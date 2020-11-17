Versie 5.4.3 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. Sinds versie 5.4.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Zoom version 5.4.3 (58891.1115) Changes to existing features Non-video meeting interface will appear the same as a video meeting with video off

Meetings scheduled with video off will now just show profile pictures or names, rather than the plain screen with meeting info and options. New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features Share multiple programs at once

Users can select multiple desktop programs at once for sharing, instead of sharing their entire desktop. Other programs and unoccupied areas in the desktop will not be visible to the viewer. The sharer will always know which applications they are sharing by an extensible green border. Only the user employing this feature will need to be on version 5.4.3, viewers can be connected with older versions.

Meeting features Enhanced in-meeting user abuse reporting

Simplified process for meeting hosts and attendees to report abuse to Zoom. Suspend participant activity

New option in the Security panel to immediately suspend all participant activities, which will mute all video and audio, stop screen sharing, end all breakout rooms, and pause recording.

Chat features Pin chat messages

Users can pin a message in a channel, which is displayed at the top of the channel. Pins can be removed, replaced, or hidden. A log of pinned messages is accessible in the channel options panel.

Resolved Issues Resolved issue for a subset of users regarding scheduling an alternative host while chat and contacts are disabled

Resolved issue for a subset of users regarding Egnyte flagging Zoom files as malware

Security enhancements

Minor bug fixes Zoom version 5.4.2 (58740.1105) Resolved issues Minor bug fixes Zoom version 5.4.1 (58698.1027) Resolved issues Minor bug fixes