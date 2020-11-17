Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 83.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 83 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 83 zijn onder meer de prestaties verbeterd door optimalisaties aan de SpiderMonkey JavaScript-engine, is er een https-only mode die alleen beveiligde websites opent of anders een waarschuwing toont, ondersteunt de pdf-viewer nu het invullen van pdf-formulieren en zijn er verbeteringen in de zoekfunctionaliteit aangebracht. De complete changelog voor versie 83 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox keeps getting faster as a result of significant updates to SpiderMonkey, our JavaScript engine, you will now experience improved page load performance by up to 15%, page responsiveness by up to 12%, and reduced memory usage by up to 8%. We have replaced part of the JavaScript engine that helps to compile and display websites for you, improving security and maintainability of the engine at the same time.
  • Firefox introduces HTTPS-Only Mode. When enabled, this new mode ensures that every connection Firefox makes to the web is secure and alerts you when a secure connection is not available. You can enable it in Firefox Preferences.
  • Pinch zooming will now be supported for our users with Windows touchscreen devices and touchpads on Mac devices. Firefox users may now use pinch to zoom on touch-capable devices to zoom in and out of webpages.
  • Picture-in-Picture now supports keyboard shortcuts for fast forwarding and rewinding videos: use the arrow keys to move forward and back 15 seconds, along with volume controls. For a list of supported commands see Support Mozilla
  • When you are presenting your screen on a video conference in Firefox, you will see our improved user interface that makes it clearer which devices or displays are being shared.
  • We’ve improved functionality and design for a number of Firefox search features:
    • Selecting a search engine at the bottom of the search panel now enters search mode for that engine, allowing you to see suggestions (if available) for your search terms. The old behavior (immediately performing a search) is available with a shift-click.
    • When Firefox autocompletes the URL of one of your search engines, you can now search with that engine directly in the address bar by selecting the shortcut in the address bar results.
    • We’ve added buttons at the bottom of the search panel to allow you to search your bookmarks, open tabs, and history.
  • Firefox supports AcroForm, which will allow you to fill in, print, and save supported PDF forms and the PDF viewer also has a new fresh look.
  • Our users in India on the English build of Firefox will now see Pocket recommendations in their new tab featuring some of the best stories on the web. If you don’t see them, you can turn on Pocket articles in your new tab by following these steps.
  • For the recently released Apple devices built with Apple Silicon CPUs, you can use Firefox 83 and future releases without any change. This release (83) will support emulation under Apple’s Rosetta 2 that ships with macOS Big Sur. We are working toward Firefox being natively-compiled for these CPUs in a future release.
  • This is a major release for WebRender as we roll out to more Firefox users on Windows 7 and 8 as well as on macOS 10.12 to 10.15.
Fixed
  • This release also includes a number of accessibility fixes:
    • Screen reader features which report paragraphs now correctly report paragraphs instead of lines in Google Docs
    • When reading by word using a screen reader, words are now correctly reported when there is punctuation nearby
    • The arrow keys now work correctly after tabbing in the picture-in-picture window
  • For users on macOS restoring a session with minimized windows, Firefox now uses much less power and you should see much longer battery life.
  • Various security fixes
Enterprise Developer Web Platform
  • This release adds support for conic gradients in CSS, helping colors to smoothly transition as you spin around the center, rather than as you progress outward from the center.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 83.0 voor macOS (Fries)

+1Username3457829
17 november 2020 19:38
Firefox introduces HTTPS-Only Mode. When enabled, this new mode ensures that every connection Firefox makes to the web is secure and alerts you when a secure connection is not available. You can enable it in Firefox Preferences.
Betekend dit dat HTTPS-Everywhere overbodig geworden is?
+2Rudie_V

@Username345782918 november 2020 11:13
In de standaard instelling van HTTPS Everywhere worden alleen bekende sites via de rulesets naar https omgeleid en kan je nog gewoon http sites of mixed mode sites bekijken.
HTTPS Everywhere kan ook alles naar https omleiden door de Encrypt All Sites Eligible optie aan te zetten, http sites krijgen een waarschuwing en kon je tijdelijk of permanent toestaan, in mixed mode sites wordt http content niet meer geladen.

