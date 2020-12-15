De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.6 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 is onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New
Changes
- MailExtensions: Added browser.windows.openDefaultBrowser()
Fixes
- Thunderbird now only shows quota exceeded indications on the main window
- MailExtensions: menus API enabled in messages being composed
- MailExtensions: Honor allowScriptsToClose argument in windows.create API function
- MailExtensions: APIs that returned an accountId will reflect the account the message belongs to, not what is stored in message headers
Known Issues
- Keyboard shortcut for toggling message "read" status not shown in menus
- OpenPGP: After importing a secret key, Key Manager displayed properties of the wrong key
- OpenPGP: Inline PGP parsing improvements
- OpenPGP: Discovering keys online via Key Manager sometimes failed on Linux
- OpenPGP: Encrypted attachment "Decrypt and Open/Save As" did not work
- OpenPGP: Importing keys failed on macOS
- OpenPGP: Verification of clear signed UTF-8 text failed
- Address book: Some columns incorrectly displayed no data
- Address book: The address book view did not update after changing the name format in the menu
- Calendar: Could not import an ICS file into a CalDAV calendar
- Calendar: Two "Home" calendars were visible on a new profile
- Calendar: Dark theme was incomplete on Linux
- Dark theme did not apply to new mail notification popups
- Folder icon, message list, and contact side bar visual improvements
- MailExtensions: HTTP refresh in browser content tabs did not work
- MailExtensions: messageDisplayScripts failed to run in main window
- Various security fixes
- Thunderbird performs sluggishly on macOS Big Sur