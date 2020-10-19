Versie 4.3.0 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a major version release due to the high number of accumulated changes and due to the long time since the last release.

Theming support has been enhanced but previous theme bundles will not work properly with this release. Please contact the theme provider for a fix. The new format is described here.

If you want faster tracker announce rate or are having a slower client exit (compared to 4.2.x) then you may try increasing the Max concurrent HTTP announce limit advanced settings.

limit advanced settings. The latest version of libtorrent used contains many important fixes compared to the last one, including memory leaks and speed issues due to wrong caching logic on Windows.

Qt 5.15.1 is used which offers far better HiDPI support. However, the torrent context menu will close after each tag selection.

Brave users can download experimental builds from "Actions CI" on github.

Many UI elements colors are themeable now

Allow changing GUI icons from theme bundles

Notify user when torrent moving finished

Shortcut CTRL + I opens Statistics window

+ opens Statistics window Add RSS functionality in Web UI

Drop ".unwanted folder" feature

Expose libtorrent peer_turnover, max_concurrent_http_announces, no_connect_privileged_ports settings

Fix typo in Options dialog

Remove "requires restart" from network interface settings

Rename "Create subfolder" to "Keep top-level folder"

Show tooltip for some properties in transfer list

Fix calculation of torrent current state

Improve detecting completed files when adding, rechecking or moving a torrent

Fixed broken announce logic in embedded tracker causing failures in some cases

Disable checkbox if torrent doesn't have root folder

Update country flag icons with upstream

Private torrent: If tracker entry is edited clear old peer list. Also don't allow user to manually add peers.

Fix large strings not visible in log widget

Disable edit action in Peer list widget

Add a scroll area to torrent creator dialog

Content tab: Open double-clicked folder regardless on which column the click happens

"Open containing folder" on a folder now opens it in its parent folder

Fix GeoDB download in systems with non-C locales

Fix peer blocked message

Make more robust the banning of selected peers from the list

Use toned green color for downloading pieces in Pieces bar

Correctly fill whole width of speed graph

Fix impossible speed in speed graph

Hide additional search filters on small screens

Shrink search bar on small screens

Fix search categories only working in English

Add Trackers section to sidebar

Fix Enter button behavior in textarea

Fix wrong file renaming selection range

Preselect "Default save path" in watched folders

Fix banning peers

Fix seeding time checkbox placement

Bump Web API version

Fix renaming RSS autodownload rule

Fix RSS article is not marked as "read" when torrent is downloaded

Update minimum Python version to 3.5.0

Make middle-click close search tabs

NSIS: Update Dutch translation

NSIS: Change the installers uninstallation question to clear confusion

Fix typo in systemd service file

Don't use HTML in tray tooltip

Don't create 'data' subdirectory in XDG_DATA_HOME

Add HTTPS tracker certificate validation option