AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020-editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.9.2 treffen we ondersteuning voor Star Wars: Squadrons aan, zijn er enkele Vulkan-extensies toegevoegd en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For STAR WARS: Squadrons Added Vulkan Support VK_KHR_buffer_device_address This extension is used to query the device address of a buffer to allow for shader access to that buffer’s storage via the SPV_KHR_physical_storage_buffer SPIRV extension.

VK_EXT_robustness2 This extension provides stricter restrictions for handling reads and writes that are out of bounds. It specifies that out-of-bounds reads must return zeros and out-of-bounds writes must be discarded. This extension also adds support for null descriptors.

VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64 This extension extends existing 64-bit integer atomic support to images, which provides more efficient access than buffers. This allows applications to quickly improve their performance with minor changes to their code.

Fixed Issues Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.

Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner is running or enabled on the system.

X-Plane 11 may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan API.

DOOM VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.

Call of Duty: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.

Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Using the Movies&TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.

Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.

With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

World of Warcraft may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX12 API.

Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with “0 Mhz” when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products. Known Issues Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.