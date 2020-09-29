Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PTGui 11.30

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook een enorme resolutie van één groot beeld dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.29 is uitgebracht en wegens een probleem is er ook alweer een opvolger verschenen. De changelog voor beide versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 11.30:
  • Fixed: macOS: PTGui could crash upon startup, or while checking for updates
Changes in version 11.29:
  • PTGui will use the (new) functionality provided by Windows 10 to create a dark window. Until now PTGui had to custom draw the window frame in order to get a dark themed window. This solves a few display glitches and will provide better compatibility with future Windows updates.
  • Holding down the Shift key while launching PTGui will disable OpenCL for the current session. This may be helpful when dealing with GPU driver bugs.
  • All sliders can be moved slower and more precisely by holding down the Shift key while dragging with the mouse, or by holding down Shift while pressing the Arrow keys.
  • PTGui is now compatible with macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
  • PTGui now runs natively on future Apple Silicon macs (universal binary)
  • Fixed: cropping a cylindrical or equirectangular source image would cause the wrong projection to be used
  • Fixed: straightening panorama did not work accurately if a nadir or zenith image was included in the project.
  • Fixed: occasional crashing
  • Fixed: HDR TIFF files would always contain an alpha channel, even if 'No alpha channel' was selected in the file format settings.

PTGui

Versienummer 11.30
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: PTGui

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2ehtweak

30 september 2020 10:32
ff opletten voor de MacOS gebruikers:

Version 11.30 (30 September 2020)
Fixed: macOS: PTGui could crash upon startup, or while checking for updates

https://www.ptgui.com/versionhistory.html

@Drobanir er is al weer een update op de update. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ehtweak op 30 september 2020 10:41]

Auteur+1Drobanir
@ehtweak30 september 2020 13:06
Ik pas het artikel aan.
+1qtweaker
29 september 2020 21:18
Daar ben ik zeer benieuwd naar. Combinatie met verschillende HDR was idd een zwak punt van PTGui.
Voor de rest blijft het een topper voor de 360 graden fotograaf. Ook zie ik dat de trial nog beschikbaar is. De versie wordt overigens bij Mac.softpedia.com aangeboden voor $ 150.00

[Reactie gewijzigd door qtweaker op 29 september 2020 21:24]

+1VfxArtist
30 september 2020 07:51
PTGui is vaak nog wel de standaard voor kleinere VFX studios.
0qtweaker
1 oktober 2020 14:05
Belangrijk is ook de nieuwe PTGuiViewer. Voor de gene die hem los wil downloaden... De laatste versie staat hier..

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

