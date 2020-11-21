Er is met versienummer 5.22 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.543 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.22 (total 36):
- C runtime libraries converted to PE.
- Use fontconfig cache for faster startup.
- Video playback improvements.
- 3DES cipher support.
- 16991: Cobra 11 Nitro: No video and music at game startup
- 28210: Rome Total War crash at start
- 30668: Motocross Madness 2 needs IAMMultiMediaStream::GetState() implementation
- 32613: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown crashes after the intro videos (needs DxDiag_SoundDevices device child nodes present)
- 37396: Multiple applications need "sRGB Color Space Profile.icm" (Asperite, Word 2007, Word 2010)
- 38014: CCCP Insurgent v2007-01-01 crashes when querying system information via DxDiag
- 41081: Foldit puzzle 1266 crashes at start up
- 42731: stack overflow when .bat script variable has more than 256 characters
- 43513: Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim - videos are not playing
- 44884: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered: Crash after splash with error about Memory/Disk space
- 45421: Need for Russia does not play msvideo movies
- 45650: chromium 32-bit sandbox expects different syscall thunks depending on Windows version
- 46429: Multiple games need IV50 codec to play videos (Thief Gold, Thief II: The Metal Age, Commandos 2: Men of Courage)
- 46478: Wordpad is slow to start with large enough number of fonts in the system
- 47320: Black Ops 4 Unhandled Exception When Loading gdi32.dll
- 47374: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales rendering is messed up
- 47846: Age Of Empires III Crash after Intro
- 48171: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) exception
- 48212: Ys: The Oath in Felghana - movies don't play
- 48505: WinRAR x64 4.x/5.x installer crashes on unimplemented function GDI32.dll.ScriptGetCMap
- 49238: Oblivion:
- No sound/music
- 49376: Light of Altair demo has no text in options menu
- 49490: Overwatch installer fails with new wine prefix
- 49526: Anno 1800: Crashes on startup
- 49546: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition has no text with builtin d3dx9_42
- 49665: Wine 5.14 won't start, but 5.12 - do!
- 49844: Cannot create a new file on a mounted fat volume
- 49907: Fallout New Vegas crashes when leaving Doc Mitchell's house
- 50046: wineserver persistence after setup of a WINEPREFIX
- 50084: Wargaming.net Game Center can't install updates since wine 5.19
- 50101: Ghostrunner has no sound after intro movies when prefix is set to Win10
- 50110: Elite Dangerous Launcher (wine-5.21): AccessViolationException Protected Memory
- 50116: ODBC applications fail to create/configure system DSNs with builtin 'odbccp32' (SQLConfigDataSource must remap ODBC_xxx_SYS_DSN values for ConfigDSN)
- 50135: explorer.exe crashes when UseXRandR and UseXVidMode are specified to be disabled in registry
- 50140: "Guild Wars 2 Launcher" over time consumes all available memory
- 50149: Chromium/MS WebView2 depends on TEB->ReservedForOle 'apt_mask' value