text wel aan het uitbreiden, er komen meer features zoals tabellen en zo.

Maar om echt met Docs te concurreren heb je Collabora of ONLYOFFICE nodig. De beperkingen:
* beiden werken (nog!) niet op ARM. Collabora is daar me bezig, kan elk moment uitkomen maar gezien de datum is dat wel 'volgend jaar' ;-)
* Je moet OF een docker image gebruiken en wat (in mijn mening vrij ingewikkelde) instellingen aanpassen, OF de ingebouwde varianten gebruiken. Die laatste werkt meestal, maar niet altijd, waarbij het vooral werkt als je een 'standaard' Linux/Apache/Mysql/PHP stack hebt en niet wanneer je op meer exotische en beperkte systemen zit zoals een hele goedkope online PHP web hosting of een appliance zoals een NAS. Bij die laatsten zitten er vaak allerhande beperkingen op het systeem die onze apps blokkeren - weinig aan te doen, ben ik bang.

https://nextcloud.com/blo...-online-in-nextcloud-hub/ voor hoe je Collabora installeerd op de makkelijke manier.
+1WouterDeHeij
@mrwiggs17 december 2020 11:49
Ik gebruikt het sinds een paar maanden op de Synology NAS. Drive werkt ook prima, maar NextCloud ziet er net wat beter uit en wordt actief ook ondersteund. Ik draai geen webmail. Media doe ik via PLEX.
+1danieljohannes
16 december 2020 14:56
Ik moet zeggen dat ik dit programma nog in mijn omgeving hudige omgeving wil installeren, maar wat ik teleurstellend vind is de uploadsnelheid van providers. Wil dit echt een goed werken moet de uploadsnelheid gewoon vele malen hoger om ook grote bestanden te downloaden op een andere locatie.

Voor mijn deur ligt geen glasvezel en de huidige kabels die er liggen zijn van deze tijd. 32down en 4 up geloof ik. Nu zit ik aan een ziggo aboo vast van 100 down en 10 up. Nu vind ik de 100mb down prima, maar wil ik een iets hogere upload (max 50mb) dan zit ik aan belachelijke prijzen vast (100euro).
+1Superstoned

@danieljohannes17 december 2020 07:33
Ja, daar heb ik ook last van, Kabel Deutschland met 100Mbit down en 6 up. Wat een domme grap.
+1Kaasje123
16 december 2020 13:30
Ik ben er erg blij mee. Ik ben geen hardcore beheerder of super techneut en beweer ook niet dat ik alles begrijp en maak er via Snap gebruik van die zichzelf ook netjes update en draai het op een Trans ip server, maar het is wel een stapje extra dat ik graag zet om het in eigen beheer te houden. Mijn prive foto's van mijn kinderen hoeven wat mij betreft niet bij Google of Microsoft te staan. En daarin voldoet Nextcloud geweldig met auto upload functies op de app e.d.
+1Jerrywtx
16 december 2020 18:07
Gebruik Nextcloud al sinds versie 14. Alle Iphones van mijn gezin synchroniseren met Nextcloud. Alle foto`s, notities, agenda`s, contacten staan in onze cloud. De mail app gebruik ik niet. Op mijn systeem (Centos 7) erg buggy en de app voegt weinig toe omdat ik roundcube gebruik.

Update ging dit keer bij mij niet helemaal vanzelf. Update bleef hangen in maintenance mode waardoor ik in de console eea moest afronden. Nieuw in deze versie is het dashboard. Ziet er leuk uit.
+1WouterDeHeij
17 december 2020 11:48
Ik heb NextCloud op mijn synology NAS draaien als bestandsserver. Vooral privé nu. Mijn partner gebruikt het ook. Daarnaast gebruik ik wel ook nog Dropbox, maar mijn ambitie is om op termijn helemaal over te gaan 'naar mijn eigen cloud'. Plex draait voor media ook nog goed.
+1Valkyre
17 december 2020 13:25
sinds een update of 2 geleden heb ik te maken met de volgende melding:
"Invalid private key for encryption app. Please update your private key password in your personal settings to recover access to your encrypted files."

ik heb nooit een key ingesteld, waardoor ik nu in een soort viceuse cirkel beland helaas.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

