Mozilla heeft versie 84 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 84 zijn onder meer de prestaties verbeterd op macOS Big Sur en Linux, en Apple-hardware uitgerust met een M1-soc. Verder is versie 84 de laatste die nog Adobe Flash Player ondersteunt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Native support for macOS devices built with Apple Silicon CPUs brings dramatic performance improvements over the non-native build that was shipped in Firefox 83: Firefox launches over 2.5 times faster and web apps are now twice as responsive (per the SpeedoMeter 2.0 test). If you are on a new Apple device, follow these steps to upgrade to the latest Firefox.
- WebRender rolls out to MacOS Big Sur and Windows devices with Intel Gen 5 and 6 GPUs. Additionally we'll ship an accelerated rendering pipeline for Linux/GNOME/X11 users for the first time, ever!
- Firefox now uses more modern techniques for allocating shared memory on Linux, improving performance and increasing compatibility with Docker.
- Firefox 84 is the final release to support Adobe Flash.
Enterprise
- Various security fixes
Developer
- Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 84 Release Notes.
unresolved
- Developer Information
- The Network panel is now able to handle unexpected crashes and render useful debugging details such as a related stack-trace. Users can also easily file a bug report by clicking on the available link to help improve the stability of the tool.
- The Accessibility Panel now includes an option for displaying elements in their tabbing order in order to help developers see what elements are focusable when tabbing and in what sequence.
- macOS users running on Apple Silicon systems may encounter playback errors on encrypted content if the Rosetta system software is not installed.
- macOS users running Cylance antivirus software may see their Firefox installation get corrupted due to being erroneously flagged as malware.
