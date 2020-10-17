Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FreeNAS 11.3-U5

FreeNAS logo (75 pix)Er is een vijfde update verschenen voor versie 11.3 van FreeNAS. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.3 bevat onder meer een verbeterde replicatie engine die tot wel tien keer beter presteert, er is een access control list-manager waarmee vanuit de interface smb-shares aangemaakt kunnen worden en er is een repository voor communityplug-ins. De complete releasenotes voor versie 11.5 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; deze uitgave moet ruim honderd problemen verhelpen.

FreeNAS 11.3-U3.5

iXsystems is pleased to announce the general availability of the fifth update to FreeNAS version 11.3! 11.3-U5 is a maintenance release that has over 100 bug fixes to the Middleware and Web Interface. This is now the most stable and performant release of FreeNAS 11.3 and users are encouraged to update immediately!

Here is the full changelog for FreeNAS 11.3-U5:

Bug Fixes
  • NAS-107603 - Replication that worked in 11.3-U4 and 12.0-Beta2 fails in 12.0-RC1
  • NAS-107544 - SMART and scrub tasks are not running
  • NAS-107533 - Unable to remove certificate in s3 service
  • NAS-107531 - Comment and restrict change of large blocks support in replication
  • NAS-107506 - Additional Domains don’t show up on save
  • NAS-107468 - Cloud sync to Wasabi fails with “Can’t mix absolute and relative paths”
  • NAS-107411 - No Task Manager Progress is shown
  • NAS-107316 - UPS Settings Saving Bug
  • NAS-107315 - middlewared memory leak
  • NAS-107314 - Replicated dataset is not set to read-only
  • NAS-107292 - Unable to Delete Expired ACME Certificate
  • NAS-107235 - Error when updating a Jail 11.3-RELEASE-p6 to 11.3-RELEASE-p612
  • NAS-107160 - Apparent crash on delete of share to invalid directory
  • NAS-107148 - Generate a random default serial extent
  • NAS-107133 - unable to delete iscsi file extents
  • NAS-107128 - When creating pool, adding vdev, then removing it, leaves debris
  • NAS-107121 - `failover_aliases` and `failover_virtual_aliases` are being overwritten as empty arrays
  • NAS-107120 - change failover_vhid to type `select` instead of `input`
  • NAS-107116 - allow editing empty interfaces
  • NAS-107108 - Google Drive Cloud Sync tasks fail with exportSizeLimitExceeded
  • NAS-107107 - Clear any potential stale state after leaving AD domain
  • NAS-107104 - ACME DNS renewals don’t work
  • NAS-107100 - Do not run check_available in a tight loop in case an exception happens
  • NAS-107099 - Do not display previous replication task status after deleting it and…
  • NAS-107096 - Custom sync schedule forgotten when editing task
  • NAS-107090 - Merge FreeBSD SA-20:21-30 EN-20:17-18
  • NAS-107076 - Expand regression tests for user api
  • NAS-107074 - Permissions are incorrect on home directory move
  • NAS-107067 - Fix chown of skel directory contents for new local users
  • NAS-107055 - Forums user reported logs filled with fruit error messages
  • NAS-107053 - Pool in dashboard omits special vdevs from count and status
  • NAS-107037 - Have ftp reload method reload proftpd rather than restart it
  • NAS-107035 - Swap size setting not honored on 4k sector disks
  • NAS-107032 - Unable to upload 8TB file to backblaze.
  • NAS-107029 - Unable to configure UPS on TrueNAS 12
  • NAS-107023 - Expand list of error strings that should trigger an AD rejoin
  • NAS-106993 - Reassign sys.{stdout,stderr} after log rollover
  • NAS-106984 - “jls” hostname does not reflect modified hostname
  • NAS-106978 - Add regression tests for AD machine account keytab generation
  • NAS-106966 - collectd: blank warning emails
  • NAS-106965 - qBittorrent Plugin Not Installing
  • NAS-106948 - Recycle bin versioning not enabled
  • NAS-106918 - Replacing boot usb drive problem
  • NAS-106866 - Proper/better errno for failed authentication
  • NAS-106864 - SED doesn’t work for nvme
  • NAS-106854 - plugin boot checkbox re-enables itself
  • NAS-106842 - Setting IPMI to DHCP should gray-out IP addresses
  • NAS-106840 - setting invalid VHID value fails silently.
  • NAS-106808 - Ensure monpwd/monuser fields are provided for UPS service
  • NAS-106798 - api context /services/iscsi/targettoextent does not allow null value for iscsi_lunid
  • NAS-106797 - Periodic Snapshot Tasks – “Enabled” checkboxes are not unique inputs
  • NAS-106787 - iSCSI webUI columns COMPLETELY break when edited
  • NAS-106745 - Cloud Sync Bandwidth Limit Field Validation
  • NAS-106713 - Cron job still runs despite being deactivated and then deleted
  • NAS-106690 - Can’t clear Kerberos Principal from GUI
  • NAS-106682 - Validation Error on creation of Manual SSH Connection for Replication Task
  • NAS-106675 - dashboard is completely blank no widgets
  • NAS-106658 - ZFS replication does not create datasets on target
  • NAS-106583 - FreeNAS disks forget their assigned pool
  • NAS-106496 - System crash after middlewared.set_sysctl():407 – Failed to set sysctl
  • NAS-106133 - Categories for support proxy
  • NAS-106110 - UPS ups is on battery power alerts since upgrade to 11.3
  • NAS-106038 - Replication progress report error
  • NAS-105099 - Periodic Snapshot are missing the lifetime in its name
  • NAS-104906 - Rsync tasks view shows incorrect remote path
  • NAS-102808 - Running Cloud Sync tasks keep on running after deletion in GUI

Due to numerous improvements in the replication engine and ZFS, FreeNAS/TrueNAS 11.3 will no longer replicate to FreeNAS/TrueNAS 9.10 systems (or earlier). Solution: update the destination system to FreeNAS/TrueNAS 11.3 or newer.

