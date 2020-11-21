Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 5.22

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 5.22 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.543 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • C runtime libraries converted to PE.
  • Use fontconfig cache for faster startup.
  • Video playback improvements.
  • 3DES cipher support.
Bugs fixed in 5.22 (total 36):
  • 16991: Cobra 11 Nitro: No video and music at game startup
  • 28210: Rome Total War crash at start
  • 30668: Motocross Madness 2 needs IAMMultiMediaStream::GetState() implementation
  • 32613: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown crashes after the intro videos (needs DxDiag_SoundDevices device child nodes present)
  • 37396: Multiple applications need "sRGB Color Space Profile.icm" (Asperite, Word 2007, Word 2010)
  • 38014: CCCP Insurgent v2007-01-01 crashes when querying system information via DxDiag
  • 41081: Foldit puzzle 1266 crashes at start up
  • 42731: stack overflow when .bat script variable has more than 256 characters
  • 43513: Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim - videos are not playing
  • 44884: Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered: Crash after splash with error about Memory/Disk space
  • 45421: Need for Russia does not play msvideo movies
  • 45650: chromium 32-bit sandbox expects different syscall thunks depending on Windows version
  • 46429: Multiple games need IV50 codec to play videos (Thief Gold, Thief II: The Metal Age, Commandos 2: Men of Courage)
  • 46478: Wordpad is slow to start with large enough number of fonts in the system
  • 47320: Black Ops 4 Unhandled Exception When Loading gdi32.dll
  • 47374: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales rendering is messed up
  • 47846: Age Of Empires III Crash after Intro
  • 48171: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) exception
  • 48212: Ys: The Oath in Felghana - movies don't play
  • 48505: WinRAR x64 4.x/5.x installer crashes on unimplemented function GDI32.dll.ScriptGetCMap
  • 49238: Oblivion:
  • No sound/music
  • 49376: Light of Altair demo has no text in options menu
  • 49490: Overwatch installer fails with new wine prefix
  • 49526: Anno 1800: Crashes on startup
  • 49546: Titan Quest Anniversary Edition has no text with builtin d3dx9_42
  • 49665: Wine 5.14 won't start, but 5.12 - do!
  • 49844: Cannot create a new file on a mounted fat volume
  • 49907: Fallout New Vegas crashes when leaving Doc Mitchell's house
  • 50046: wineserver persistence after setup of a WINEPREFIX
  • 50084: Wargaming.net Game Center can't install updates since wine 5.19
  • 50101: Ghostrunner has no sound after intro movies when prefix is set to Win10
  • 50110: Elite Dangerous Launcher (wine-5.21): AccessViolationException Protected Memory
  • 50116: ODBC applications fail to create/configure system DSNs with builtin 'odbccp32' (SQLConfigDataSource must remap ODBC_xxx_SYS_DSN values for ConfigDSN)
  • 50135: explorer.exe crashes when UseXRandR and UseXVidMode are specified to be disabled in registry
  • 50140: "Guild Wars 2 Launcher" over time consumes all available memory
  • 50149: Chromium/MS WebView2 depends on TEB->ReservedForOle 'apt_mask' value

Versienummer 5.22
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (23)

0ger jansen
21 november 2020 14:28
Het lijkt wel of ze het programma Wine enkel ontworpen hebben voor spelletjes, en als er nou iets is wat ik niet doe.....
+2Jerie
@ger jansen21 november 2020 15:29
Spelletjes is een use-case die regelmatig terugkomt omdat nog veel games proprietary zijn, en compiled zijn voor Windows/x86-64.

De andere populaire use-case was vroeger Microsoft Office draaien, maar: dat kan tegenwoordig in de cloud, en LibreOffice is ook een volwaardig alternatief.

