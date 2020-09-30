Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.9.2 treffen we ondersteuning voor Star Wars: Squadrons aan, zijn er enkele Vulkan-extensies toegevoegd en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • STAR WARS: Squadrons
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_buffer_device_address
    • This extension is used to query the device address of a buffer to allow for shader access to that buffer’s storage via the SPV_KHR_physical_storage_buffer SPIRV extension.
  • VK_EXT_robustness2
    • This extension provides stricter restrictions for handling reads and writes that are out of bounds. It specifies that out-of-bounds reads must return zeros and out-of-bounds writes must be discarded. This extension also adds support for null descriptors.
  • VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64
    • This extension extends existing 64-bit integer atomic support to images, which provides more efficient access than buffers. This allows applications to quickly improve their performance with minor changes to their code.
Fixed Issues
  • Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.
  • Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner is running or enabled on the system.
  • X-Plane 11 may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan API.
  • DOOM VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
  • Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.
  • Call of Duty: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.
  • Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Using the Movies&TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.
  • Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.
  • With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
  • World of Warcraft may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX12 API.
  • Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with “0 Mhz” when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
Known Issues
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 20.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-9-2
Bestandsgrootte 428,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

0theduke1989
30 september 2020 05:53
Heb al 5-6 maanden me pc niet aangeraakt wegens verbouwing.

Is er in de tussentijd aan de AMD kant veel veranderd? Voornamelijk met de 5700XT kaarten?
+2EXos
@theduke198930 september 2020 06:57
De problemen schijnen zo goed als opgelost te zijn. Maar voor een kleine groep mensen niet.
Qua prestaties is hij wel weer omhoog gegaan en is nu gelijk aan de 2070S.
+1Sokucho
@theduke198930 september 2020 07:20
Heb al bijna een half jaar nergens last van met mijn rx 5700 xt.
+1spoonman
@theduke198930 september 2020 07:53
Heb sinds een maandje een 5700xt, nog geen problemen tegengekomen.
+1KillerAce_NL
@theduke198930 september 2020 10:00
Zo goed als opgelost, ik heb zelf nog af en toe een vastloper als ik browsers open heb en b.v. BF:V speel.
Of dat nu een driver of een game issue is weet ik niet, want ik speel alleen BF:V, als ik al game :)

Eerder wel veel issues gehad met de 5700xt en BF:V, maar dat loopt nu goed op bovengemelde na.
+1Astennu

@theduke198930 september 2020 10:18
Voor gaming kaarten heb je eigenlijk altijd baat bij de nieuwe drivers zeker als ze meer dan een half jaar oud zijn. In hele bijzondere gevallen moet je wel eens op een oudere blijven zitten (black screen issues waren een voorbeeld) maar die zijn sinds Feb dit jaar opgelost (20.2.2 driver had de fixes er in zitten). Dus ik zou zeker updaten. De prestaties van de 5700 XT zijn met de nieuwste drivers erg goed. Zie ook de geupdate reviews van Hardware Unboxed. Zoals EXos ook zegt hij zit nu dichter tegen de 2070S aan waar hij voorheen meer concurreerde met de 2070.
+1Tuumke
@theduke198930 september 2020 16:06
Ik had echt issues met mijn XFX 5700XT Thic III.
Gisteren eindelijk opgelost door een reseat te doen naar een X8 slot, problemen opgelost. Terug naar X16, ook geen issues meer. Bleek dus stroom kabels of niet goed geplaats in PCIe slot te zijn.
+1Hackus
@theduke198930 september 2020 17:19
Heb al 5-6 maanden me pc niet aangeraakt wegens verbouwing.

Is er in de tussentijd aan de AMD kant veel veranderd? Voornamelijk met de 5700XT kaarten?
Undervolt/clock is nog steeds aanbevolen. meeste zgn klachten zijn in de WHQL driver van maart al verholpen. (wel blijven klussen en niet teveel schrijven hier ;) )
+1Mr Game
30 september 2020 08:25
Ik ben van Nvidia tijdelijk naar een RX5500XT gegaan, nog nooit zoveel problemen gehad met drivers. Meerdere keren haperend beeld in windows en tijdens het gamen. Nu draait het systeem beter zonder de AMD drivers..
Ik hoop dat AMD de problemen heeft op kunnen lossen in deze update. Er zijn een genoeg mensen die dezelfde problemen ervaren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr Game op 30 september 2020 10:14]

+1Astennu

@Mr Game30 september 2020 10:19
Weet je zeker dat je OS dan wel helemaal clean is?
Heb je wel DDU gebruikt in safe mode om alles schoon te maken?