De HTTPS-Only mode van Firefox werkt eigenlijk zoals de Encrypt All Sites Eligible optie in HTTPS Everywhere. Alles wordt naar https geleid, in mixed mode sites wordt http content niet geladen en http sites krijgen een waarschuwing en kan je kiezen om alsnog door te gaan naar de http site.
Mocht je een site bezoeken met mixed mode content dan kan je per site HTTPS-Only uitzetten door op het slotje in de adresbalk te klikken. Helaas zie ik dat Firefox niet duidelijk laat zien dat je een mixed mode site bezoekt, pas als je HTTPS-Only voor een mixed mode site (tijdelijk) uitzet wordt de http content wel geladen en dan laat Firefox wel weer het bekende uitroepteken op het slotje zien.

Dus om antwoord op je vraag te geven, mijn inziens is HTTPS Everywhere overbodig geworden ja en kan je de HTTPS-Only mode van Firefox gebruiken, natuurlijk wel in alle windows, niet alleen private browsing.

Mixed mode test site:
https://www.bennish.net/mixed-content.html
0Username3457829
@Rudie_V18 november 2020 14:34
Kijk aan, duidelijke uitleg plus onderbouwing en krachtig antwoord.
+1JKL-NL
@Username345782917 november 2020 21:03
nieuws: Firefox 83 met 'https-only'-modus verschijnt

[Reactie gewijzigd door JKL-NL op 17 november 2020 21:05]

+1NEO256
17 november 2020 17:59
Ik moet zeggen, laatst weer eens Firefox opgestart en het voelt snel.

Jaren lang mijn favoriete browser geweest, naast het vlotte ook goeie plugins, Firebug was echt een geweldige debug tool.
Maar hij was echt traag aan het worden naast Chrome.
+1vickypollard
@NEO25617 november 2020 20:57
Multi-account containers vind ik nog steeds een uitkomst. Daar heeft Chrome nog geen goede vervanger voor (users/profielen zijn niet hetzelfde, en de beschikbare extensions ook niet).
+1Toxic Waste
@vickypollard18 november 2020 01:23
Bedoel je nu dat je de oplossing van Chrome of van Firefox beter vindt?

Ik ben tijd geleden ook teruggeschakeld van Chrome naar Firefox, maar de manier waarop zij verschillende instances (met verschillende logo's, geen overlappende windows in je taskbar) waarmaakte, vind ik nog altijd beter dan het container gegeven.

Voor mij het enige echte gemis in Firefox nu, maar ik betwijfel dat het er ooit op de Chrome manier komt, de huidige manier is omslachtig en niet heel handig in gebruik..
0rob12424
@vickypollard17 november 2020 21:02
Als je dat heel erg fijn vindt is het een aanrader om naar Qubes OS te kijken. Dat is een aangepaste Linux distro met een aangepaste Xen hypervisor.
0vickypollard
@rob1242417 november 2020 21:07
Thanks? Ik heb geen idee hoe dit gerelateerd is aan per browsertabje een andere sessie kunnen kiezen, ik heb ook geen idee wat een Xen hypervisor is, heb niks met Linux en ik heb enkel een werklaptop waar ik niet mee rond kan klooien, maar ik zal het in gedachten houden ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 17 november 2020 21:08]

+1Pendaco
@NEO25618 november 2020 09:55
Dan moet dat langer dan 3 jaar geleden zijn geweest ;) want met de introductie van Quantum in 2017 is Firefox weer net zo snel, zo niet sneller dan Chrome.
+1LongBowNL
17 november 2020 17:33
Firefox supports AcroForm, which will allow you to and the PDF viewer also has a new fresh look.
Dat is wel erg fijn. Dat was de enige reden dat ik Adobe Reader nog nodig had.

[EDIT]
Even getest met een formulier en helaas het werkt niet voor dat formulier...

[Reactie gewijzigd door LongBowNL op 17 november 2020 19:39]

+1Bulkzooi
@LongBowNL17 november 2020 17:55
Vooral voor pdf designers, amper voor pdf viewers.

Lijkt gerelateerd aan een #patent: annotation similar to hyperlinks.

The original method dates back to PDF 1.2 from the mid 1990's and is known as Acrobat Forms or AcroForms.


History:
JetForm's XML Forms was in 1997 al een betere oplossing, vooral met het met een vooruitziend oog qua form en presentation, vast gelegd in breed gedragen standaarden.

Latere ontwikkelingen van Adobe focuste op #authenticatie en EDI(fact).

Tot PDF 1.7 royalty-free ISO 32000 werd in 2008 en zonder normative references naar patenten in 2017.
Includes U3D and PRC formats. From here, it's also easy go to printers, via PostScript.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 17 november 2020 19:55]

+1Wildfire
17 november 2020 17:32
Alle gegeven downloadlinks zijn voor versie 82, niet voor versie 83 :P

Je kunt in de downloadlink gewoon het versienummer aanpassen om de juiste download te krijgen trouwens.

