KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.2 zien er als volgt uit:

This update includes several major bug fixes and user interface improvements. A major improvement to the way the browser integration prioritizes and handles URLs has been introduced. Additionally, the phantom scrollbar has been fixed along with macOS theme improvements.

Notable additions in this release are an “Always on Top” mode, options to specify configuration file locations, and improved CSV import/export functionality.

Add option to keep window always on top to view menu [#5542]

Move show/hide usernames and passwords to view menu [#5542]

Add command line options and environment variables for changing the config locations [#5452]

Include TOTP settings in CSV import/export and add support for ISO datetimes [#5346]

Mask sensitive information in command execution confirmation prompt [#5542]

SSH Agent: Avoid shortcut conflict on macOS by changing “Add key” to Ctrl+H on all platforms [#5484]