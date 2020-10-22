Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KeePassXC 2.6.2

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.2 zien er als volgt uit:

KeePassXC 2.6.2 released

This update includes several major bug fixes and user interface improvements. A major improvement to the way the browser integration prioritizes and handles URLs has been introduced. Additionally, the phantom scrollbar has been fixed along with macOS theme improvements.

Notable additions in this release are an “Always on Top” mode, options to specify configuration file locations, and improved CSV import/export functionality.

Added:
  • Add option to keep window always on top to view menu [#5542]
  • Move show/hide usernames and passwords to view menu [#5542]
  • Add command line options and environment variables for changing the config locations [#5452]
  • Include TOTP settings in CSV import/export and add support for ISO datetimes [#5346]
Changed:
  • Mask sensitive information in command execution confirmation prompt [#5542]
  • SSH Agent: Avoid shortcut conflict on macOS by changing “Add key” to Ctrl+H on all platforms [#5484]
Fixed:
  • Prevent data loss with drag and drop between databases [#5536]
  • Fix crash when toggling Capslock rapidly [#5545]
  • Don’t mark URL references as invalid URL [#5380]
  • Reset entry preview after search [#5483]
  • Set Qt::Dialog flag on database open dialog [#5356]
  • Fix sorting of database report columns [#5426]
  • Fix IfDevice matching logic [#5344]
  • Fix layout issues and a stray scrollbar appearing on top of the entry edit screen [#5424]
  • Fix tabbing into the notes field [#5424]
  • Fix password generator ignoring settings on load [#5340]
  • Restore natural entry sort order on application load [#5438]
  • Fix paperclip and TOTP columns not saving state [#5327]
  • Enforce fixed password font in entry preview [#5454]
  • Add scrollbar when new database wizard exceeds screen size [#5560]
  • Do not mark database as modified when viewing Auto-Type associations [#5542]
  • CLI: Fix two heap-use-after-free crashes [#5368,#5470]
  • Browser: Fix key exchange not working with multiple simultaneous users on Windows [#5485]
  • Browser: Fix entry retrieval when “only best matching” is enabled [#5316]
  • Browser: Ignore recycle bin on KeePassHTTP migration [#5481]
  • KeeShare: Fix import crash [#5542]
  • macOS: Fix toolbar theming and breadcrumb display issues [#5482]
  • macOS: Fix file dialog randomly closing [#5479]
  • macOS: Fix being unable to select OPVault files for import [#5341]

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 42,58MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-10-2020 • 12:45

22-10-2020 • 12:45

Bron: KeePassXC

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-120019+111+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1maceddy2004
22 oktober 2020 12:55
Supertooltje, enige wat ik mis is een eigen config wanneer je de applicatie start vanaf een share met meerdere users... Als collega het scherm vergroot is dat bij mij ook het geval de volgende keer als ik de applicatie start :-)
+1vespino
@maceddy200422 oktober 2020 13:04
En een fatsoenlijke iOS app met wachtwoord integratie zou ook fijn zijn.
+1appelsientje
@vespino22 oktober 2020 13:17
Die is er ook, Strongbox. Werkt super goed... en initieel is het ook nog gratis ook.. wil je echter je pass kunnen openen met Face ID betaal je daar of maandelijks voor of je koopt het in 1x af.
+1Twixie
@appelsientje22 oktober 2020 13:21
Ik gebruik sinds een tijdje Strongbox, maar €45 om niet telkens je master password te moeten intypen (wat ik toch wel een must vind), is toch wel van de pot gerukt.
0vespino
@Twixie22 oktober 2020 15:26
Nee dat is geen optie. Een paar euro ja, maar 45€ voor een app is gekkenwerk.
+1timwat
@vespino22 oktober 2020 13:14
KeePassium werkt toch naar behoren als je het mij vraagt! synchroniseert netjes
0vespino
@timwat22 oktober 2020 15:20
Thanks, die zal ik eens testen!
0ASS-Ware
@timwat22 oktober 2020 18:46
KeePassium werkt toch naar behoren als je het mij vraagt! synchroniseert netjes
Synchroniseert met wat en hoe?
Ik heb Keepassium ook op mijn iPhone.
0vespino
@timwat23 oktober 2020 17:29
Getest en werkt eigenlijk best goed qua integratie met iOS. Ok, heel eerlijk het zou nog beter kunnen als het enige wachtwoord ook meteen beschikbaar zou zijn vanaf de "werkbalk" zoals mijn huidige app dat aangeeft, echter doet die er vervolgens niks mee en moet je alsnog in de app je gegevens ophalen. Dat is overigens "KeePass Touch". De developer daarvan geeft overigens aan dat de ontwikkeling op een laag pitje staat en diverse excuses waarom iOS integratie lastig is. Voor de betaalde 1.09€ ga ik ze daarover echter niet al teveel op de huid zitten. Ook vind ik de noodzaak om Dropbox op de telefoon geïnstalleerd te hebben een nadeel, maar dat komt waarschijnlijk omdat ik Dropbox verder nergens voor gebruik. KeePass Touch heeft Dropbox ondersteuning ingebouwd en vereist daarmee de app niet.
0timwat
@vespino27 oktober 2020 15:40
Wel even opletten de KeePass touch gaat synchroniseren als je de app opstart. mocht je nu heel snel zijn met de touch id of face id. dan slaat hij het synchroniseren over en krijg je een conflict.
KeesPassium kijkt daar wel naar en werkt met dropbox of Google drive.
0vespino
@timwat27 oktober 2020 16:27
KeePass touch is vrij snel anders hoor in het syncen, maar je hebt gelijk dat als je te snel bent, je mogelijk wat mist. KeePassium pakt als het waren het bestand lokaal vanuit de Dropbox app. Ik gebruik nu enkele dagen KeePassium en moet zeggen dat het prima werkt. Ben er alleen nog niet uit of het fijner/handiger werkt dan KeePass touch, daarvoor zal ik langer moeten testen. Ik had me de integratie met iOS sowieso anders voorgesteld.
0Gadget Freak
@vespino22 oktober 2020 13:16
LastPass (gratis) of 1Password... Is er voor Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, ...
+1DexterDee
@maceddy200422 oktober 2020 13:27
Het werken met KeePass files op shares met Windows, Mac en Windows gebruikers... 't werkt wel, maar er zijn altijd van die kleine onhebbelijkheden. In mijn zoektocht naar echt gratis oplossingen die juist met een team van mensen lekker werkt kwam ik op bitwarden_rs. Een open source clone van het betaalde Bitwarden.

