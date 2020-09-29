Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook een enorme resolutie van één groot beeld dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. Versie 11.29 is uitgebracht en wegens een probleem is er ook alweer een opvolger verschenen. De changelog voor beide versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 11.30: Fixed: macOS: PTGui could crash upon startup, or while checking for updates Changes in version 11.29: PTGui will use the (new) functionality provided by Windows 10 to create a dark window. Until now PTGui had to custom draw the window frame in order to get a dark themed window. This solves a few display glitches and will provide better compatibility with future Windows updates.

Holding down the Shift key while launching PTGui will disable OpenCL for the current session. This may be helpful when dealing with GPU driver bugs.

All sliders can be moved slower and more precisely by holding down the Shift key while dragging with the mouse, or by holding down Shift while pressing the Arrow keys.

PTGui is now compatible with macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)

PTGui now runs natively on future Apple Silicon macs (universal binary)

Fixed: cropping a cylindrical or equirectangular source image would cause the wrong projection to be used

Fixed: straightening panorama did not work accurately if a nadir or zenith image was included in the project.

Fixed: occasional crashing

Fixed: HDR TIFF files would always contain an alpha channel, even if 'No alpha channel' was selected in the file format settings.