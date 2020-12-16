Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Snagit 2021.1.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2021.0.2 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features and Functionality
  • Users can apply Effects to floating images, in addition to the background image
  • The Copy All button animates to confirm content has been copied
  • When the user moves a magnified image with no border, Snagit shows a temporary border for convenience
  • When the user creates a new image from content with transparency on the Clipboard, the new image will have a transparent background
  • Template Settings include a new option to automatically scale images placed in template drop zones
  • Template footers now include the author’s name
  • When the user resizes Template sections, Snagit automatically resizes some related objects to maintain a clean look
Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
  • Fixed auto-scrolling for the latest version of Firefox
  • Fixed an issue where Canvas color defaulted to black instead of transparent in some situations
  • Fixed an issue where certain sizes of the Snagit Editor window cause flashing icons and slow performance
  • Fixed bugs related to Pen tool smoothing
  • Fixed an issue where the Library zoom level reset after the user opened a new capture and then returned to the Library
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect section numbering in certain Templates
  • Fixed other small bugs in some Templates
  • Fixed an issue to keep correct layer order (“z-order”) when the user pastes an image into another image
  • IT Administrators: Fixed an issue where Snagit rejected incorrectly formatted keys during deployment
  • Fixed numerous text truncation and control spacing issues for French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Japanese versions
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 21.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Bestandsgrootte 316,59MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-12-2020 06:42
19 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-12-2020 • 06:42

19 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

23-02 Snagit 2022.0.2 0
18-01 Snagit 2022.0.1 23
08-12 Snagit 2022.0.0 6
22-09 SnagIt 2021.4.4 1
30-07 Snagit 2021.4.3 0
06-'21 Snagit 2021.4.2 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.1 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.0 0
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.1 10
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.0 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Snagit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
-119019+118+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2azogtoth
16 december 2020 07:56
Sinds ik van het bestaan weet van de standaard Windows functie (Windows key-shift-s), gebruik ik hiervoor geen tool van derden meer.
+1dycell
@azogtoth16 december 2020 09:13
Deze software doet veel meer dan de ingebouwde screencapture tools. Deze is bedoeld voor mensen die veel screenshots maken voor bijvoorbeeld handleidingen en documenten.

Van alle software die ik geprobeerd heb (Greenshot, ShareX, etc) is dit de enige die voldoet aan mijn eisen en workflow. Snelle capture van afbeeldingen en video, ruim portfolio 'stickers' zoals pijlen, stappen en vinkjes en kruizen. Handige zaken zoals autoblurren van tekst en het later kunnen verwijderen van muiscursors. Deze zaken schelen mij dagelijks veel tijd.

TL;DR Dit is zeer uitgebreide screencapture software bedoelt voor mensen die meer willen dan de ingebouwde sreencapture software.
+1Atheistus
@dycell16 december 2020 11:32
De punten die jij noemt zitten allemaal in Greenshot. Wat zit er in Snagit dat de (hoge) prijs rechtvaardigt?
+1lowfi
@Atheistus16 december 2020 11:39
Het zit voornamelijk in de editor. Ik gebruik snagit heel veel zakelijk (support naar klanten) en dan is het bedrag peanuts.

Overigens is het bij elke snagit release dezelfde discussie.
+1Atheistus
@lowfi16 december 2020 13:35
Ik gebruik Greenshot ook zakelijk maar dat is niet zo'n goed argument om geld over de balk te smijten. Dat er telkens een discussie over is geeft al aan dat het onduidelijk is.
Dus zou ik oprecht graag willen weten wat voor meerwaarde Snagit zou hebben. Misschien is er wel een voordeel maar zie ik het gewoon niet.
+11DMKIIN

@Atheistus16 december 2020 16:55
Dus zou ik oprecht graag willen weten wat voor meerwaarde Snagit zou hebben. Misschien is er wel een voordeel maar zie ik het gewoon niet.
Give it a (screen-)shot met de trial?!

