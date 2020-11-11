Versie 2.2.268 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er ook abonnementen worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. Sinds versie 2.2.241 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.2.268: GlassWire now has an option to send alerts to the Windows Event Log. This feature was requested because it allows GlassWire's alerts to be picked up by third party network security monitoring systems. To turn this on go to the top left GlassWire menu and choose "settings".

GlassWire now keeps all public ports closed unless its remote monitoring feature is turned on. Then one port is opened to allow access to that feature. Visit GlassWire's help guide to learn more about our remote monitoring feature.

Fixed a bug that caused some fonts to appear blurry in some parts of the app.

Fixed a bug that could cause GlassWire to open in the wrong display after being closed, in some cases with some PC/display combinations. Changes in version 2.2.260: Fixed an issue that could cause user settings to be backed up and moved unexpectedly causing it to appear that all of GlassWire's settings and history were lost. If you had this issue with the previous version instructions for a fix are posted in our forum. Your settings/history are not actually lost, they are just moved, and this can be solved by following the forum instructions. Changes in version 2.2.258: Usage data can now be sorted by publisher.

Desktop alerts now include publisher information.

Scroll bar improvements as requested by GlassWire fans.

Fixed an issue with our Polish translation.

Fixed an issue where some ethernet users would have zero "Things" listed.

Fixed a bug that caused DNS change alerts to constantly appear for some users in some unusual situations.

Fixed a problem that can cause the GlassWire tray icon to look blurry.