Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.7, 8.8, 8.9 en 9.0. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor het volgende beveiligingsprobleem:

Project: Drupal core

Security risk: Critical 18∕25 AC:Complex/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Exploit/TD:Uncommon

Vulnerability: Arbitrary PHP code execution

Description: The Drupal project uses the PEAR Archive_Tar library. The PEAR Archive_Tar library has released a security update that impacts Drupal. For more information please see:

Multiple vulnerabilities are possible if Drupal is configured to allow .tar , .tar.gz , .bz2 , or .tlz file uploads and processes them. To mitigate this issue, prevent untrusted users from uploading .tar , .tar.gz , .bz2 , or .tlz files. This is a different issue than SA-CORE-2019-012. Similar configuration changes may mitigate the problem until you are able to patch.

Solution: Install the latest version:

If you are using Drupal 9.0, update to Drupal 9.0.9

If you are using Drupal 8.9, update to Drupal 8.9.10

If you are using Drupal 8.8 or earlier, update to Drupal 8.8.12

If you are using Drupal 7, update to Drupal 7.75

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.8.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.