En anders misschien eens een clean install proberen. Als de kaart beter werkt zonder drivers zou hij ook nog defect kunnen zijn.

Zeker nu zou je niet zo veel driver issues moeten hebben. Begin dit jaar waren er nog wel wat issues met de nieuwe grote driver update maar in Feb is was het meeste opgelost.
+1Mr Game
@Astennu30 september 2020 10:24
schone OS install gedaan - geen succes
DDU - geen succes
Alleen windows drivers - geen succes
game mode in msi dragon center en game mode windows uit - geen succes

Momenteel twee 5500 in gebruik met beide dezelfde problemen. En volgens reddit, youtube en LTT forum ben ik verre van de enige.

Beste soort van fix tot nu toe is na elke boot fabriek settings klikken en dan bij snelle installatie te kiezen voor standaard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr Game op 30 september 2020 10:27]

+1Astennu

@Mr Game30 september 2020 12:01
Apart misschien iets specifiek met de 5500 dan?
Ik heb namelijk al sinds dag een een 5700 XT in gebruik en heb eigenlijk amper problemen gehad. Alleen in het begin werkte wattman niet echt goed. Mijn broer heeft ook geen issues met zijn 5700 XT.

De stuttering issues die ik had kwamen door de corsair RGB software en niet door de kaart zelf.

Maar wel vervelend. Heb je al een bug report ingestuurd bij AMD?
0Mr Game
@Astennu2 oktober 2020 09:27
Ja al meerdere bug reports ingestuurd, wij zijn ook niet de enige als je de patch notes bekijkt. Hopelijk zit in de update de oplossing. Het blijft toch vervelend als je zoveel moet uithalen om een videokaart netjes werkend te krijgen. Dat heb ik bij de groene partij zelf niet zo ervaren.

Je geeft zelf ook al aan problemen te hebben gehad. Het vervelende is dus dat de software erg beinvloed word door andere applicaties. Je kan dus goed gamen alleen geen RGB control.
En ik heb toch echt RGB nodig om te kunnen gamen! Wat moeten we zonder tegenwoordig. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr Game op 2 oktober 2020 09:28]

0Astennu

@Mr Game2 oktober 2020 12:58
De problemen die ik heb gehad waren @ launch met wattman en dat is overclocking dat is heel anders.
Stock draaide de kaart perfect. Dus dat mag je imo geen problemen noemen. OC is buiten de specificaties en dat dat dan niet helemaal goed werkt is niet zo belangrijk.

Waar heb je RGB control voor nodig dan? dat is alleen om je kleuren goed in te stellen. Een beetje scherm heeft die optie ook in het scherm zelf.
Ik gebruik de color settings soms wel om wide gamut schermen naar sRGB te forceren.
0Enchantress
@Mr Game30 september 2020 17:05
Ik geloof er niet zo veel van van wat je zegt.
+1Galaxydj
@Mr Game30 september 2020 08:38
Ik had dus het omgekeerde met nVidia. Kon alleen gebruik maken van de standaard windows drivers voor mijn 860m, 4 jaar later eindelijk een werkende driver update zonder crashes en bluescreens.
+1Megalodon86
@Mr Game30 september 2020 09:21
Ik had na een pc upgrade (mobo, cpu, memory) én clean windows install opeens bluescreens met mijn R9 285.... RX5500XT gekocht en nergens meer last van. Toch bijzonder hoe dat zo tegengesteld kan zijn.
+1paoper
30 september 2020 08:28
Fixed Issues:
Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
Hallelujah, zou het eindelijk eens gefixt zijn!?
+1Cassius
@paoper30 september 2020 09:02
Ben wel benieuwd wat je ervaring is!
+1Milo44
@paoper30 september 2020 11:25
Ik had hier heel erg veel last van bij CoD:MW, ben erg benieuwd of dát opgelost is...
+10lle
30 september 2020 08:11
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Ik heb sinds kort een 5700xt nitro+, ik geloof dat ik hier last van heb bij GTA 5. Om de paar minuten 5-10 seconden een zwart scherm, terwijl de game gewoon door draait.
+1Baserunner
@0lle30 september 2020 16:25
Enhanced sync is iets wat je eigenlijk gewoon niet moet gebruiken... Helaas werkt dit (nog steeds) niet goed.
+10lle
@Baserunner30 september 2020 17:45
Ik heb het inderdaad maar uitgezet, tot zover lijkt het goed te gaan.
+1screenager
30 september 2020 09:15
Mijn Vega 64 is ook stabiel zonder de fancurve fix, ik kan hem gewoon in de turbo preset zetten zonder crashes.
+1Astennu

