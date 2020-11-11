Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgebracht, een update voor de drie maanden geleden verschenen versie 5.0.2. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.525 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 5.0.3 (total 44): 7102: Microsoft Word 6.0 for Windows: copy/paste causes crash on unimplemented function ole2.dll16.OLEISCURRENTCLIPBOARD

26171: BVRP classic phone tools installer reports error 'Insufficient buffer' when trying to install print processor (AddPrintProcessorA stub should be symmetric to AddPrintProcessorW)

35903: CED1401 USB function driver fails to install (setupapi should use the original INF path as a default source path when copying files)

38020: Foxit Reader 6.12 crashes on unimplemented function msasn1.dll.ASN1_CreateModule during validation of digital signatures

44127: Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes doesn't launch

44306: Visual Novel "A Clockwork Ley-Line: The Borderline of Dusk" doesn't work with d3d9

44925: Multiple kernel drivers require 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExCreateCallback' stub to return STATUS_SUCCESS (StarForce v3, TrackMania Nations ESWC. Denuvo Anti-Cheat)

45536: Total Commander 9.x crashes on unimplemented function usp10.dll.ScriptGetFontAlternateGlyphs when Wine is not detected via named export 'ntdll.wine_get_version'

46726: Dirt Rally 2.0 does not use embedded CA cert

46818: PS4 Remote Play 2.x (.NET 4.x app) crashes on Sign-In PlayStation network (mshtml:HTMLDocument_get_cookie should not fail for 'about:blank')

48256: pwsh.exe (from Powershell-6.*) crashes after 20~50 sec: System.EntryPointNotFoundException: Unable to find an entry point named 'FreeAddrInfoEx' in DLL 'ws2_32.dll'.

48405: Battle.Net Launcher Beta crashes with Windows version set to 10

48668: rFactor2 - Physics thread slower on multiplayer mode

48779: Secret Files 3 crashes at launch (needs d3dx9_skin_info_Clone)

48938: Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation crashes on start

48959: S-Gear 2 installer does not recognize wine as Windows 10

49147: Microsoft Teams 1.3.x crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.CM_Get_Device_Interface_AliasW

49178: Spitfire Audio 3.x crashes on start due to 'WTSQuerySessionInformationA' stub not initializing out parameters

49179: winetest.exe fails to run on windows arm (surface rt / armv7): procedure entry point NtCurrentTeb could not be located in the dynamic link library C:\Users\User\Desktop\winetest.exe

49189: Auslogics Registry Cleaner 8.x crashes and shows "OLE error 80004001" (SetCurrentProcessExplicitAppUserModelID stub needs to return S_OK)

49221: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes due to unhandled emulation of MSR register reads related to CPU / virtualization features (returning zero value is sufficient)

49257: Avast Free Antivirus 20.3 crashes before installing due to unimplemented function rpcrt4.dll.RpcIfInqId

49264: MultiSync installation crashes (needs _Command::get/put_CommandText)

49272: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs {b196b284-bab4-101a-b69c-00aa00341d07} IConnectionPointContainer)

49281: FinanceExplorer crashes inside msado15.dll

49289: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExRegisterCallback

49291: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExUnregisterCallback when unloading

49303: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs IConnectionPointContainer::FindConnectionPoint)

49322: cmudpro334 shows error on unimplemented ITaskbarList::SetOverlayIcon()

49352: JamKazam 1.0.3744 msi installer fails at 'InstallFiles' action (incorrect handling of administrative image with compressed source files)

49372: winedump crashes for sltg typelib files

49379: Altium Designer 20 crashes on missing d2d1.dll.D2D1CreateDevice

49388: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs IConnectionPoint::Advise)

49439: Printing and scanning software for Brother L2540DW fails to install (VBScript parser can't handle a "case else" statement with a comment and no statements to execute)

49460: where.exe is missing in wine (affects Waves Central )

49487: ListView control custom draw in report view shows blank item if handler clears uItemState CDIS_SELECTED flag

49488: uninitialized bytes in server call from ntdll/server_write_file

49570: LVM_FINDITEM should do case-insensitive test for item text

49620: Tableau Desktop fails to install

49656: SAP GUI - Ws2_32.getaddrinfo crashes with non-standard service (/etc/services)

49662: Wine Internet Explorer crashes on https://[2600::]/

49664: FrostyModManager v1.0.5.9 crashes on launch

49666: Red Dead Redemption 2 requires HEAP flags offset to match Windows

49685: Gigabyte "EasyTune" service crashes in wbemprox