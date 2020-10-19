Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.3.0

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.3.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

qBittorrent v4.3.0 was released.

This is a major version release due to the high number of accumulated changes and due to the long time since the last release.

Some notes:
  • Theming support has been enhanced but previous theme bundles will not work properly with this release. Please contact the theme provider for a fix. The new format is described here.
  • If you want faster tracker announce rate or are having a slower client exit (compared to 4.2.x) then you may try increasing the Max concurrent HTTP announce limit advanced settings.
  • The latest version of libtorrent used contains many important fixes compared to the last one, including memory leaks and speed issues due to wrong caching logic on Windows.
  • Qt 5.15.1 is used which offers far better HiDPI support. However, the torrent context menu will close after each tag selection.
  • Brave users can download experimental builds from "Actions CI" on github.
New:
  • Many UI elements colors are themeable now
  • Allow changing GUI icons from theme bundles
  • Notify user when torrent moving finished
  • Shortcut CTRL + I opens Statistics window
  • Add RSS functionality in Web UI
  • Drop ".unwanted folder" feature
  • Expose libtorrent peer_turnover, max_concurrent_http_announces, no_connect_privileged_ports settings
Fixed:
  • Fix typo in Options dialog
  • Remove "requires restart" from network interface settings
  • Rename "Create subfolder" to "Keep top-level folder"
  • Show tooltip for some properties in transfer list
  • Fix calculation of torrent current state
  • Improve detecting completed files when adding, rechecking or moving a torrent
  • Fixed broken announce logic in embedded tracker causing failures in some cases
  • Disable checkbox if torrent doesn't have root folder
  • Update country flag icons with upstream
  • Private torrent: If tracker entry is edited clear old peer list. Also don't allow user to manually add peers.
  • Fix large strings not visible in log widget
  • Disable edit action in Peer list widget
  • Add a scroll area to torrent creator dialog
  • Content tab: Open double-clicked folder regardless on which column the click happens
  • "Open containing folder" on a folder now opens it in its parent folder
  • Fix GeoDB download in systems with non-C locales
  • Fix peer blocked message
  • Make more robust the banning of selected peers from the list
  • Use toned green color for downloading pieces in Pieces bar
  • Correctly fill whole width of speed graph
  • Fix impossible speed in speed graph
WebUI:
  • Hide additional search filters on small screens
  • Shrink search bar on small screens
  • Fix search categories only working in English
  • Add Trackers section to sidebar
  • Fix Enter button behavior in textarea
  • Fix wrong file renaming selection range
  • Preselect "Default save path" in watched folders
  • Fix banning peers
  • Fix seeding time checkbox placement
  • Bump Web API version
rss:
  • Fix renaming RSS autodownload rule
  • Fix RSS article is not marked as "read" when torrent is downloaded
Search:
  • Update minimum Python version to 3.5.0
  • Make middle-click close search tabs
Windows:
  • NSIS: Update Dutch translation
  • NSIS: Change the installers uninstallation question to clear confusion
Linux:
  • Fix typo in systemd service file
  • Don't use HTML in tray tooltip
  • Don't create 'data' subdirectory in XDG_DATA_HOME
Linux/macOS:
  • Add HTTPS tracker certificate validation option
Other:
  • Many CMake improvements
  • Support for libtorrent 1.1.x is dropped
  • Many code cleanups and improvements

Versienummer 4.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 24,83MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-10-2020 05:5912

19-10-2020 • 05:59

12 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

20:50 qBittorrent 4.4.3 15
25-03 qBittorrent 4.4.2 14
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
08-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
06-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+19+22+31Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+3Hakker
19 oktober 2020 21:39
Ik zou wachten met deze updat eer zit een aardig grote bug in die de client laat crashen op win10 wanneer priviliged ports aan staat. Oa als Gimp via een torrent wilt downloaden.

