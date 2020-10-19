Versie 4.3.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
qBittorrent v4.3.0 was released.
This is a major version release due to the high number of accumulated changes and due to the long time since the last release.Some notes:
New:
- Theming support has been enhanced but previous theme bundles will not work properly with this release. Please contact the theme provider for a fix. The new format is described here.
- If you want faster tracker announce rate or are having a slower client exit (compared to 4.2.x) then you may try increasing the
Max concurrent HTTP announcelimit advanced settings.
- The latest version of libtorrent used contains many important fixes compared to the last one, including memory leaks and speed issues due to wrong caching logic on Windows.
- Qt 5.15.1 is used which offers far better HiDPI support. However, the torrent context menu will close after each tag selection.
- Brave users can download experimental builds from "Actions CI" on github.
Fixed:
- Many UI elements colors are themeable now
- Allow changing GUI icons from theme bundles
- Notify user when torrent moving finished
- Shortcut
CTRL+
Iopens Statistics window
- Add RSS functionality in Web UI
- Drop ".unwanted folder" feature
- Expose libtorrent peer_turnover, max_concurrent_http_announces, no_connect_privileged_ports settings
WebUI:
- Fix typo in Options dialog
- Remove "requires restart" from network interface settings
- Rename "Create subfolder" to "Keep top-level folder"
- Show tooltip for some properties in transfer list
- Fix calculation of torrent current state
- Improve detecting completed files when adding, rechecking or moving a torrent
- Fixed broken announce logic in embedded tracker causing failures in some cases
- Disable checkbox if torrent doesn't have root folder
- Update country flag icons with upstream
- Private torrent: If tracker entry is edited clear old peer list. Also don't allow user to manually add peers.
- Fix large strings not visible in log widget
- Disable edit action in Peer list widget
- Add a scroll area to torrent creator dialog
- Content tab: Open double-clicked folder regardless on which column the click happens
- "Open containing folder" on a folder now opens it in its parent folder
- Fix GeoDB download in systems with non-C locales
- Fix peer blocked message
- Make more robust the banning of selected peers from the list
- Use toned green color for downloading pieces in Pieces bar
- Correctly fill whole width of speed graph
- Fix impossible speed in speed graph
rss:
- Hide additional search filters on small screens
- Shrink search bar on small screens
- Fix search categories only working in English
- Add Trackers section to sidebar
- Fix Enter button behavior in textarea
- Fix wrong file renaming selection range
- Preselect "Default save path" in watched folders
- Fix banning peers
- Fix seeding time checkbox placement
- Bump Web API version
Search:
- Fix renaming RSS autodownload rule
- Fix RSS article is not marked as "read" when torrent is downloaded
Windows:
- Update minimum Python version to 3.5.0
- Make middle-click close search tabs
Linux:
- NSIS: Update Dutch translation
- NSIS: Change the installers uninstallation question to clear confusion
Linux/macOS:
- Fix typo in systemd service file
- Don't use HTML in tray tooltip
- Don't create 'data' subdirectory in XDG_DATA_HOME
Other:
- Add HTTPS tracker certificate validation option
- Many CMake improvements
- Support for libtorrent 1.1.x is dropped
- Many code cleanups and improvements