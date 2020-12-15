Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.6 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New
  • MailExtensions: Added browser.windows.openDefaultBrowser()
Changes
  • Thunderbird now only shows quota exceeded indications on the main window
  • MailExtensions: menus API enabled in messages being composed
  • MailExtensions: Honor allowScriptsToClose argument in windows.create API function
  • MailExtensions: APIs that returned an accountId will reflect the account the message belongs to, not what is stored in message headers
Fixes
  • Keyboard shortcut for toggling message "read" status not shown in menus
  • OpenPGP: After importing a secret key, Key Manager displayed properties of the wrong key
  • OpenPGP: Inline PGP parsing improvements
  • OpenPGP: Discovering keys online via Key Manager sometimes failed on Linux
  • OpenPGP: Encrypted attachment "Decrypt and Open/Save As" did not work
  • OpenPGP: Importing keys failed on macOS
  • OpenPGP: Verification of clear signed UTF-8 text failed
  • Address book: Some columns incorrectly displayed no data
  • Address book: The address book view did not update after changing the name format in the menu
  • Calendar: Could not import an ICS file into a CalDAV calendar
  • Calendar: Two "Home" calendars were visible on a new profile
  • Calendar: Dark theme was incomplete on Linux
  • Dark theme did not apply to new mail notification popups
  • Folder icon, message list, and contact side bar visual improvements
  • MailExtensions: HTTP refresh in browser content tabs did not work
  • MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts failed to run in main window
  • Various security fixes
Known Issues
  • Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 78.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-12-2020
Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (5)

+1beerse

15 december 2020 16:53
Omdat er best wel veel html en zo wordt gebruikt in (spam) mailtjes, vraag ik mij af of de extenties zoals ublock-origin en facebook-container zoals die bij firefox gebruikt kunnen worden, ook bij thunderbird gebruikt kunnen worden.

Natuurlijk ga ik er hier blind van uit dat bij thunderbird de zelfde engine gebruikt wordt als in firefox. Al heb ik het idee dat Thunderbird daar iets achter loopt.
+2Readymade
@beerse15 december 2020 19:59
Ik denk niet dat je de addons kan overnemen uit Firefox en zomaar in Thunderbird kan gebruiken. Dit is ook helemaal niet nodig bij het lezen van emails. Je hebt namelijk de mogelijkheid in Thunderbird om externe scripts en trackers in afbeeldingen en/of videos te blokkeren. Meer info kan je hier vinden: https://support.mozilla.o...emote-content-in-messages of in het Nederlands hier: https://support.mozilla.o...terne-inhoud-in-berichten

Emails opgesteld in alleen HTML zijn trouwens onschuldig, het zijn de achterliggende scripts waarvoor je moet oppassen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Readymade op 15 december 2020 20:02]

+2Robtimus
@beerse15 december 2020 20:12
Met email is het veel makkelijker om selectiever te zijn. Een voorbeeld:
  • Standaard geen HTML emails tonen, maar alleen als je de afzender vertrouwt: View -> Message Body As -> Plain Text. Allow HTML Temp kun je eventueel gebruiken om snel per email HTML toe te staan.
  • In Options, "Allow remote content in messages" standaard uit, met alleen exceptions voor afzenders die je echt vertrouwt. Je kunt altijd nog besluiten per email om images af te beelden.
+1ggj87
15 december 2020 23:10
Kun je in Thunderbird een white- of blacklist instellen voor e-mails? Ik krijg de laatste tijd ineens spam en phishing mails en wil daar wel eens vanaf
+1beerse

@ggj8715 december 2020 23:30
Voor het tegen houden van hele mail berichten zou je de spam/junk filters van meerdere mail services en thunderbird zelf kunnen gebruiken.

Omdat je tegenwoordig waarschijnlijk mail leest op meerdere apparaten zou je de spam/junk filter van je provider het beste kunnen bekijken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

