Versie 2.5.3 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meestgebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements Picard-2034 - Add context menu entry for copy and paste to metadata view

Picard-2035 - More verbose tooltip for album error icon

Picard-2038 - Integrate metadata box clipboard with system clipboard

Picard-2039 - Unify error handling for albums, non-album tracks and files, show errors in info dialog

Picard-2044 - Add date and originaldate fields to the choice of columns in the list views

Picard-2046 - AcoustID submission can fail due to body size limit of AcoustID server

Picard-2047 - Improve contrast for console text in dark mode

Picard-2057 - Allow showing all files in Add Files dialog

Picard-2063 - Add an option to disable automatic horizontal scrolling in file browser Bugfixes Picard-2016 - AcoustID API Key is not stripped

Picard-2017 - Picard crashes when removing entries on the right side while loading

Picard-2019 - Saving tracks to SMB share on Windows 10 results in ever more nested folders

Picard-2020 - Multi-value album or recording ID tags prevent Picard from loading the proper albums

Picard-2021 - SameFileError when moving files between network path and local path on Windows

Picard-2022 - Crash accessing network share without access rights on Windows

Picard-2023 - Appdata file not generated on non-Linux platforms

Picard-2028 - Deleting albums and saving files is extremely slow

Picard-2031 - Scripting documentation link 404

Picard-2036 - MultiMetadataProxy::pop is not flagged as a WRITE_METHOD; this breaks the "keep" plugin

Picard-2037 - Improve Info/Error tab readability

Picard-2045 - After fingerprint, unsaved tracks have green tick

Picard-2050 - File selector pane jumps around horizontally instead of expanding / collapsing the folder

Picard-2056 - Interface color changes are not saved

Picard-2058 - Add File dialog does not show files with uppercase extension on case-sensitive file systems

Picard-2059 - Scripting Documentation shows extra line for each function

Picard-2062 - Searching for similar tracks can remove current album even if there are unmatched tracks

Picard-2064 - Cluster shows empty album column