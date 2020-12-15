Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.5.3

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.5.3 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meestgebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements
  • Picard-2034 - Add context menu entry for copy and paste to metadata view
  • Picard-2035 - More verbose tooltip for album error icon
  • Picard-2038 - Integrate metadata box clipboard with system clipboard
  • Picard-2039 - Unify error handling for albums, non-album tracks and files, show errors in info dialog
  • Picard-2044 - Add date and originaldate fields to the choice of columns in the list views
  • Picard-2046 - AcoustID submission can fail due to body size limit of AcoustID server
  • Picard-2047 - Improve contrast for console text in dark mode
  • Picard-2057 - Allow showing all files in Add Files dialog
  • Picard-2063 - Add an option to disable automatic horizontal scrolling in file browser
Bugfixes
  • Picard-2016 - AcoustID API Key is not stripped
  • Picard-2017 - Picard crashes when removing entries on the right side while loading
  • Picard-2019 - Saving tracks to SMB share on Windows 10 results in ever more nested folders
  • Picard-2020 - Multi-value album or recording ID tags prevent Picard from loading the proper albums
  • Picard-2021 - SameFileError when moving files between network path and local path on Windows
  • Picard-2022 - Crash accessing network share without access rights on Windows
  • Picard-2023 - Appdata file not generated on non-Linux platforms
  • Picard-2028 - Deleting albums and saving files is extremely slow
  • Picard-2031 - Scripting documentation link 404
  • Picard-2036 - MultiMetadataProxy::pop is not flagged as a WRITE_METHOD; this breaks the "keep" plugin
  • Picard-2037 - Improve Info/Error tab readability
  • Picard-2045 - After fingerprint, unsaved tracks have green tick
  • Picard-2050 - File selector pane jumps around horizontally instead of expanding / collapsing the folder
  • Picard-2056 - Interface color changes are not saved
  • Picard-2058 - Add File dialog does not show files with uppercase extension on case-sensitive file systems
  • Picard-2059 - Scripting Documentation shows extra line for each function
  • Picard-2062 - Searching for similar tracks can remove current album even if there are unmatched tracks
  • Picard-2064 - Cluster shows empty album column

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.5.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-12-2020 • 17:41
Submitter: hiccup

15-12-2020 • 17:41

Submitter: hiccup

Bron: MusicBrainz

Update-historie

13-01 MusicBrainz Picard 2.7.3 0
22-12 MusicBrainz Picard 2.7.1 0
17-12 MusicBrainz Picard 2.7 2
06-10 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.4 7
06-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.3 4
04-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.2 0
04-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.1 10
03-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6 1
01-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.5.6 0
12-'20 MusicBrainz Picard 2.5.5 3
MusicBrainz Picard

Reacties (8)

+2hiccup
15 december 2020 19:04
Ze zijn daar bij MusicBrainz/Picard 100% te vertrouwen.

Maar… een online virusscan geeft mij inderdaad ook een hoger aantal dan normaal hits dan ik gewend ben met andere 'net uitgebrachte software'.
Goed dat 1870henk dit meld. Het is doorgekopt aan de ontwikkelaars van Picard.

En het lijkt erop dat een gebruiker issues ervaart met het uberhaupt starten van Picard 2.5.3

Dus, ik zou me:
1. geen zorgen maken
2. even wachten op de reactie van de ontwikkelaars betreffende de alerts en de potentiele nieuwe bug.
(het is toch vervelend als Picard helemaal niet bij je zou willen starten)

(2.5.3 Portable werkt overigens prima bij mij)
+1Jeldert
@hiccup16 december 2020 08:04
Inmiddels is versie 2.5.4 uitgekomen.
Deze verhelpt de opstartproblemen onder Windows.
+1hiccup
@Jeldert16 december 2020 10:18
En de online virusscan geeft inmiddels alweer minder dan de helft van het aantal alerts als gisteren.
Dus het is hier echt een kwestie van antivirusprogrammas die snel op 'software gedrag' aanslaan als ze iets nieuws tegenkomen wat nog niet in hun database is geaccepteerd als zijnde veilig.

edit
Hm, er is weer een nieuw bugje ontdekt.
Vandaag of morgen kunnen we denk ik 2.5.5 alweer verwachten…

[Reactie gewijzigd door hiccup op 16 december 2020 11:02]

01870henk
@Jeldert17 december 2020 08:05
Versie 2.5.4. installeert bij mij nu ook zonder Trojan
0hiccup
@1870henk17 december 2020 08:17
'zonder Trojan melding' neem ik aan dat je bedoeld.
(er heeft nooit een Trojan ingezeten)
+11870henk
15 december 2020 17:52
Tot nu toe veel gebruikt, maar met deze versie is toch iets mis volgens Bitdefender:
picard.exe is infected with Trojan.GenericKDZ.71644
+1Biermeester
@1870henk15 december 2020 18:52
Kaspersky heeft er bij mij geen moeite mee. Goede kans dat het een 'false positive' is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

