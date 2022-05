Versie 7.2.3 van DBeaver is kort geleden uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. Sinds versie 7.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver version 7.2.3 Data transfer: Data preview was fixed for custom SQL queries Binary format mapping was fixed (BLOB->binary) Target table name mapping was improved Context data context menu item visibility was fixed SQL format: extra options were added (including INSERT OR REPLACE support) HTML format: additional export options were added DbUnit format support was improved

SQL editor: "Auto-save on edit" option was added Procedures auto-completion was improved (use signature or parameter names depending on context) Query cancel on editor close was fixed Disable auto-formatting inside comments

Data viewer: minimum fetch size now limited by 100 rows

SSH configuration: bug with variables in connection parameters was fixed

Column reordering UI was fixed

PostgreSQL: Serial data types support was improved Trigger DDL was fixed $$ rule parser was fixed

Informix: Driver was updated to the latest version Schemas/tables metadata extraction was fixed Error in database switch in transactional mode was fixed

MySQL: Zerofill flag support was added NULL values of "text" type rendering was fixed

Oracle: Expired password change feature was fixed Connectivity problem ("ONS configuration failed") was fixed

SQLite: column drop feature was added

SQL Server: data read from clustered tables was fixed

Number of minor bugs were fixed Changes in DBeaver version 7.2.2 Database navigator: View only connected data sources filter was added Quick search in connections/schemas options were added Multiple objects delete confirmation dialog was redesigned Tooltips visibility configuration was added in preferences

Windows installer: shortcuts for “All Users” were fixed

SSH tunnels: Support for OpenSSH key format was added Problem with dobule password prompt was fixed

Data viewer: Grouping panel now supports column reordering Column modifier icons (key, read-only) were updated JSON/XML viewer performance was significantly improved

SQL editor: toolbar buttons enablement was fixed

Data transfer: Native client selector was fixed Extra file name pattern variables were added Native date/timestamp format support was added to the SQL INSERTS export Extra formatting options were added to the SQL INSERTS format

MySQL: user credentials of mysqldump overwrite local configuration now

SQL Server: SSL support was added Database create/drop/rename features were added

PostgreSQL: Interval data type DDL was improved Table storage parameters were added to DDL “Connect as role” option was added in the connection settings Materialized view comment edit was fixed Trigger comment editor was added

Oracle: extra NLS parameters were added on the connection settings page

Snowflake: active schema set command was fixed

Derby: unique indexes metadata read was implemented

SQLite: column autoincrement option support was added

Firebird: data types information read was fixed

Several other minor UI bugs were fixed