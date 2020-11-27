Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.04 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- CDG files are now renamed with corresponding FLAC files. (#18245, #50830)
- Added support for ALBUMARTIST, ALBUMARTISTSORT and MUSICBRAINZ_ALBUMARTISTID to MusicBrainz tag source.
- Added support for MP4 movie tag field DIRECTOR. (#50610)
- Added option to randomize sorting via menu "View > Sort by". (#11763, #50519)
Fixed:
- Added special handling for iTunEXTC field name for MP4. (#50857)
- Web sources framework debug output now doesn't contain dump of input data anymore (use `debugwriteinput` for that).
- Improved performance when reading MP3 and MP4 files.
- Improved performance when selecting large amounts of files. (#50632)
- Changed Discogs tag sources to remove apostrophe from title. (#50382)
- Pressing ESC while moving action groups via drag'n'drop in action groups dialog
- Improved reading performance for large MP4 files. (#50419)
Updated languages:
- Documentation of action 'Remove duplicate fields' did not mention that the first value is retained. (#50727)
- Runtime error when attempting to display tag source toolbar tooltip for tag sources with very long names. (#50704)
- Web sources framework json_select_many always assumed type string for selected elements. (#50625)
- Web sources framework json_select_array always assumed index parameter. (#50494) does not close dialog anymore.
- Moving action groups via drag'n'drop in action groups dialog did not remove drag image on drag end via ESC. (#50477)
- Reading of MP4 QuickTime chapters was not working anymore (since 3.03a).
- Bulgarian
- Catalan
- Czech
- French
- Hebrew
- Hungarian
- Italian
- Korean
- Slovak
- Spanish
- Turkish