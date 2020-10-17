Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: SABnzbd 3.1.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes:
  • Added option to automatically deobfuscate final filenames: after unpacking,
    detect and rename obfuscated or meaningless filenames to the job name,
    similar to the Deobfuscate.py post-processing script.
  • Switched to Transifex as our translations platform:
    Help us translate SABnzbd in your language! Add untranslated texts or
    improved existing translations here: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/translate
  • Redesigned job availability-check to be more efficient and reliable.
  • Scheduled readouts of RSS-feeds would fail silently, they now show a warning.
  • Skip repair on Retry if all sets were previously successfully verified.
  • Passwords included in the filename no longer have to be at the end.
  • Restore limit on length of foldernames (max_foldername_length).
  • Added password input box on the Add NZB screen.
  • Clear error if Complete Folder is set as a subfolder of the Temporary Folder.
  • Show warning that Pyton 3.5 support will be dropped after 3.1.0.
  • Windows/macOS: update UnRar to 5.91 and MultiPar to 1.3.1.0.
  • Windows: retry Access Denied when renaming files on Windows.
Bugfixes:
  • Assembler crashes could occur due to race condition in ArticleCache.
  • On HTTP-redirects the scheme/hostname/port were ignored when behind a proxy.
  • Strip slash of the end of url_base as it could break other code.
  • Temporary Folder with unicode characters could result in duplicate unpacking.
  • Unpacking with a relative folder set for a category could fail.
  • Existing files were not parsed when retrying a job.
  • Reading attributes when retrying a job could result in crash.
  • Paused priority of pre-queue script was ignored.
  • Duplicate Detection did not check filenames in History.
  • Downloaded bytes could show as exceeding the total bytes of a job.
  • Filtering of history by category would not filter jobs in post-processing.
  • Windows: non-Latin languages were displayed incorrectly in the installer.
  • Windows: could fail to create folders on some network shares.
  • Windows: folders could end in a period, breaking Windows Explorer.
Upgrade notices:
  • Jobs that failed on versions before 3.1.x, will throw an error about the
    attribute file failing to load when they are retried on 3.1.0+. This error
    can be ignored.
  • When upgrading from 2.x.x or older the queue will be converted. Job order,
    settings and data will be preserved, but if you decide to go back to 2.x.x
    your queue cannot be downgraded again. But you can restore the jobs by going
    to the Status page and running Queue Repair.

Versienummer 3.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd/releases/tag/3.1.0
Bestandsgrootte 13,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-10-2020 07:21
17 • submitter: pven

17-10-2020 • 07:21

17 Linkedin

Submitter: pven

Bron: SABnzbd

Update-historie

11-03 SABnzbd 3.5.2 24
21-02 SABnzbd 3.5.1 12
28-01 SABnzbd 3.5.0 32
15-10 SABnzbd 3.4.2 0
23-09 SABnzbd 3.4.1 6
19-09 SABnzbd 3.4.0 20
06-'21 SABnzbd 3.3.1 8
06-'21 SABnzbd 3.3.0 0
03-'21 SABnzbd 3.2.1 2
02-'21 SABnzbd 3.2.0 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

SABnzbd+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117016+112+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2zaadstra
17 oktober 2020 21:05
Fijn programma, supersnel - het trekt de glasverbinding gewoon dicht.

De download link wijst naar Github, hier is de downloadpagina:
https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
0Hydranet
@zaadstra18 oktober 2020 13:02
Die download pagina wijst weer naar de sabnzbd github releases pagina.
+1Sjah
17 oktober 2020 07:45
DE default client vind ik, als je Linux draait.
+1ndonkersloot
@Sjah17 oktober 2020 09:08
Ik moet zeggen dat het al even geleden is dat ik SabNZB gebruikt heb (zeker zo'n 5 jaar). Ben toen over gestapt naar NZBGet en vind die o.a kwa UI een stuk prettiger los van de verhoogde efficiëntie.

Ik draai primair Linux, sterker nog er is zelfs geen vleugje Microsoft in mijn huishouden te bekennen. Wat maakt dit voor jou de default client?
+1Sjah
@ndonkersloot17 oktober 2020 09:15
Feit dat het prettig is natuurlijk, browserbased ook, en gratis en goed ondersteund. Tel daarbij op de Newsbin Pro alleen maar een Windowsclient heeft, en de keus is gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjah op 17 oktober 2020 10:08]

+1Hakker
@Sjah17 oktober 2020 11:34
NZBget is ook browser based, wordt ook overal ondersteund, is gratis en is sneller. Daarnaast update NZBget zich ook netter dan wat bij mij met sabnzbd gebeurde.
+1youri_ajax
@Hakker17 oktober 2020 16:13
Sneller zou ik niet meer zeggen, ze hebben sommige onderdelen in C++ herschreven waarbij de bottleneck (Python) weg is.
+1CH4OS

@Hakker17 oktober 2020 17:07
NZBget is niet per definitie sneller, trouwens. Ik heb tegenwoordig alles in Docker zitten en daar haalde ik met SABnzbd wel mijn volle downloadsnelheid (gigabit), maar met NZBget mocht in in de handjes klappen als ik 8MB/sec haalde.
0mocem
@CH4OS18 oktober 2020 12:48
Nzbget in docker moet je een beetje tunen. De container is zo gemaakt dat deze op alle systemen kan draaien.

Nzbget is zeker weten sneller op systemen met weinig resources.
+1Hydranet
@ndonkersloot17 oktober 2020 13:50
Ik vind juist precies het tegen over gestelde, ik vind de SABnzbd interface juist prettiger om mee te werken en mooier eruit zien. Tegenwoordige gebruikt SABnzbd een c module SABYenc om betere performance te halen. Ik heb 2 jaar terug of zo laatst Nzbget geprobeerd en ik heb toen geen verschil gemerkt in performance tussen SABnzbd en Nzbget.
+1ido_nl
@Hydranet18 oktober 2020 07:46
Ik ook inderdaad. Jaren SabNZB gebruikt, toen met de NAS overgestapt naar Nzbget voor 2 jaar, maar kon nooit wennen aan de UI. Nu weer terug over op Sabnzb.
+1cowbalt
17 oktober 2020 14:33
Ik vraag me wel eens af hoeveel (of, hoe weinig) gebruikers dit soort applicaties nog überhaupt heeft. Ik heb altijd het idee dat dit een uitstervende tak is.
Ooit was dit echt immens populair, maar met de komst van brein, n&tdr’s, streaming diensten, enz., toch eigenlijk niet meer van deze tijd ? Of vergis ik me ?
+1mwa
@cowbalt17 oktober 2020 21:24
Je vergist je. Maar dit is niet echt een onderwerp die getolereerd wordt op Tweakers.
+1mocem
@cowbalt18 oktober 2020 12:50
Tegenwoordig is het downloaden van series en films heel makkelijk te automatiseren. Het is slechts een paar docker containers aan elkaar knopen.
0cowbalt
@DARKLORD19 oktober 2020 10:52
Hier sluit ik me volledig bij aan ;) ;)
Inderdaad.. Ooit wel leuk maar ondertussen compleet achterhaald met de komst van netflix e.d...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True