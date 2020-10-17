Ventoy is een opensource programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De usb-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel iso-bestanden op de stick geplaatst of aangepast worden als er ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige iso-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel uefi- als legacy-boot en het is getest met meer dan 550 verschillende iso-bestanden. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes Make VTOY_DEFAULT_IMAGE avaliable in both ListView mode and TreeView mode

avaliable in both ListView mode and TreeView mode Add VTOY_TREE_VIEW_MENU_STYLE option in global control plugin

option in global control plugin Change the default resolution to 1024x768

Pass ventoy runtime parameter to OS by ACPI table

Fix issue #521 (blackarch 2020.06.01 boot fail)

Fix issue #516 (archlinux 2020.10.01 boot fail in UEFI mode)

Fix issue #512 (file with name .iso)

Fix Parabola EFI booting (PR #508)

Fix a bug when booting VentoyLiveCD iso New iso support blackarch-linux-live-2020.06.01-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

archlinux-2020.10.01-x86_64.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

GeckoLinux_STATIC_Mate.x86_64-152.200726.0.iso (Legacy + UEFI)

fossapup64-9.5.iso (Legacy + UEFI)