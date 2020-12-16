TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.2 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features and Functionality Users can apply Effects to floating images, in addition to the background image

The Copy All button animates to confirm content has been copied

When the user moves a magnified image with no border, Snagit shows a temporary border for convenience

When the user creates a new image from content with transparency on the Clipboard, the new image will have a transparent background

Template Settings include a new option to automatically scale images placed in template drop zones

Template footers now include the author’s name

When the user resizes Template sections, Snagit automatically resizes some related objects to maintain a clean look Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements Fixed auto-scrolling for the latest version of Firefox

Fixed an issue where Canvas color defaulted to black instead of transparent in some situations

Fixed an issue where certain sizes of the Snagit Editor window cause flashing icons and slow performance

Fixed bugs related to Pen tool smoothing

Fixed an issue where the Library zoom level reset after the user opened a new capture and then returned to the Library

Fixed an issue with incorrect section numbering in certain Templates

Fixed other small bugs in some Templates

Fixed an issue to keep correct layer order (“z-order”) when the user pastes an image into another image

IT Administrators: Fixed an issue where Snagit rejected incorrectly formatted keys during deployment

Fixed numerous text truncation and control spacing issues for French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Japanese versions

Other bug fixes and performance improvements