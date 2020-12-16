TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.2 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Features and Functionality
Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
- Users can apply Effects to floating images, in addition to the background image
- The Copy All button animates to confirm content has been copied
- When the user moves a magnified image with no border, Snagit shows a temporary border for convenience
- When the user creates a new image from content with transparency on the Clipboard, the new image will have a transparent background
- Template Settings include a new option to automatically scale images placed in template drop zones
- Template footers now include the author’s name
- When the user resizes Template sections, Snagit automatically resizes some related objects to maintain a clean look
- Fixed auto-scrolling for the latest version of Firefox
- Fixed an issue where Canvas color defaulted to black instead of transparent in some situations
- Fixed an issue where certain sizes of the Snagit Editor window cause flashing icons and slow performance
- Fixed bugs related to Pen tool smoothing
- Fixed an issue where the Library zoom level reset after the user opened a new capture and then returned to the Library
- Fixed an issue with incorrect section numbering in certain Templates
- Fixed other small bugs in some Templates
- Fixed an issue to keep correct layer order (“z-order”) when the user pastes an image into another image
- IT Administrators: Fixed an issue where Snagit rejected incorrectly formatted keys during deployment
- Fixed numerous text truncation and control spacing issues for French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Japanese versions
- Other bug fixes and performance improvements