Er zitten twee grote krachten achter het Wine development: Codeweavers (van CrossOver) en Valve (Proton, Steam). Veel van de Wine ontwikkelaars werken bij een van deze twee bedrijven. De laatste is vooral gericht op gaming, want Steam (ken je misschien wel). Codeweavers daarentegen is niet per definitie gericht op gaming, maar op zakelijk gebruik. In de support database van Codeweavers staan ook veel applicaties.
0Ed Vertijsment
@Jerie21 november 2020 19:55
Niet om het een of ander maar voor veel gebruikers is libre office niet echt volwaardig. Het is een knap stukje software gegeven dat community driven is, maar moet het jammer genoeg wel afleggen ten opzichte van Office.
+1psychicist
@Ed Vertijsment22 november 2020 08:48
Voor veel gebruikers is Microsoft Office geen optie, omdat het niet op hun besturingssysteem en de architectuur van hun computer draait. Daarnaast heeft het zijn langste tijd wel gehad en kan er veel via LibreOffice of Google Docs. Bovendien zijn de ODF formaten daadwerkelijk gestandaardiseerd, wat bij Microsoft Office niet gezegd kan worden.

Stellen dat Microsoft Office anno 2020 nog net zo belangrijk als 20 jaar geleden of zelfs onmisbaar is, is de werkelijkheid verdraaien. Als je je als bedrijf daaraan wilt verbinden, is dat prima, maar zadel dan niet anderen op met jouw vendor lock-in.
+1Ed Vertijsment
@psychicist22 november 2020 11:19
Voor veel gebruikers is Linux geen optie omdat het (niet native) Office draait. Zeker bedrijven nemen dan de lock in voor lief, principes kosten geld en (risico op) het niet fatsoenlijk kunnen openen van documenten is simpelweg voor bedrijven niet acceptabel.

Je hebt gelijk dat odf formeel een standaard is (bij de overheid) maar ik moet het eerste document in dat formaat nog ontvangen en verwacht vreemde gezichten als ik er iets in aanlever (ik werk overigens best vaak met de overheid). In de praktijk wordt odf nauwelijks gebruikt.

Stellen dat Libre Office een significante rol van betekenis speelt (in het bedrijfsleven) is de werkelijkheid verdraaien.

Ik heb respect voor je idealen maar de lock in bestaat, het monopoly bestaat, en bedrijven gaan dat gevecht niet zo snel aan, kost te veel geld. Onder de streep is Office vaak gewoon een rendabelere keuze, en dan hoort daar Windows/MacOS (vaak Windows) bij.

De applicaties bepalen het besturingssysteem in de praktijk, zie ook de mobiele markt. Een voorkeur OS zonder oplossing voor je uitdagingen is simpelweg niet zo veel waard als de tweede keus die wel uitdagingen oplost. En dat laatste is bij Windows/Office gewoon vaak het geval.
0magician2000
@Ed Vertijsment1 december 2020 22:51
Het probleem is dat bedrijven niet verder kijken dan hun neus lang is. Ze zijn bang voor veranderingen op dit vlak, maar donderen wel zo één of ander pakket naar binnen om weet ik wat te doen waar niemand mee uit de voeten kan en wat uiteindelijk geen verbeteren in de workflow brengt.

Overigens begint de fout al bij het onderwijs. Het zou daar verboden moeten worden om leerlingen met betaalde software oplossingen te laten werken. Dan krijgen we wellicht nog een generatie die flexibeler is qua softwaregebruik.

De lock-in veroorzaken ze mede dus zelf en zouden ze van zich af moeten schudden. Mogelijkheden omarmen in plaats van verwerpen. Maar hier speelt ongetwijfeld angst en vriendjespolitiek mee.