Known Issues
  • The web interface can become unresponsive after upgrading.
    Workaround: Clear the browser cache and refresh the page (Shift + F5).
  • NAS-106882 - Some plugins are not showing their version.
    Workaround: None: some plugins remain unversioned and will be moved to the “Community” plugins list for TrueNAS 12.0 (NAS-106610).
  • NAS-107132 - Replication from FreeNAS/TrueNAS 11.3 (and newer) to FreeNAS/TrueNAS 9.10 (or earlier) is not functional.
    Workaround: Update the destination system to FreeNAS/ TrueNAS 11.3 or newer.

FreeNAS

Versienummer 11.3-U5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.freenas.org/download-freenas-release/
Bestandsgrootte 757,00MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-10-2020 • 07:38
submitter: burgerbaasje

17-10-2020 • 07:38

11 Linkedin

Submitter: burgerbaasje

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

12-05 TrueNAS 13.0 18
04-05 TrueNAS 12.0-U8.1 12
04-02 TrueNAS 12.0-U8 5
09-12 TrueNAS 12.0-U7 10
13-11 TrueNAS 12.0-U6.1 3
06-10 TrueNAS 12.0-U6 19
21-08 TrueNAS 12.0-U5.1 20
08-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U5 5
07-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U4.1 6
06-'21 TrueNAS 12.0-U4 6
Meer historie

TrueNAS

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

+1DutchBee
17 oktober 2020 10:40
Nu nog goede usb ondersteuning in vm en jails. Zodat ik eindelijk domoticz goed kan draaien. Nu nog apart systeem voor ivm vele usb sensoren en zenders.
+1GWBoes
@DutchBee17 oktober 2020 12:17
Werkt dat echt niet lekker? Ben nu net een NAS aan het opbouwen die ook als domoticz server moet dienstdoen. Wou dit op FreeNAS laten draaien maar als dat niet werkt kan ik beter direct voor een ander OS gaan.
+1valhalla77
@DutchBee18 oktober 2020 08:13
Wellicht in de toekomst met Truenas SCALE. Aangezien dit project Linux als basis gebruikt. Zou met KVM dan wellicht makkelijker gaan.
0datahoarder640k
@valhalla7718 oktober 2020 19:49
Truenas scale krijgt ook docker voor de plugins (ipv jails in Truenas core). Dit is misschien nog handiger.

Het is trouwens ook zo dat bhyve usb en pci passthrough gewoon ondersteund (werkt niet altijd even geweldig op sommige hardware) maar dat freenas hier gewoonweg geen gui ondersteuning voor heeft. Er is dus geen garantie dat dit in truenas scale dan wel gaat gebeuren aangezien ze voor alle drie de versies dezelfde codebase willen gebruiken.
+1dingo35
17 oktober 2020 17:54
Waarom niet gewoon Debian (of als je een Raspberry Pi draait, raspbian) draaien en wat je nodig hebt installeren via de package manager? Begrijp al dit soort "distributies" niet, als het stabiel werkt ga je er dingen bij op zetten (zoals hierboven domoticz) en moet je je helemaal verdiepen in de quirks van de distro....?!?
+1powerboat
@dingo3517 oktober 2020 19:39
Als je een jail of vm gebruikt hoef je geen gebruik te maken van quirks, het is gewoon een simpele vm.
De functie die freenas out-of-the-box ondersteund.

Het is een quirk als je rare dingen moet toepassen om als je bijv. usb passtrough.Dit hoeft bij een Jail niet dus is het geen quirck. ;)
0Maurits van Baerle
@dingo3518 oktober 2020 17:12
Volgens mij is ZFS draaien in Debian nog best een opgave, in Ubuntu werkt het al beter. Sowieso kan het in Linux alleen in userspace draaien en niet in-kernel. In FreeBSD (waar FreeNAS omheen gebouwd is) draait het native en in de kernel.

Vergeet niet, ZFS is de killer feature, de rest is bijzaak en opsmuk.

Kortom, je kunt wel Linux gebruiken hiervoor maar er is een reden dat de meeste serieuze ZFS storage toepassingen (FreeNAS, TrueNAS, XigmaNAS, Nexenta, Delphix, NetAPP ONTAP) rondom FreeBSD (of Illumos) gebouwd zijn en niet op Linux.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 18 oktober 2020 17:25]

0dingo35
@Maurits van Baerle21 oktober 2020 10:27
Ok dat is duidelijk, ik heb Btrfs boven ZFS verkozen, dat biedt toch net wat meer.....
0beerse

@dingo3521 oktober 2020 12:50
Waarom niet gewoon Debian (of als je een Raspberry Pi draait, raspbian) draaien en wat je nodig hebt installeren via de package manager? Begrijp al dit soort "distributies" niet, als het stabiel werkt ga je er dingen bij op zetten (zoals hierboven domoticz) en moet je je helemaal verdiepen in de quirks van de distro....?!?
Misschien is het wel de zelfde reden als dat je LibreELEC draait op een systeem: De basis is al een stuk beter afgericht dan een universeel os. En bij een nas is het niet alleen de gebruikers software maar ook en vooral de aansturing van de hardware en alles daar tussenin. Ook de basis configuratie is handig.
+1wmn79
17 oktober 2020 14:17
In vm's werkt het inderdaad niet usb passthrough werkt volgens mij nog niet. In jails kan het wel, heb mijn Homeassistant al heel lang draaien in een jail met een Z-Wave USB stick. Daarvoor domoticz met dezelfde stick.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wmn79 op 17 oktober 2020 14:17]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

