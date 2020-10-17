Versie 3.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Switched to Transifex as our translations platform:

Redesigned job availability-check to be more efficient and reliable.

Scheduled readouts of RSS-feeds would fail silently, they now show a warning.

Skip repair on Retry if all sets were previously successfully verified.

Passwords included in the filename no longer have to be at the end.

Restore limit on length of foldernames ( max_foldername_length ).

Added password input box on the Add NZB screen.

Clear error if Complete Folder is set as a subfolder of the Temporary Folder .

Show warning that Pyton 3.5 support will be dropped after 3.1.0.

Windows/macOS: update UnRar to 5.91 and MultiPar to 1.3.1.0.

Windows: retry Access Denied when renaming files on Windows.

. On HTTP-redirects the scheme/hostname/port were ignored when behind a proxy.

Strip slash of the end of url_base

Temporary Folder with unicode characters could result in duplicate unpacking.

with unicode characters could result in duplicate unpacking. Unpacking with a relative folder set for a category could fail.

Existing files were not parsed when retrying a job.

Reading attributes when retrying a job could result in crash.

Paused priority of pre-queue script was ignored.

Duplicate Detection did not check filenames in History.

Downloaded bytes could show as exceeding the total bytes of a job.

Filtering of history by category would not filter jobs in post-processing.

Windows: non-Latin languages were displayed incorrectly in the installer.

Windows: could fail to create folders on some network shares.

attribute file failing to load when they are retried on 3.1.0+. This error can be ignored. When upgrading from 2.x.x or older the queue will be converted. Job order,

