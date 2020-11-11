Software-update: Wine 5.0.3

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgebracht, een update voor de drie maanden geleden verschenen versie 5.0.2. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.525 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 5.0.3 (total 44):
  • 7102: Microsoft Word 6.0 for Windows: copy/paste causes crash on unimplemented function ole2.dll16.OLEISCURRENTCLIPBOARD
  • 26171: BVRP classic phone tools installer reports error 'Insufficient buffer' when trying to install print processor (AddPrintProcessorA stub should be symmetric to AddPrintProcessorW)
  • 35903: CED1401 USB function driver fails to install (setupapi should use the original INF path as a default source path when copying files)
  • 38020: Foxit Reader 6.12 crashes on unimplemented function msasn1.dll.ASN1_CreateModule during validation of digital signatures
  • 44127: Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes doesn't launch
  • 44306: Visual Novel "A Clockwork Ley-Line: The Borderline of Dusk" doesn't work with d3d9
  • 44925: Multiple kernel drivers require 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExCreateCallback' stub to return STATUS_SUCCESS (StarForce v3, TrackMania Nations ESWC. Denuvo Anti-Cheat)
  • 45536: Total Commander 9.x crashes on unimplemented function usp10.dll.ScriptGetFontAlternateGlyphs when Wine is not detected via named export 'ntdll.wine_get_version'
  • 46726: Dirt Rally 2.0 does not use embedded CA cert
  • 46818: PS4 Remote Play 2.x (.NET 4.x app) crashes on Sign-In PlayStation network (mshtml:HTMLDocument_get_cookie should not fail for 'about:blank')
  • 48256: pwsh.exe (from Powershell-6.*) crashes after 20~50 sec: System.EntryPointNotFoundException: Unable to find an entry point named 'FreeAddrInfoEx' in DLL 'ws2_32.dll'.
  • 48405: Battle.Net Launcher Beta crashes with Windows version set to 10
  • 48668: rFactor2 - Physics thread slower on multiplayer mode
  • 48779: Secret Files 3 crashes at launch (needs d3dx9_skin_info_Clone)
  • 48938: Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation crashes on start
  • 48959: S-Gear 2 installer does not recognize wine as Windows 10
  • 49147: Microsoft Teams 1.3.x crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.CM_Get_Device_Interface_AliasW
  • 49178: Spitfire Audio 3.x crashes on start due to 'WTSQuerySessionInformationA' stub not initializing out parameters
  • 49179: winetest.exe fails to run on windows arm (surface rt / armv7): procedure entry point NtCurrentTeb could not be located in the dynamic link library C:\Users\User\Desktop\winetest.exe
  • 49189: Auslogics Registry Cleaner 8.x crashes and shows "OLE error 80004001" (SetCurrentProcessExplicitAppUserModelID stub needs to return S_OK)
  • 49221: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes due to unhandled emulation of MSR register reads related to CPU / virtualization features (returning zero value is sufficient)
  • 49257: Avast Free Antivirus 20.3 crashes before installing due to unimplemented function rpcrt4.dll.RpcIfInqId
  • 49264: MultiSync installation crashes (needs _Command::get/put_CommandText)
  • 49272: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs {b196b284-bab4-101a-b69c-00aa00341d07} IConnectionPointContainer)
  • 49281: FinanceExplorer crashes inside msado15.dll
  • 49289: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExRegisterCallback
  • 49291: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExUnregisterCallback when unloading
  • 49303: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs IConnectionPointContainer::FindConnectionPoint)
  • 49322: cmudpro334 shows error on unimplemented ITaskbarList::SetOverlayIcon()
  • 49352: JamKazam 1.0.3744 msi installer fails at 'InstallFiles' action (incorrect handling of administrative image with compressed source files)
  • 49372: winedump crashes for sltg typelib files
  • 49379: Altium Designer 20 crashes on missing d2d1.dll.D2D1CreateDevice
  • 49388: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs IConnectionPoint::Advise)
  • 49439: Printing and scanning software for Brother L2540DW fails to install (VBScript parser can't handle a "case else" statement with a comment and no statements to execute)
  • 49460: where.exe is missing in wine (affects Waves Central )
  • 49487: ListView control custom draw in report view shows blank item if handler clears uItemState CDIS_SELECTED flag
  • 49488: uninitialized bytes in server call from ntdll/server_write_file
  • 49570: LVM_FINDITEM should do case-insensitive test for item text
  • 49620: Tableau Desktop fails to install
  • 49656: SAP GUI - Ws2_32.getaddrinfo crashes with non-standard service (/etc/services)
  • 49662: Wine Internet Explorer crashes on https://[2600::]/
  • 49664: FrostyModManager v1.0.5.9 crashes on launch
  • 49666: Red Dead Redemption 2 requires HEAP flags offset to match Windows
  • 49685: Gigabyte "EasyTune" service crashes in wbemprox

Versienummer 5.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

