Software-update: KeePass Password Safe 2.46

KeePass Password Safe logo (75 pix) Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.46 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.

Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features:
  • The entry editing dialog can now edit all currently selected entries at once.
  • As entry attachment icons, the icons associated with the respective file types (in the system settings) are used now.
  • When running on .NET 4.8 or higher, secure connections (e.g. for WebDAV) now support TLS 1.3.
  • Added keyboard shortcut Ctrl+* (numeric keypad) for the 'Expand Recursively' group command.
  • Added keyboard shortcut Ctrl+/ (numerickeypad) for the 'Collapse Recursively' group command.
  • Right-clicking on the header of the main entry list now shows the 'Configure Columns' command.
  • The {VKEY ...} command now supports some flags (for specifying whether to send a key down or up event only and/or whether to send an extended key).
  • Added configuration option for protecting KeePass windows against certain screen capture operations.
  • Added command line parameter '-wa-enable:' for enabling specific Mono workarounds.
  • On Unix-like systems with a Wayland compositor, KeePass (with the KPUInput plugin) can now auto-type the default sequence and manually selected sequences of the currently selected entry.
Improvements:
  • Improved quality of the icons in the entry 'URL(s)' menu.
  • Improved quality of the icons in the drop-down list of the 'Override URL' field in the entry editing dialog.
  • Improved control state updating in the entry editing dialog.
  • The file selection dialog for the Generic CSV Importer now shows only CSV, TSV, TAB, TXT and ASC files by default.
  • Improved user interface of the Generic CSV Importer.
  • For large texts containing probably invalid characters, the internal data viewer now shortens the text and provides a 'Show more' link for expanding the text; this ensures a responsive user interface in this case.
  • Improved caching of dialog banners.
  • Moved the help source selection from the 'Help' main menu to the options dialog (tab 'Integration').
  • If the application policy option 'Export - No Key Repeat' is turned off, the master key must now be entered directly before the export is performed, i.e. after choosing the format and the target.
  • The application policy option 'Export - No Key Repeat' now also applies to the trigger action 'Export active database'.
  • When running on Mono, the options 'Focus quick search box when restoring from taskbar' and 'Focus quick search box when restoring from tray' are disabled now (because they do not work reliably due to a bug in Mono).
  • Various code optimizations.
  • Minor other improvements.
Bugfixes:
  • The attachment button drop-down menus in the entry editing dialog now use the correct font.
  • The 'Tools' button in the entry editing dialog is not disabled for TAN entries anymore.

KeePass Password Safe 2.0 screenshot

Versienummer 2.46
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KeePass Password Safe
Download https://keepass.info/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 3,06MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-09-2020 16:29
submitter: Munchie

10-09-2020 • 16:29

51 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: KeePass Password Safe

KeePass Password Safe

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (51)

+2Redsandro
10 september 2020 16:34
Op Linux heb je liever geen .NET of Mono dependencies, maar gewoon iets als QT.

KeePassX is een cross-platform fork van KeePass 2 zonder mono-dependencies, en van deze fork is weer de community-fork KeePassXC gemaakt die actiever onderhouden wordt.

Daarom, als je (ook) Linux gebruikt, kan je het beste kiezen voor KeePassXC, compatible met KeePassX en KeePass2.

KeePassXC wordt aangeraden door de EFF en staat op de pagina van PrivacyTools.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Redsandro op 10 september 2020 16:38]

+1Mavamaarten
@Redsandro10 september 2020 16:39
Ik ben idd grote fan van KeePassXC. Zowel op Mac, Linux als Windows ziet die er ook net iets frisser uit.
+1aex351
10 september 2020 16:48
Lange tijd ook KeePass 2 gebruikt en daarna KeePassXC. Het is een handige applicaties om je wachtwoorden lokaal mee te beheren.