30 september 2020 10:16
De known issues lijst wordt nu wel flink korter. Ze zijn de laatste paar releases druk bezig geweest om bugs op te lossen. Werd ook wel tijd maar hopelijk blijven ze dat nu even doen. Ik denk ook dat dit erg belangrijk is voor de RDNA2 launch. De drivers moeten nu zo goed mogelijk zijn zodat je een clean launch hebt met zo min mogelijk problemen. Er zijn bij de Radeon VII en 5700(XT) te veel driver issues geweest waardoor mensen weer naar nVidia zijn gegaan en dat moet je niet hebben.

nVidia heeft nu ook issues al lijken die bepaalde zaken wel wat sneller op te pakken en op te lossen. Nu is het team bij AMD kleiner maar dit had gewoon sneller opgepakt moeten worden. Hopelijk hebben ze wat extra geld wat verdiend is bij Zen2 nu in het driver team kunnen stoppen zodat je goede drivers kan leveren voor de AMD Gaming GPU's. Als RDNA2 dan een beetje waar gaat maken wat de geruchten zeggen (een 3080 concurrent) dan hebben ze nu een hele goede kans weer wat marktaandeel terug te pakken. En wat meer concurrentie is alleen maar goed voor ons als consumenten.
0Enchantress
@Astennu11 oktober 2020 01:38
De fan tuning werkt niet in hun software helaas.
Wat ik ook erg apart vindt is dat de kaart opzich niet warm wordt maar toch duidelijk hoorbaar is.
Ik heb een Sapphire nitro 5700xt en een MSI RTX 2070 Super trio x gaming, beide hebben ongeveer dezelfde temp en verbruik in gaming, de 2070 super hoor ik niet zelfs met een overklok, de 5700xt hoor ik overduidelijk. Dan heeft Sapphire het niet goed voor elkaar met hun koelers.

Dat zou opgelost kunnen worden met een fan curve maar dat werkt dus niet helaas.
0Astennu

@Enchantress11 oktober 2020 10:32
De nitro heb ik persoonlijk nooit getest.
Ik denk dat het komt door de hele hoge stock voltages van de Navi 10 chips en de hoge transistor dichtheid dan heb je heel veel hitte op een klein oppervlak en dan gaat je fan ook te snel te hard terwijl dat weinig oplevert.

Ik heb mijn reference kaart aangepast met de more power tool.
Daar kan je makkelijker fan targets instellen en rpm verlagen.
Ik gebruik die ook om. Power targets en max voltages aan te passen al kan dat ook in wattman. Maar goed die neem ik altijd maar even mee. Die settings zijn dan de nieuwe default en resetten dan in ieder geval niet.

Ik draai meestal op max 975mv ipv de 1200 stock. Als ik meer nodig heb gebruik ik wel eens 1025 of 1050 maar hoger dan dat levert behalve meer verbruik relatief weinig op.

Maar je zou de target fan speed met de more power tools eens met 300 rpm of zo kunnen verlagen en kijken hoe de temps dan zijn tov stock denk dat het weinig scheelt qua temp maar wel veel scheelt qua herrie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Astennu op 11 oktober 2020 10:34]

0Enchantress
@Astennu11 oktober 2020 10:40
Ik heb hem op 1125mv gezet en 2060MHz.

Maar waar doe jij dat dan? Want de fan reageert niet (als je het handmatig doet) via wattman of afterburner, ik heb nog een ander programma maar weet even niet hoe die heet, zit op mijn telefoon nu maar ook via dat programma reageert het niet.

Vreemd gezien het wel werkt bij een RX 580 of Vega 56.
0Astennu

@Enchantress11 oktober 2020 11:29
In de "MorePower tool"
op de Power and voltage tab heb ik GFX en SOC voltage dan io 975mv staan
(en zelf heb ik Power limit GPU ook naar 160 watt gezet omdat met 975mv hij ipc toch niet hoger komt en voor de lagere RPM van de reference cooler is 160 watt de max anders koelt hij dat niet goed meer).

Clocks doe ik niets mee in deze tool target zet ik in wattman handmatig op 1900MHz.

Dan op de fan tab:
Fan Acoustic Limit RPM heb ik van 2100 naar 1900 gezet. De Throttle RPM heb ik van 2300 naar 2200 gezet.

maar die van mij komt dus niet meer boven de 1900 omdat ik lagere voltages draai. Zou je alleen die fan aanpassen gaat hij soms wel hoger met stock voltages als de core echt te warm begint te worden.
0Anoniem: 1269758
3 oktober 2020 08:45
Waarom word ik gedownmod? heb het toch over het onderwerp

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

