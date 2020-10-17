Er is een vijfde update verschenen voor versie 11.3 van FreeNAS. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.3 bevat onder meer een verbeterde replicatie engine die tot wel tien keer beter presteert, er is een access control list-manager waarmee vanuit de interface smb-shares aangemaakt kunnen worden en er is een repository voor communityplug-ins. De complete releasenotes voor versie 11.5 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; deze uitgave moet ruim honderd problemen verhelpen.

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of the fifth update to FreeNAS version 11.3! 11.3-U5 is a maintenance release that has over 100 bug fixes to the Middleware and Web Interface. This is now the most stable and performant release of FreeNAS 11.3 and users are encouraged to update immediately!

Here is the full changelog for FreeNAS 11.3-U5:

NAS-107603 - Replication that worked in 11.3-U4 and 12.0-Beta2 fails in 12.0-RC1

NAS-107544 - SMART and scrub tasks are not running

NAS-107533 - Unable to remove certificate in s3 service

NAS-107531 - Comment and restrict change of large blocks support in replication

NAS-107506 - Additional Domains don’t show up on save

NAS-107468 - Cloud sync to Wasabi fails with “Can’t mix absolute and relative paths”

NAS-107411 - No Task Manager Progress is shown

NAS-107316 - UPS Settings Saving Bug

NAS-107315 - middlewared memory leak

NAS-107314 - Replicated dataset is not set to read-only

NAS-107292 - Unable to Delete Expired ACME Certificate

NAS-107235 - Error when updating a Jail 11.3-RELEASE-p6 to 11.3-RELEASE-p612

NAS-107160 - Apparent crash on delete of share to invalid directory

NAS-107148 - Generate a random default serial extent

NAS-107133 - unable to delete iscsi file extents

NAS-107128 - When creating pool, adding vdev, then removing it, leaves debris

NAS-107121 - `failover_aliases` and `failover_virtual_aliases` are being overwritten as empty arrays

NAS-107120 - change failover_vhid to type `select` instead of `input`

NAS-107116 - allow editing empty interfaces

NAS-107108 - Google Drive Cloud Sync tasks fail with exportSizeLimitExceeded

NAS-107107 - Clear any potential stale state after leaving AD domain

NAS-107104 - ACME DNS renewals don’t work

NAS-107100 - Do not run check_available in a tight loop in case an exception happens

NAS-107099 - Do not display previous replication task status after deleting it and…

NAS-107096 - Custom sync schedule forgotten when editing task

NAS-107090 - Merge FreeBSD SA-20:21-30 EN-20:17-18

NAS-107076 - Expand regression tests for user api

NAS-107074 - Permissions are incorrect on home directory move

NAS-107067 - Fix chown of skel directory contents for new local users

NAS-107055 - Forums user reported logs filled with fruit error messages

NAS-107053 - Pool in dashboard omits special vdevs from count and status

NAS-107037 - Have ftp reload method reload proftpd rather than restart it

NAS-107035 - Swap size setting not honored on 4k sector disks

NAS-107032 - Unable to upload 8TB file to backblaze.

NAS-107029 - Unable to configure UPS on TrueNAS 12

NAS-107023 - Expand list of error strings that should trigger an AD rejoin

NAS-106993 - Reassign sys.{stdout,stderr} after log rollover

NAS-106984 - “jls” hostname does not reflect modified hostname

NAS-106978 - Add regression tests for AD machine account keytab generation

NAS-106966 - collectd: blank warning emails

NAS-106965 - qBittorrent Plugin Not Installing

NAS-106948 - Recycle bin versioning not enabled

NAS-106918 - Replacing boot usb drive problem

NAS-106866 - Proper/better errno for failed authentication

NAS-106864 - SED doesn’t work for nvme

NAS-106854 - plugin boot checkbox re-enables itself

NAS-106842 - Setting IPMI to DHCP should gray-out IP addresses

NAS-106840 - setting invalid VHID value fails silently.

NAS-106808 - Ensure monpwd/monuser fields are provided for UPS service

NAS-106798 - api context /services/iscsi/targettoextent does not allow null value for iscsi_lunid

NAS-106797 - Periodic Snapshot Tasks – “Enabled” checkboxes are not unique inputs

NAS-106787 - iSCSI webUI columns COMPLETELY break when edited

NAS-106745 - Cloud Sync Bandwidth Limit Field Validation

NAS-106713 - Cron job still runs despite being deactivated and then deleted

NAS-106690 - Can’t clear Kerberos Principal from GUI

NAS-106682 - Validation Error on creation of Manual SSH Connection for Replication Task

NAS-106675 - dashboard is completely blank no widgets

NAS-106658 - ZFS replication does not create datasets on target

NAS-106583 - FreeNAS disks forget their assigned pool

NAS-106496 - System crash after middlewared.set_sysctl():407 – Failed to set sysctl

NAS-106133 - Categories for support proxy

NAS-106110 - UPS ups is on battery power alerts since upgrade to 11.3

NAS-106038 - Replication progress report error

NAS-105099 - Periodic Snapshot are missing the lifetime in its name

NAS-104906 - Rsync tasks view shows incorrect remote path

NAS-102808 - Running Cloud Sync tasks keep on running after deletion in GUI

Due to numerous improvements in the replication engine and ZFS, FreeNAS/TrueNAS 11.3 will no longer replicate to FreeNAS/TrueNAS 9.10 systems (or earlier). Solution: update the destination system to FreeNAS/TrueNAS 11.3 or newer.