Tenzij je echt een reden hebt om je wachtwoorden lokaal op te slaan, kan ik iedereen Bitwarden aanbevelen. Dit een opensource wachtwoord manager in de cloud die je eventueel ook zelf kan hosten. Met een veel hogere gebruiksvriendelijkheid (desktop/web/mobiele app en browser plug-in integratie).
+1AnonymousWP
@aex35110 september 2020 16:55
Waarom zou je dat doen als je ook gebruik kan maken van een plugin? Dan heb je best of both worlds; de goede veiligheid van KeePass én een mogelijkheid om (via Drive/OneDrive/iCloud) zelf je database te beheren.
+1aex351
@AnonymousWP10 september 2020 17:12
De browser integratie van KeePass is slecht. Ik ben toen van KeePass naar KeePassXC overgestapt omdat deze een iets betere integratie had. Maar ook daar was altijd wel iets mis mee. Dus aan het eind van de dag was ik alsnog bezig met alt-tabben.

Verder werkt het plaatsen van het wachtwoordbestand (database) bij een cloud provider (Dropbox etc) ook niet vlekkeloos. Het kwam geregeld voor dat er iets mis ging met de synchronisatie. Dat gebeurd dus wanneer je op meerdere systemen werkt. En dan krijg je wachtwoordbestand1.kdbx wachtwoordbestand2.kdbx etc. Met als gevolg conflicten die je dan alsnog handmatig mag gaan oplossen.

KeePass is wat dat betreft behoorlijk spartaans. Aan het eind van de dag kan zou ik geen reden kunnen bedenken om niet over te stappen naar Bitwarden, zeker wanneer je nu al gebruik maakt van zo'n houtje touwtje oplossing door je wachtwoord database te hosten bij een cloud provider (Dropbox etc.).
+1BobV
@aex35110 september 2020 18:21
Ik kan me hier compleet niet herkennen. Ik ben een dagelijkse gebruiker van Keepass, en heb gewoon een uitstekend werkende integratie met de browser (https://chrome.google.com...cooihdimnnjhamobppdhaolme) en op Android (keepass2android).

Ook de sync met Dropbox werkt subliem: Keepass detecteert zelf of de bestanden gewijzigd zijn, en vraagt dan vanzelf of hij de wijzigingen moet samenvoegen. Zowel op Android als Windows.
+1aex351
@BobV11 september 2020 01:41
Dat zal dan te maken hebben met ervaring. Ik heb jarenlang KeePass2 en KeePassXC gebruikt. Browser integratie van KeePass 2 en KeePassXC werken beide anders. KeePass 2 vereist de KeePassRPC plug-in voor KeePass 2. Deze moet je handmatig up-to-date houden. Eenmaal geïnstalleerd zal je de browser plug-in moeten koppelen aan KeePass 2 via de KeePassRPC plug-in of in het geval van KeePassXC direct aan KeePassXC. Zeker in het geval van KeePass 2 wil dit weleens fout gaan. En mede daardoor werkt KeePassXC iets fijner.

In beide gevallen werkt dit alles behalve subliem. Wanneer het werkt dan werkt het. Maar het blijft een houtje touwtje manier. Wanneer ik dit nu vergelijk met bijvoorbeeld Bitwarden. Dan is het een kwestie van een browser plug-in installeren en klaar. Geen gedoe om de browser plug-in te koppelen met Bitwarden zelf. Dat werkt out-of-the-box. Het zal dus ook niet ineens zijn dat deze niet meer gekoppeld is.

Het probleem met synchroniseren van het wachtwoord database bestand met bijvoorbeeld Dropbox is alles behalve subliem te noemen. Als het subliem was dan waren de beschreven synchronisatie problemen er ook niet.