Bekijk vooral de Library (tag-) mogelijkheden - de Editor - Quick Styles, de templates, ... en beslis na een praktijktest of het voor jouw type gebruik het je waard is...of niet ;)
+1lowfi
@Atheistus16 december 2020 18:09
De editor maakt voor mij het verschil gaf ik aan. Ik heb greenshot ook wel gebruikt maar de editor daarvan was meer een soort paint (toendertijd). Dat kost mij alleen maar tijd en dus geld.
+1dycell
@Atheistus16 december 2020 20:32
Ik denk dat het voor iedereen echt anders is. Iedereen heeft namelijk andere wensen / eisen.
Voor mij is bijvoorbeeld de library functie een enorm gemak. Even snel naar die screenshot van 3 dagen terug om een waarde af te lezen of een ding aan te wijzen. De screenshots zijn ook non-destructive dus je kan eenvoudig teruggaan en aanpassen. En zo heb ik nog wel 10 van zulke kleine zaken. Al met al telt het, voor mij, op tot een topproduct.

Maar zoals ik al zei, het zal voor iedereen anders zijn. Iedereen heeft een eigen werkstijl, een workflow om zijn dingen te doen. Deze software kan echt wat toevoegen aan je workflow waardoor je sneller en beter kunt werken.En dat bedoelen mensen hier met 'geld wel waard'. Ik ben zelf ook veel productiever door deze software en de zaken die je oplevert zien er iedere keer netjes en hetzelfde uit. En ik moet dit jaar nog een boel documenten opleveren :/
0Atheistus
@dycell17 december 2020 00:57
Oké dat snap ik. Zo'n library kan inderdaad handig zijn. Bedankt.
+1Testert
@dycell16 december 2020 09:50
Werkinstructies, bevindingenregistraties, incidentbeschrijvingen... Ik gebruik het de hele dag door :)
+1Tomolone
@azogtoth16 december 2020 08:17
Ik wil nog wel eens een video vastleggen, dan is shareX handig.
+1afterburn
16 december 2020 08:25
Voor de meeste dingen die met screenshots te maken hebben is WIN+SHIFT+S voldoende en heb je dus eigenlijk nooit een extra programma nodig. Echter soms wil je een screenshot maken van bijvoorbeeld een webpagina, en dan de hele webpagina. In plaats van scrollen en meerdere screrenshots onder elkaar, is dan een apart programma dat dit kan wel erg makkelijk. Maar om daar nu betaalde software voor te gaan gebruiken, voor iets wat je misschien een paar keer per jaar nodig hebt, nah.
+1Bekers
@afterburn16 december 2020 09:16
Ik gebruik voor een complete screenshot van een pagina (ook onder de vouw) altijd Vivaldi (browser) Dit werkt daar super fijn in. Daar heb je ook niet dat de mee scrollende elementen (feedback knoppen bijvoorbeeld) meerdere keren op de screenshot terugkomen.
+1Lieman
@afterburn16 december 2020 09:23
Als je Edge gebruikt kan je voor een webpagina of een deel daarvan CTRL+SHIFT+S gebruiken of rechtsklikken en webopname selecteren.
+1Mr_Thomasz
@afterburn16 december 2020 09:54
Firefox heeft een ingebouwde optie om full page screenshots te maken. https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/firefox-screenshots
+1Leeuwtje
16 december 2020 08:16
Voor privé gebruik ben ik het helemaal met je eens. In een zakelijke omgeving is het echter een prima pakket.
+1RoRoo
16 december 2020 08:41
Ik gebruik het voor documentatie.
Pijltjes, klik momenten, blokken, bedrijfslogo etc. etc.

En inderdaad even snel een screen recording maken van of een volledig scherm of een klein deel van het scherm.

Heel fijn.

Enige nadeel vind ik nog wel dat de watermark functie het positioneren heel erg lastig maakt in onze versie.
Eens kijken of dat in deze nieuwe verbeterd is.

niet dus :(

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoRoo op 16 december 2020 16:10]

+1DonLexos
16 december 2020 10:52
Ideale software, voor thuisgebruik is overigens https://getgreenshot.org/ enorm aan te raden. Kan lang niet zoveel als snagit maar helpt je wel beter dan de standaard screenshot tool van je OS. :-)
+1Von Henkel
16 december 2020 14:52
Buitenom dat deze nieuwe versie niet veel toevoegt t.o.v. de vorige versie is wel het direct delen van screenshots.
Deze screenshots worden direct geüpload (als je het instelt) en kan je dan tijdens een chat/ Email of iets dergelijks meteen delen.
Zelfde geld voor video opnames je kunt meteen de handelingen op je scherm dan zien evt voorzien met spraak of muziek en weer doorsturen.
De link komt binnen enkele seconden op je scherm.

Uiteraard is snagit veel meer dan dit, maar deze 2 sharing tools is het meeste wat ik gebruik.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True