Heb de auteur van het artikel al een berichtje gestuurd :)
-- Edit: de linkjes zijn gefixed :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 17 november 2020 17:47]

+1ariekanari
17 november 2020 17:48
Irritant dat nu in de bladwijzerbalk "Andere bladwijzers" wordt weergegeven.
0Aemstel
@ariekanari17 november 2020 19:47
Ja inderdaad! Ik krijg het ook op geen enkele manier weg. Iemand suggesties?
+1HakanX
17 november 2020 21:11
Is iemand misschien bekend met een Firefox Mobile fork in de oude vorm (die dus lijkt op de desktop versie)? Die nieuwe is niks en crasht om de haverklap.
0F-91W
@HakanX18 november 2020 11:07
Ik gebruik Firefox (nu versie 82) dagelijks op mijn mobiel (Android 10), en die crasht echt nooit. Ik probeer een beetje bij te houden wat er gebeurt met de browser, en ik zie niet veel verhalen over crashes op mobiel. Welke versie gebruik je precies, welk mobiel systeem?
0HakanX
@F-91W18 november 2020 11:59
Altijd laatste versie (nu 82.1.3 (Build #2015774643)) en heb het probleem sinds de 1e versie van de nieuwe GUI al.
Toestel LG G8x Anroid 10, laatste patch van september.

Crasht vooral als ik het menu open. Dus durf er niet meer eens op te klikken. Je kan ook niks meer aanpassen aan de browser, dus daar kan het ook niet aan liggen.

Overigens wil ik zonder de crashes ook de oude, omdat je dus van alles kon aanpassen en de GUI icm met een groot (dubbel) scherm was de desktop weergave ideaal. Nu zit ik op een geforceerde minimalistisch GUI waar ik bijna niks in kan doen en te veel moet klikken.
Ook dat je elke keer dat je de browser start met een nieuw pagina begint ipv de laatst geopende pagina is een rare keuze waardoor je uiteindelijk heel veel geopende tabs hebt eind van de dag.
0F-91W
@HakanX18 november 2020 20:43
Hmm, dat is toch wel bijzonder. Zelfde versie die ik ook gebruik, menu en alle andere functionaliteit werkt prima. Ik neem aan dat je de gebruikelijke truken zoals legen van cache, herinstallatie e.d. al eens geprobeerd hebt?

Over aanpassen van de schermen kan ik niets zeggen, maar mijn open sessies raak ik normaal gesproken niet kwijt, ook niet na crash, afsluiten of herstart van telefoon.
0prutsger
@HakanX18 november 2020 11:40
Ik heb nog even Fennec vanuit F-Droid gebruikt maar die zit ondertussen ook op de versie met de nieuwe interface. Ik wilde vooral de oude op mobiel blijven gebruiken vanwege add-ons maar er is ondertussen een methode om andere dan geselecteerde add-ons op Firefox Nightly te gebruiken. Verder bevalt de nieuwe interface eigenlijk wel en is bij mij al tijden niet meer gecrashed. Kan dat niet aan iets anders liggen op je mobiel?
0HakanX
@prutsger18 november 2020 12:04
Kan dat niet aan iets anders liggen op je mobiel?
Als dat zo is, kan ik er iig niks aan doen. Is gewoon stock altijd laatste update van LG. De oude Firefox was perfect. Niet alleen de addons maar voor mij ook de GUI. Zie mijn bericht hierboven. Een LTS versie ofzo met puur security updates zou ook prima zijn.
+1whiner
17 november 2020 22:34
Nu nog ondersteuning voor decodering van video met Nvidia kaarten in Linux. ;(

Er is gewoon geen browser dat dit ondersteund in Linux, zonder patches toe te passen
0Bulkzooi
17 november 2020 17:50
SpiderMonkey is the only Javascript engine competing google. Sort of..

Servo Web Render Engine got deprecated and Mozilla donated it to the Linux Foundation.

The FireFox WebGL/WebRender stuff (Gecko legacy in shaders?. Usefull for .svg and Maps. Also for skype.) and .Pdf stuff are also noteable.

https://hacks.mozilla.org...erformance-in-firefox-83/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 17 november 2020 21:14]

0n0elite
@Bulkzooi17 november 2020 23:58
Denk dat de meeste mensen hier gewoon NL spreken. Er zijn genoeg andere Engelstalige fora en websites :P