Aan een update zijn ze bezig het zit waarschijnlijk in Boost wat een version bump heeft gekregen in 4.3.0 dus mogelijk dat ze tijdelijk weer terug gaan naar een oudere versie van Boost.
+1TonnyTonny
@Hakker20 oktober 2020 10:39
Ook zonder priviledged ports setting zo instabiel als de pest.
Gui gaat bij mij een paar seconden na opstarten gewoon op "not responding" en d'r gebeurd helemaal niks meer.
Heb heel gauw 4.2.5 terug geinstalleerd. Was gelukkig geen torrents/progress kwijt. Ik heb een paar heel lang (maanden) lopende slow-movers die 99% compleet zijn. D'r is maar 1 seed van deze en die is maar een paar uur per week online met vrijwel geen bandbreedte. Duurt een eeuwigheid om die compleet te krijgen. Als ik daar opnieuw aan had moeten beginnen...
0cruysen
@Hakker22 oktober 2020 12:48
inmiddels update gekomen:
News
Thursday October 22nd 2020 - qBittorrent v4.3.0.1 release
+1Henri Brands
19 oktober 2020 11:29
Na het updaten van qBittorrent 4.2.5 naar qBittorrent 4.3.0 begint qBittorrent alle torrents opnieuw te downloaden. lastig wanneer dat zo'n 1 TB is.
Geen idee wat er aan de hand is, maar voordat je bij Github zover bent dat je dit kunt voorleggen is qBittorrent zo ongeveer klaar met downloaden. Je moet eerst een account aanmaken om een vraag te stellen. Dat schiet lekker op.
+2erikmeuk3
@Henri Brands19 oktober 2020 12:47
Hier was de lijst leeg voor de update.
Ook was de torrents map leeg.
De onvoltooid map was ook leeg.
Er kwamen 2 bestanden met een dikke foutmelding in de lijst.
+1Henri Brands
@erikmeuk319 oktober 2020 13:16
Het lijkt erop dat qBittorrent 4.3.0 overgegaan is in een soort 'private mode' (groene lijn om het venster) en dat qBittorrent 4.3.0 dus 'vers' begint alsof er nog niets is gedownload, terwijl ik in het venster tijdens de update had aangevinkt 'no changes to personal settings'. Beetje slordig, op zijn zachts gezegd.
Heb via 'systeemherstel' de boel teruggezet in Win10 (heel gezoek wanneer je Win7 gewend was) en alles lijkt nu weer normaal. Voorlopig sla ik de updates van qBittorrent 4.2.5. maar even over, ook al loop ik tegen een paar irritante bugs aan: wanneer ik bijv. een selectie aanpas van gedownloade onderdelen in 1 torrent worden alle bestanden plots in aparte mappen geplaatst, naast de bestanden die er al zijn, m.a.w. alle bestanden heb ik ineens dubbel.
+1Kalief
@Henri Brands19 oktober 2020 16:18
Geeft de Execution Log geen informatie die iets verklaart?
0Henri Brands
@Kalief20 oktober 2020 12:46
Ik kan niks geks vinden...
Krijg de indruk dat deze 'private' instelling er voor zorgt dat deze versie als 'nieuw' wordt ervaren en daarom alles opnieuw begint te downloaden, terwijl alles eigenlijk nog aanwezig is.
0foxgamer2019
@erikmeuk320 oktober 2020 10:55
Dat is vaak een reden dat ik bij dit soort upgrades wacht op een extra dot release (4.3.1/4.3.2), of zeker wil weten dat er geen belangrijk torrents meer openstaan.

Het kan altijd gebeuren en er zat redelijk wat tijd tussen de release. Het enige wat ik veelal heb zijn 99.9% procent downloads, maar dat lijkt meer aan de seeders/peers te liggen want andere clients vertonen dit gedrag (helaas) ook. Fijn dat de WebUI ook actief wordt bijgehouden, dat is erg fijn als je deze op een NAS draait zonder X.

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 20 oktober 2020 10:56]

+1cruysen
19 oktober 2020 09:39
Fijne torrrent client. Ik gebruik deze altijd samen met de Ipfilter app om de IP blocklist actueel te houden. (Voor mij mogen ze die functie integreren in de source van qBittorrent)

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 19 oktober 2020 09:40]

+1Lightning89
@cruysen19 oktober 2020 09:54
Dank voor de IPfilter app. Nog nooit van gehoord maar klinkt wel aardig. Ik ga het proberen. Wat is jouw aanleiding geweest om IPfilter te gebruiken?
+1Kalief
19 oktober 2020 11:01
If you want faster tracker announce rate or are having a slower client exit (compared to 4.2.x) then you may try increasing the Max concurrent HTTP announce limit advanced settings.
Hoe kom je er achter / kun je schatten wat een goed maximum zou kunnen zijn? (Het hoogste maximum wat je in kunt stellen is trouwens 99, de default is 50.)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kalief op 19 oktober 2020 11:04]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True