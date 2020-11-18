Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.13 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:
Changes and updates
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 10.0.5.
Tor Browser 10.0.5 fixes the critical vulnerability discovered last week in the JavaScript engine.
- Update Thunderbird from 68.12 to 78.4.2.
Thunderbird 78 replaces the Enigmail extension with built-in support for OpenPGP encryption.
If you used Enigmail before Tails 4.13, follow our instructions to migrate from Enigmail to Thunderbird 78.
- Add a button to restart Tails at the end of creating the Persistent Storage. (#16384)
- Only include translations for languages that are available in the Welcome Screen. This reduces the size of the download by 5%. (#17139)
- Make the root directory of the Persistent Storage only readable by the
rootuser. (#7465)
Users of the Dotfiles feature of the Persistent Storage can choose Places ▸ Dotfiles to open the /livebrersistence/TailsData_unlocked/dotfiles folder in the Files browser.
- Enable TCP timestamps. This might increase stability on slower Internet connections. (#17491)
- Fix the Upgrade button of Tails Installer when running Croatian, Danish, French, Hebrew, Macedonian, Simplified Chinese, and Turkish. (#17982)
- Allow raising the sound volume above 100%. (#17322)
For more details, read our changelog.