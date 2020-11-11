Software-update: GlassWire 2.2.268

GlassWire logo (75 pix)Versie 2.2.268 van GlassWire is uitgekomen. GlassWire is een programma waar in overzichtelijke grafieken inzicht wordt gegeven over het netwerkverkeer op de pc. Ook kan het waarschuwen wanneer er contact met bekende kwaadaardige domeinen wordt gemaakt of als er ongebruikelijke activiteiten plaatsvinden en deze eventueel blokkeren. Naast de gratis versie kunnen er ook abonnementen worden genomen op een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie, die meer verbindingen naar andere computers op kunnen zetten en de historie langer kunnen opslaan. Sinds versie 2.2.241 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 2.2.268:
  • GlassWire now has an option to send alerts to the Windows Event Log. This feature was requested because it allows GlassWire's alerts to be picked up by third party network security monitoring systems. To turn this on go to the top left GlassWire menu and choose "settings".
  • GlassWire now keeps all public ports closed unless its remote monitoring feature is turned on. Then one port is opened to allow access to that feature. Visit GlassWire's help guide to learn more about our remote monitoring feature.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some fonts to appear blurry in some parts of the app.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause GlassWire to open in the wrong display after being closed, in some cases with some PC/display combinations.
Changes in version 2.2.260:
  • Fixed an issue that could cause user settings to be backed up and moved unexpectedly causing it to appear that all of GlassWire's settings and history were lost. If you had this issue with the previous version instructions for a fix are posted in our forum. Your settings/history are not actually lost, they are just moved, and this can be solved by following the forum instructions.
Changes in version 2.2.258:
  • Usage data can now be sorted by publisher.
  • Desktop alerts now include publisher information.
  • Scroll bar improvements as requested by GlassWire fans.
  • Fixed an issue with our Polish translation.
  • Fixed an issue where some ethernet users would have zero "Things" listed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused DNS change alerts to constantly appear for some users in some unusual situations.
  • Fixed a problem that can cause the GlassWire tray icon to look blurry.

GlassWire

Versienummer 2.2.268
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GlassWire
Download https://download.glasswire.com/GlassWireSetup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 51,42MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-11-2020 07:4812

11-11-2020 • 07:48

12 Linkedin

Bron: GlassWire

Update-historie

24-05 GlassWire 2.3.413 3
22-02 GlassWire 2.3.397 0
09-12 GlassWire 2.3.374 0
17-11 GlassWire 2.3.367 15
26-10 GlassWire 2.3.359 10
20-09 GlassWire 2.3.343 0
08-'21 GlassWire 2.3.335 0
06-'21 GlassWire 2.3.323 7
06-'21 GlassWire 2.3.321 5
05-'21 GlassWire 2.3.318 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

GlassWire

geen prijs bekend

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+19+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1theduke1989
11 november 2020 08:01
Is het wat deze applicatie? Wie op Tweakers gebruiken dit? LTT promoot deze applicatie al veel langer. Hoe zit dat met privacy etc...


Waarom subscriptions nemen om alleen op te slaan van informatie etc.
+1Robbierut4
@theduke198911 november 2020 09:22
Ik heb het (dankzij LTT), en hoewel het opzich prettig werkt ga ik het niet verlengen. Ik gebruik vooral de outbound firewall, en de afgelopen maanden hebben ze 2 keer een update gepushed waardoor het al die instellingen de deur uit gooide. 1x was het advies vanuit Glasswire om een clean install te doen en alles handmatig weer in te stellen, 2e keer was alleen instellen genoeg.
Ik zie het dus niet meer als betrouwbaar en niet goed genoeg om geld voor te betalen.
0101br03k
@theduke198911 november 2020 09:01
Waarom subscriptions nemen om alleen op te slaan van informatie etc.
het is een eenmalig bedrag, niet een subscription, en zonder betaling kun je ook informatie opslaan, alleen minder lang

[Reactie gewijzigd door 101br03k op 11 november 2020 09:02]

+1Robbierut4
@101br03k11 november 2020 09:20
Het is een subscription, het eenmalige bedrag is voor een jaar, daarna moet je opnieuw betalen.
+1101br03k
@Robbierut411 november 2020 09:31
Naast de gratis versie kunnen er voor een eenmalig bedrag een Basic-, Pro-, of Elite-versie worden aangeschaft
ik zie het net ook op de website, de auteur moet dan maar ff een stukje tekst aan passen want dat klopt dan niet helemaal
+1Robbierut4
@101br03k11 november 2020 09:36
Eens. Al moet ik zeggen, ik kijk net op de site en vind het ook niet bijster duidelijk dat het een subscription is totdat je echt goed leest.
Maar misschien dat @Drobanir het even wil aanpassen? :)
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Robbierut411 november 2020 10:55
Bedankt voor de melding, ik ga het aanpassen.
+1Call of Duty
11 november 2020 10:28
Ik heb zojuist de website doorgelezen en tot zover begrijp ik dat dit een firewall is met een handige UI voor je traffic. Sla ik iets over?
+1pandit
11 november 2020 10:44
Ik heb glaswerk al jaren draaien. En gekoppeld aan virustotal zodat er ook naar malware word getest. Doet zijn werk gewoon.
+1Chris.nl
11 november 2020 10:48
Ik heb destijds een lifetime licentie gekocht voor "ask to connect" functionaliteit, zo hoort een firewall imo te werken. Met de gratis versie kan je alleen instellen dat een (nieuw) programma niet online mag, nadat ie dit al is geweest.

Statistieken boeien me niet zo. Mazzel dat ze vroege sponsoren van het programma wel hun lifetime licentie honoreren. Pech dat het voor nieuwe klanten een abonnementsvorm is geworden. Ondanks ik dik tevreden ben met Glasswire zou ik geen abonnement aangaan maar zoeken naar een alternatief.
0robobeat
11 november 2020 17:16
Gebruik Glasswire zelf ook al enkele jaren. Fijne vind ik ook dat ik Gegevens van een andere Glaswire installatie kan bekijken vanuit mijn lokale install. Daarnaast is het fijn om een mooie filtering te zien per applicatie, zelfs als er een andere versie gestart wordt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee