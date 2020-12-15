De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.6 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New MailExtensions: Added browser.windows.openDefaultBrowser() Changes Thunderbird now only shows quota exceeded indications on the main window

MailExtensions: menus API enabled in messages being composed

MailExtensions: Honor allowScriptsToClose argument in windows.create API function

MailExtensions: APIs that returned an accountId will reflect the account the message belongs to, not what is stored in message headers Fixes Keyboard shortcut for toggling message "read" status not shown in menus

OpenPGP: After importing a secret key, Key Manager displayed properties of the wrong key

OpenPGP: Inline PGP parsing improvements

OpenPGP: Discovering keys online via Key Manager sometimes failed on Linux

OpenPGP: Encrypted attachment "Decrypt and Open/Save As" did not work

OpenPGP: Importing keys failed on macOS

OpenPGP: Verification of clear signed UTF-8 text failed

Address book: Some columns incorrectly displayed no data

Address book: The address book view did not update after changing the name format in the menu

Calendar: Could not import an ICS file into a CalDAV calendar

Calendar: Two "Home" calendars were visible on a new profile

Calendar: Dark theme was incomplete on Linux

Dark theme did not apply to new mail notification popups

Folder icon, message list, and contact side bar visual improvements

MailExtensions: HTTP refresh in browser content tabs did not work

MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts failed to run in main window

Various security fixes Known Issues Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur