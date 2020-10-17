Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.23

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 550 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes
  • Make VTOY_DEFAULT_IMAGE avaliable in both ListView mode and TreeView mode
  • Add VTOY_TREE_VIEW_MENU_STYLE option in global control plugin
  • Change the default resolution to 1024x768
  • Pass ventoy runtime parameter to OS by ACPI table
  • Fix issue #521 (blackarch 2020.06.01 boot fail)
  • Fix issue #516 (archlinux 2020.10.01 boot fail in UEFI mode)
  • Fix issue #512 (file with name .iso)
  • Fix Parabola EFI booting (PR #508)
  • Fix a bug when booting VentoyLiveCD iso
New iso support
  • blackarch-linux-live-2020.06.01-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • archlinux-2020.10.01-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • GeckoLinux_STATIC_Mate.x86_64-152.200726.0.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
  • fossapup64-9.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

Ventoy

Versienummer 1.0.23
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.23
Bestandsgrootte 7,26MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-10-2020 07:25
submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-10-2020 • 07:25

2 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Ventoy

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+21DMKIIN

17 oktober 2020 18:18
Inmiddels heeft versie 1.0.24 ook het levenslicht gezien, met volgende veranderingen in het spel:

- Disable "Pass parameter by ACPI table" feature introduced in 1.0.23 by default. It's not compatible with Windows 7/8 and will cause error
- Fix apt mirror bug when install Debian series distros

- New iso support:
- debian-10.6.0-amd64-DVD-1.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
- debian-10.6.0-amd64-netinst.iso (Legacy + UEFI)
0satunya
18 oktober 2020 10:20
Meestal gebruik ik rufus, unetbootin of multiboot usb.
Deze klinkt ook wel handig, eens proberen.....

