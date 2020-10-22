Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.3.0.1

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Er is een update voor de eerder deze week verschenen versie 4.3.0 van qBittorrent. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave, die alleen voor Windows is verschenen, is een vastloper verholpen en is de Nederlandse vertaling van het installatieprogramma bijgewerkt.

qBittorrent v4.3.0.1 was released.
This is a minor release to address crashes on Windows related to torrents with URL seeds (HTTP Sources in the qbittorrent window). These crashes were exposed due to boost 1.74. Boost 1.73 doesn't have this problem. However, libtorrent also fixed the issue on their end so the Windows installers use the newer libtorrent code.

The rest of the release is almost the same as v4.3.0 (see changelog). Since other platforms weren't affected. Only Windows builds will be made available for this version.

Changelog:

  • Windows : NSIS: Update Dutch translation (bovirus)

Versienummer 4.3.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 24,83MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1LongBowNL
22 oktober 2020 13:56
Het lijkt erop dat de changelog is aangepast, naar "Italian" ipv "Dutch"
v4.3.0.1 changelog:
  • WINDOWS: NSIS: Update Italian translation (bovirus)
https://www.qbittorrent.org/news.php

[Reactie gewijzigd door LongBowNL op 22 oktober 2020 13:56]

+1MarcelG
@LongBowNL22 oktober 2020 14:15
Apart dat er geen changelog changelog is. :9
0NimRod1337
@MarcelG22 oktober 2020 16:07
Dit staat in de changelog
+1joseijnden
22 oktober 2020 16:06
Ik merk dat sinds v4.3.0.0 de client continu vastloopt bij torrents toevoegen en dat ik meerdere keren op knoppen moet klikken voordat er iets gebeurt. Hoop dat het snel opgelost wordt.
+1sweetdude
@joseijnden22 oktober 2020 21:04
Ik heb juist geen problemen. Ik had het idee dat de vorige versies moeite hadden met mijn VPN (Nord). Download gaat goed maar het seeden wilde niet altijd.
0PvdVen777
@joseijnden22 november 2020 19:32
Merk het inmiddels ook inderdaad.
0heian
22 oktober 2020 14:32
Ik gebruik een oudere versie van qBittorrent. Veroorzaakt continue overseeden bij UT, hoewel ik het wel goed ingesteld had.
0LaitSolaire
22 oktober 2020 20:15
Ik ben opgehouden met het meteen gebruiken van een nieuwe major release. Laat eerst relevante partijen de stabiliteit en betrouwbaarheid vaststellen.

Edit: Inderdaad, beetje een captain hindsight reactie. Het is wat ik dacht toen 4.3 uitkwam. O-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door LaitSolaire op 23 oktober 2020 08:05]

+1thijscream
@Bierbal23 oktober 2020 00:25
Hoezo is het gebruik van torrents illegaal? er zijn genoeg open source projecten die je via torrents kunt downloaden. Op deze manier hebben deze open source projecten/beginnende projecten geen/minimale hosting kosten. Het op 1 vegen van torrents en illegaal vind ik kortzichtig.
0Bierbal
@thijscream30 oktober 2020 15:15
Daarvoor is github..
0thijscream
@Bierbal30 oktober 2020 15:33
Een reactie op een late reactie, maar meer dan 1 standaard is wel gewenst. Waarom zou je alles via github moeten regelen als er ook alternatieven zijn. Daarnaast kun je bijvoorbeeld ook veel closet source software pakketten via torrents downloaden en bijvoorbeeld linux distro's.
0Bierbal
@thijscream10 november 2020 20:25
Goed punt. Dat weet ik maar je weet, als je even logisch nadenkt, ook dat het hier veelal niet voor gebruikt wordt.. :P

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

