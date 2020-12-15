Versie 2.5.3 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meestgebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Improvements
Bugfixes
- Picard-2034 - Add context menu entry for copy and paste to metadata view
- Picard-2035 - More verbose tooltip for album error icon
- Picard-2038 - Integrate metadata box clipboard with system clipboard
- Picard-2039 - Unify error handling for albums, non-album tracks and files, show errors in info dialog
- Picard-2044 - Add date and originaldate fields to the choice of columns in the list views
- Picard-2046 - AcoustID submission can fail due to body size limit of AcoustID server
- Picard-2047 - Improve contrast for console text in dark mode
- Picard-2057 - Allow showing all files in Add Files dialog
- Picard-2063 - Add an option to disable automatic horizontal scrolling in file browser
- Picard-2016 - AcoustID API Key is not stripped
- Picard-2017 - Picard crashes when removing entries on the right side while loading
- Picard-2019 - Saving tracks to SMB share on Windows 10 results in ever more nested folders
- Picard-2020 - Multi-value album or recording ID tags prevent Picard from loading the proper albums
- Picard-2021 - SameFileError when moving files between network path and local path on Windows
- Picard-2022 - Crash accessing network share without access rights on Windows
- Picard-2023 - Appdata file not generated on non-Linux platforms
- Picard-2028 - Deleting albums and saving files is extremely slow
- Picard-2031 - Scripting documentation link 404
- Picard-2036 - MultiMetadataProxy::pop is not flagged as a WRITE_METHOD; this breaks the "keep" plugin
- Picard-2037 - Improve Info/Error tab readability
- Picard-2045 - After fingerprint, unsaved tracks have green tick
- Picard-2050 - File selector pane jumps around horizontally instead of expanding / collapsing the folder
- Picard-2056 - Interface color changes are not saved
- Picard-2058 - Add File dialog does not show files with uppercase extension on case-sensitive file systems
- Picard-2059 - Scripting Documentation shows extra line for each function
- Picard-2062 - Searching for similar tracks can remove current album even if there are unmatched tracks
- Picard-2064 - Cluster shows empty album column