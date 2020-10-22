Er is een update voor de eerder deze week verschenen versie 4.3.0 van qBittorrent. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave, die alleen voor Windows is verschenen, is een vastloper verholpen en is de Nederlandse vertaling van het installatieprogramma bijgewerkt.

qBittorrent v4.3.0.1 was released.

This is a minor release to address crashes on Windows related to torrents with URL seeds ( HTTP Sources in the qbittorrent window). These crashes were exposed due to boost 1.74. Boost 1.73 doesn't have this problem. However, libtorrent also fixed the issue on their end so the Windows installers use the newer libtorrent code.



The rest of the release is almost the same as v4.3.0 (see changelog). Since other platforms weren't affected. Only Windows builds will be made available for this version.

Changelog: