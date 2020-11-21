Er is met versienummer 5.22 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.543 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: C runtime libraries converted to PE.

Use fontconfig cache for faster startup.

Video playback improvements.

3DES cipher support. Bugs fixed in 5.22 (total 36): 16991: Cobra 11 Nitro: No video and music at game startup

28210: Rome Total War crash at start

30668: Motocross Madness 2 needs IAMMultiMediaStream::GetState() implementation

32613: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown crashes after the intro videos (needs DxDiag_SoundDevices device child nodes present)

37396: Multiple applications need "sRGB Color Space Profile.icm" (Asperite, Word 2007, Word 2010)

38014: CCCP Insurgent v2007-01-01 crashes when querying system information via DxDiag

41081: Foldit puzzle 1266 crashes at start up

42731: stack overflow when .bat script variable has more than 256 characters

43513: Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim - videos are not playing

44884: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered: Crash after splash with error about Memory/Disk space

45421: Need for Russia does not play msvideo movies

45650: chromium 32-bit sandbox expects different syscall thunks depending on Windows version

46429: Multiple games need IV50 codec to play videos (Thief Gold, Thief II: The Metal Age, Commandos 2: Men of Courage)

46478: Wordpad is slow to start with large enough number of fonts in the system

47320: Black Ops 4 Unhandled Exception When Loading gdi32.dll

47374: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales rendering is messed up

47846: Age Of Empires III Crash after Intro

48171: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) exception

48212: Ys: The Oath in Felghana - movies don't play

48505: WinRAR x64 4.x/5.x installer crashes on unimplemented function GDI32.dll.ScriptGetCMap

49238: Oblivion:

No sound/music

49376: Light of Altair demo has no text in options menu

49490: Overwatch installer fails with new wine prefix

49526: Anno 1800: Crashes on startup

49546: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition has no text with builtin d3dx9_42

49665: Wine 5.14 won't start, but 5.12 - do!

49844: Cannot create a new file on a mounted fat volume

49907: Fallout New Vegas crashes when leaving Doc Mitchell's house

50046: wineserver persistence after setup of a WINEPREFIX

50084: Wargaming.net Game Center can't install updates since wine 5.19

50101: Ghostrunner has no sound after intro movies when prefix is set to Win10

50110: Elite Dangerous Launcher (wine-5.21): AccessViolationException Protected Memory

50116: ODBC applications fail to create/configure system DSNs with builtin 'odbccp32' (SQLConfigDataSource must remap ODBC_xxx_SYS_DSN values for ConfigDSN)

50135: explorer.exe crashes when UseXRandR and UseXVidMode are specified to be disabled in registry

50140: "Guild Wars 2 Launcher" over time consumes all available memory

50149: Chromium/MS WebView2 depends on TEB->ReservedForOle 'apt_mask' value