Opensource software is niet gratis, maar kost ook niet meer dan al die gesloten software. Vaak zal het zelfs goedkoper zijn en in ieder geval veel flexibeler.
0Ed Vertijsment
@magician20001 december 2020 22:56
Dit is gewoon activisme en heeft niets met feiten te maken. Ik kan mij vinden in bepaalde punten maar over het algemeen ben je hier allerminst realistisch.
+1Zobat
@Ed Vertijsment21 november 2020 20:50
In heel veel gevallen is het goed genoeg.
0Ed Vertijsment
@Zobat21 november 2020 22:30
Dat zeker, het is ook zeker geen aanval op Libre Office, maar eerder een compliment voor Office, dat is eigenlijk gewoon een echt goed pakket. Er is genoeg op aan te merken. Maat imo is het onder de streep simpelweg het beste Office pakket.
0Ablaze
@Ed Vertijsment22 november 2020 10:40
Mee eens, ik heb alle alternatieven geprobeerd. Google Docs is beter voor samenwerken, maar de rest mist toch weer functies of werkt minder lekker en ik wil mijn tijd besteden aan de content, niet het programma. Zelfs WPS office, wat zo'n beetje een kloon is, werkt niet zo fijn.
0magician2000
@Ed Vertijsment1 december 2020 22:46
Dat is slechts een mening. Mijn ervaing met MS Office is vanaf de eerste gebruiksdag één doffe ellende. Ja, ik weet er mee te werken, maar het doet gewoon niet wat het zou moeten doen op een eenvoudige en doeltreffende wijze.

Het moment dat ik begon met StarOffice was dat een verademing. Dingen werkte simpelweg zoals het zou moeten werken. De kans op ellende tussen verschillende versies was vanaf het eerste moment minimaal.

Office gewoon echt een goed pakket noemen gaat dan ook veel en veels te ver. Het is werkbaar, maar minder werkbaar dan het huidige LibreOffice. Die laatste is dan ook nog eens een stuk jonger (ook wanneer je OpenOffice en StarOffice meeneemt in de leeftijd).
+1latka
@Ed Vertijsment23 november 2020 00:58
Totdat je een CSV file wilt importeren en de Excel defaultsn nergens opslaan of je word document weer met ctrl-a-c-v naar een nieuwe moet omdat word zijn eigen bestand niet meer helemaal snapt. Ms office is leuk voor een beetje pielen, maar ik heb te vaak heb ik ruzie ermee gehad dus by-default start ik met libreoffice.
+1zordaz
@ger jansen21 november 2020 14:51
Geen idee waarop je dat baseert, want ik gebruik Wine namelijk al jaren naar tevredenheid voor specifieke audiotools die ik graag onder Linux wil kunnen draaien. Spelletjes draaien doe ik er juist totaal niet mee.
+1ger jansen
@zordaz21 november 2020 16:50
Kijk die bugfix lijst hierboven maar een na, zul je zien dat dar heeeeel veeel spellen bij staan.
+1Slaiter
@ger jansen21 november 2020 22:53
Een bugfix lijst zegt nada over of wine al dan niet voor spellen gemaakt is. Wat het overigens niet is. Het is om diverse programma's en ook spellen die onder Windows draaien op Linux draaiende te krijgen.

Misschien eerst eens de site en de database bekijken?
+184hannes
@zordaz21 november 2020 16:35
Geen idee waarop je dat baseert,
Als je de changelog doorneemt snap ik wel dat het beeld kan ontstaan dat veel van de ontwikkeling op computerspelletjes is gericht. Logisch, want Steam, maar niet interessant voor iedereen.
0_Eend_
@zordaz22 november 2020 10:16
Ik gebruik Wine nu voor Cisco Jabber omdat Cisco geen officiele Linux client heeft, werkt tot nu toe prima :)
0ger jansen
@PCG202021 november 2020 16:51
Kennelijk niet nee, want dan waren er wel andere programma die kans maakte.
+1razorrobot
21 november 2020 16:15
Wine komt best wel regelmatig met releases. Ik vind het een erg fijne emulator. Volgens mij werkt het ook een stuk beter dan reactOS.
+1Eonfge
@razorrobot21 november 2020 18:11
Wine is ook een stuk volwassener. Je kunt nu commerciele software kopen met ondersteuning via Wine. Crossover is natuurlijk een alles-in-een tool met Wine, maar ook Steam komt er mee gebundeld.
+1powerboat
@razorrobot22 november 2020 00:28
Wine is geen emulator :+ (Wine Is Not an Emulator) maar een compatibility layer ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

