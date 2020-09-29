Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Python 3.8.6

Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die als BDFL betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling van Python en tevens voor Dropbox heeft gewerkt, is tegenwoordig met pensioen. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.8.6 van Python uitgegeven en de aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Python 3.8.6 is now available

Maintenance releases for the 3.8 series will continue at regular bi-monthly intervals, with 3.8.7 planned for mid-November 2020.

What’s new?

The Python 3.8 series is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series.

Python 3.8 is becoming more stable. Our bugfix releases are becoming smaller as we progress. This one contains 122 changes, less than two thirds of the previous average for a new release. Detailed information about all changes made in version 3.8.6 specifically can be found in its change log. Note that compared to 3.8.5 this release also contains all changes present in 3.8.6rc1.

Python

Versienummer 3.8.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1mrtl
29 september 2020 19:57
Ooit, in vervlogen tijden, een simpele taal met dito standard library. Nu puilt de complexiteit van het geheel uit zijn voegen. Ik zit echt niet te wachten op de async/await/asyncio meuk, gradual typing/type annotations en 86 manieren om strings op te maken. Het is niet meer 'batteries included' maar zo'n beetje de accu's van 20 Tesla's...

Erg jammer.
+1Uruk-Hai
@mrtl29 september 2020 20:53
Wil je daarmee zeggen dat Python wat jou betreft geen taal meer is voor mensen die willen leren programmeren? Of is het daar nog wel steeds geschikt voor?
+1Unstable Element
@Uruk-Hai29 september 2020 21:43
het is wel een puntje aan het worden.
Zoals het gedonder met b-strings u-strings en nu weer iets genaamd f-strings.
Er is niet meer 1 duidelijke manier om iets te doen, het wordt steeds meer eigen kennis of googlen

De enige reden dat ik het zou aan raden voor een beginner, is omdat er niet een andere taal is die makkelijker is.
+1powadha
@Unstable Element29 september 2020 22:56
Natuurlijk wel, golang vult die ruimte prima
+1tycho hietberg
@Unstable Element30 september 2020 20:45
Ik wil niet beweren dat alle nieuwe functies nodig zijn maar f string is toch heel iets anders dan u (unicode) of b (byte) strings. F string is een erg duidelijke format string die ik persoonlijk een grote verbetering vind ten opzichte van de % annotatie of de .format().
+1RSpanjaard
@mrtl30 september 2020 18:59
Maar je hoeft die extra functionaliteit toch niet te gebruiken, laat staan meteen te leren? Als je C wil leren kan je ook nog steeds met ANSI C beginnen, of zelfs K&R. Daarna pik je vanzelf op wat jij nodig hebt.

Python is nog steeds een prima taal om mee te beginnen, en dat hij tegenwoordig zo uitgebreid is betekent alleen maar dat je er langer mee kan doen voor je aan een andere taal moet.
+1MOmax
29 september 2020 20:54
Graag jullie mening wat de beste install optie is:
- Installer (x86/64) downloaden
- ophalen uit de MS store
- winget - wat bij mij een foutcode geeft :-(

