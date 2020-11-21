Locktime Software heeft versie 4.1.2.0 van NetLimiter uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan al het in- en uitgaande netwerk- en internetverkeer in de gaten worden gehouden. Daarnaast kan ook per applicatie worden aangegeven of het met het Internet verbonden mag worden, de maximaal te gebruiken bandbreedte en kan er ook een quotum worden gezet. Een standaardlicentie kost twintig dollar, de pro-versie kost tien dollar meer. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 4.0.68.0 te vinden.

NetLimiter 4.1.2.0 - Stable version Version 4.1.2 brings all improvements from previous releases in a stable release.

NetLimiter now requires .NET Framework 4.6.2 installed on the system to be able to run. NetLimiter 4.1.1.0 - Testing version Version 4.1.1 introduces brand-new Ignore rule. It allows users to ignore Limits or all Data passing through a given filter. For example - with Ignore data rule you can bypass all traffic of VPNs clients, which very often doubles all traffic from/to a computer. NetLimiter 4.0.69.0 - Testing version Bug fixes Permissions editor's problem with corrupted rights fixed.

Many minor bug fixes. New features Service now can start Client app.

Added popup notifications to Client.

Many internal improvements.