Ik heb 't nu een tijd in gebruik en ik wil niet meer terug. Een fijne webinterface, native clients voor Windows, OSX, iOS en Android. En een browser plugin om wachtwoorden meteen in te kunnen vullen in websites. User management en toegangsrechten zijn redelijk uitgebreid en je kunt je account met 2FA beveiligen. Oh... en nog een super handig dingetje, je kunt je KeePass bestanden inclusief mappenstructuur gemakkelijk importeren. Onmisbaar als je over wil stappen en je hebt honderden wachtwoorden.
+1spaceboy
22 oktober 2020 13:18
KeePass... dat heb ik ook jaren gebruikt. Totdat ik er 1x achterkwam dat hij soms (en dat ligt zeer zeker niet aan mij, ik heb dat uitgebreid getest) wijzigingen niet (meer) in de database opslaat. Heel erg vervelend omdat je niet doorhebt dat hij dat niet doet.

Ik heb sinds een paar maanden LastPass. Gebruiksgemak x 10 en voor zover ik nu weet: werkt wél 100%. En ik was altijd heel gelukkig met KeePass (zowel op mobiel als op desktop). Maar wees gewaarschuwd: er zit (ook in de laatste versies) een heel serieus probleem dat in sommige exotische gevallen (misschien bij meer dan 200 items ofzo? ik noem maar wat... maar ik ben geen beta-tester) de tool NIET doet wat je verwacht.
+1Jogai
@spaceboy22 oktober 2020 23:40
Was het keepass of keepassXC? Want die is zowieso ook gebruiksvriendelijker.
+1Akemi
@spaceboy22 oktober 2020 13:46
N=1
Werkt uitstekend bij mij, nog nooit last van gehad van die problemen die jij noemt. Ken ook veel andere gebruikers en ook daar nog nooit van dit soort problemen gehoord.

LastPass staat alles online en al een aantal keer hadden ze beveiligingsproblemen. LastPass offline, weg zijn je wachtwoorden.

Net zoals met Facebook, gemak gaat boven veiligheid.
+1valhalla77
22 oktober 2020 13:25
Bitwarden gebruiker hier. Keepass jaar en dag gebruikt, maar het multi device managen was toch op een gegeven moment te omslachtig.

Reden voor bitwarden:

* Open source
* Security audits gehad
* Op vrijwel elk OS beschikbaar
* Gunstig geprijsd voor zaken zoals 2fa en extra storage.
+1Frij5fd
22 oktober 2020 13:42
Keepassxc juist een paar maanden geleden In gebruik genomen. Belangrijkste reden was dat de Yubikey 5 nfc het beste ermee werkte, in vergelijking met KeepassX en Keepass. De laatste werkte wel met de key, maar Keepass2Android pakte dan niet de Yubikey.
0Hero of Time
23 oktober 2020 11:16
Browser: Fix key exchange not working with multiple simultaneous users on Windows [#5485]
Yes! Dit was een bug die ik had gemeld (en binnen een half uur werd gesloten want dubbel, dag ervoor door een ander op de verkeerde plaats gemeld :F) en zat op deze fix te wachten. Kan ik m'n gebruikers helemaal over laten gaan hierop.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

