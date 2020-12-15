Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 84.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 84 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 84 zijn onder meer de prestaties verbeterd op macOS Big Sur en Linux, en Apple-hardware uitgerust met een M1-soc. Verder is versie 84 de laatste die nog Adobe Flash Player ondersteunt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Native support for macOS devices built with Apple Silicon CPUs brings dramatic performance improvements over the non-native build that was shipped in Firefox 83: Firefox launches over 2.5 times faster and web apps are now twice as responsive (per the SpeedoMeter 2.0 test). If you are on a new Apple device, follow these steps to upgrade to the latest Firefox.
  • WebRender rolls out to MacOS Big Sur and Windows devices with Intel Gen 5 and 6 GPUs. Additionally we'll ship an accelerated rendering pipeline for Linux/GNOME/X11 users for the first time, ever!
  • Firefox now uses more modern techniques for allocating shared memory on Linux, improving performance and increasing compatibility with Docker.
  • Firefox 84 is the final release to support Adobe Flash.
Fixed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • The Network panel is now able to handle unexpected crashes and render useful debugging details such as a related stack-trace. Users can also easily file a bug report by clicking on the available link to help improve the stability of the tool.
  • The Accessibility Panel now includes an option for displaying elements in their tabbing order in order to help developers see what elements are focusable when tabbing and in what sequence.
unresolved
  • macOS users running on Apple Silicon systems may encounter playback errors on encrypted content if the Rosetta system software is not installed.
  • macOS users running Cylance antivirus software may see their Firefox installation get corrupted due to being erroneously flagged as malware.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 84.0 voor macOS (Fries)

+1Anoniem: 100386
15 december 2020 16:19
Desk- en laptop versies gaan snel. Nu de Android versie nog vooruit helpen. Die is sinds deze zomer van allerlei functionaliteit ontdaan, en nog steeds maar half af.
+1Gropah
@Anoniem: 10038615 december 2020 16:29
Het is maar net hoe je het ziet. Als ik het goed heb begrepen is de Firefox browser (die sinds deze zomer de hoofdapplicatie is) een zo goed als volledige rebuild.

Ja, er missen nog veel dingen (zoals keyword search) en vind ik de UX ook niet per se geweldig met de collections en alleen most used volgens firefox op de homepage, maar aan de andere kant weten ze dit ook en komt het er tzt wel in. En de rebuild heeft echt wel voor een flinke speedup gezorgd.
+1ikt
@Anoniem: 10038615 december 2020 17:02
De Nightly versie is lekker bezig, met een paar extensies, maar waar je zelf ook een eigen extensie-lijst kunt maken. Hopelijk wordt de extensielijst ooit nog geunlocked voor de stabiele versie.

Tegenwoordig geen dingen meer waar ik me aan stoor - pull to refresh bestaat eindelijk :+
+1XeroFox
15 december 2020 16:22
Zojuist al geïnstalleerd, wat een verschil in snelheid! Voor mensen die net als ik Firefox gebruiken in combinatie met de M1 processor is het verstandig om zo snel mogelijk de nieuwe update uit te voeren.
Zodra de update gedaan is start Firefox de eerste keer alsnog in Intel modes, even force quitten en herstarten zorgt ervoor dat de Apple versie gebruikt wordt.

Edit: Ter aanvulling. Het lijkt er nu ook op dat uBlock origin weer goed werkt. Die liep constant vast op de Intel versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door XeroFox op 15 december 2020 16:26]

+1ggj87
15 december 2020 23:31
Ook op Windows 10 lijkt FF een stukje sneller te zijn geworden. Lekker bezig :)
0uip
15 december 2020 16:54
Voila. Geïnstalleerd :)
0PKing83
22 december 2020 18:34
Na het sluiten van een tabblad wordt met CTRL+SHIFT+T of rechtermuisknop op tabblad "tabblad sluiten ongedaan maken" niet het meest recent gesloten tabblad geopend maar een veel ouder tabblad.

Ook in 84.0.1 gaat dit fout. Toevallig meer mensen last van?

