Software-update: Drupal 7.75 / 8.8.12 / 8.9.10 / 9.0.9

Drupal logo (79 pix)Er zijn updates uitgekomen voor Drupal versies 7.7, 8.8, 8.9 en 9.0. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De updates bevatten een oplossing voor het volgende beveiligingsprobleem:

Drupal core - Critical - Arbitrary PHP code execution - SA-CORE-2020-013

Project: Drupal core
Security risk: Critical 18∕25 AC:Complex/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Exploit/TD:Uncommon
Vulnerability: Arbitrary PHP code execution
Description: The Drupal project uses the PEAR Archive_Tar library. The PEAR Archive_Tar library has released a security update that impacts Drupal. For more information please see:

Multiple vulnerabilities are possible if Drupal is configured to allow .tar, .tar.gz, .bz2, or .tlz file uploads and processes them. To mitigate this issue, prevent untrusted users from uploading .tar, .tar.gz, .bz2, or .tlz files. This is a different issue than SA-CORE-2019-012. Similar configuration changes may mitigate the problem until you are able to patch.

Solution: Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.8.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.75 / 8.8.12 / 8.9.10 / 9.0.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.0.9.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-11-2020 14:30
0 • submitter: Zidane007nl

27-11-2020 • 14:30

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Zidane007nl

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