In elk geval is KeePass een leuke oplossing voor lokaal gebruik. Maar wil je gebruiksvriendelijkheid dan ben je toch echt beter af met Bitwarden.
+1Z100
@aex35110 september 2020 18:12
Mee eens dat de browser extensie voor KeePassXC heel erg slecht is. Om de haverklap is het niet meer gekoppeld aan KeePassXC, en de extensie zijn field recognition en website recognition is echt heel slecht. Naast security, zijn gebruiksgemak en betrouwbaarheid tijdens gebruik de grootste onderscheidende features van een password manager. Ik kan er nog mee werken (al ga ik toch overstappen op 1Password), maar voor mijn ouders is het totaal niet te gebruiken (op leeftijd, en adigibeten).
+1Hakker
@aex35110 september 2020 19:45
Kan mij hier totaal niet in vinden met de Kee plugin werkt het allemaal vlekkeloos. Wat betreft cloud opslag ook geen probleem.
Ik kan geen reden verzinnen waarom ik naar bitwarden over zou moeten stappen.
0morphje
@aex35111 september 2020 13:08
Toch nog gekeken naar bitwarden, maar ik zie zeker wel een aantal aandachtspuntjes:

1. server product draait op docker. Er is geen (duidelijke) handleiding te vinden voor het draaien buiten docker. Gewoon een lijstje van packages debian is niet te vinden. Daarmee werk je juist versieafhankelijkheid in de hand.
2. desktop draait op electron. Nog meer blegh. Pure luiheid om een fatsoenlijke UI te maken in een fatsoenlijke desktop framework.
2. npm. honderden dependencies en alle npm faals. (server heeft alleen al 400+ version locks, maar dankzij de magie van docker is het opgelost)
3. nodejs. Ben ik persoonlijk ook geen fan van, voornamelijk vanwege de npm ellende.
4. MS SQL 2017. lekker opensource jongens.
4a. lokale database format onbekend (niet heel erg hard gezocht), maar maakt recovery lastiger.
4b. de mssql docker isntance draait op 0.0.0.0:1433?1433/tcp. Pardon? op 0.0.0.0????? Waarom moet de wereld met de database praten?
5. verplichte online registraties en pushservices. Ik wil gewoon een standalone, offline installer. Laat de client een check doen op updates desnoods.
6. Eigen server installeren is misschien gemakkelijk, maar je moet de client configureren door middel van een script. Waarom niet gewoon als een setting in de applicatie (niet te vinden in de entries van de windows client)?
7. De website is er op gericht je te registeren. Even een download linkje voor de client? Nope, je moet moeite doen en zoeken. Voor mij eenvoudig, de meeste gebruikers niet.

Alles heeft een hoog not-invented-here gehalte. Veel moderne technieken die gebruikt worden en verplicht docker omdat de NPM hell gegarandeerd problemen gaat opleveren op een niet-docker install.

Ik heb nog nooit problemen gehad met de browser integratie van KeePass (ja een keer recentelijk, maar dat is ook zeer duidelijk gedocumenteerd door of je plugin te upgraden naar dev versie of je keepass te downgraden naar een versie lager. KeepassXC geen ervaring overigens.

De sync kan een uitdaging zijn, zeker als je een onbetrouwbare verbinding hebt. Maar ik heb nooit problemen gehad met de compare en merge functies. (Hoewel er wel iets meer dialoog zou mogen wat mij betreft) Maar all in all werk ik samen met vier teams met 7 verschillende databases die veelal zonder problemen syncen. Dit gaat over 150 VM's en een veelvoud van applicaties, databases en users.

Het liefst werk ik met passwordstore en hoewel dat veel beter werkt, is het totaal niet geschikt voor mijn minder technische aangelegde collega's. Dat neemt niet weg dat mijn ansible volledig geintegreerd is met passwordstore :)

Het liefst zie ik de basis van passwordstore (file based opslag met gpg, sync met git, eenvoudige cli), de basic interface en functionaliteit van keepass (zoeken, velden, plugin structuur) en een handige browser plugin (weinig mening, lastpass heeft wat geinige truukjes die ik graag zou willen zien). Passwordstore lost gelijk het probleem op met het samenwerken met teams door het gebruik van persoonlijke gpg keys.
0aex351
@morphje11 september 2020 13:18
Wanneer je Bitwarden zelf wil hosten voor zelfstandig/privé/klein gebruik dan is het nogal overkill om de officiële packages te gebruiken. Dat is een setup dat bestaat uit meerdere Docker containers (groot enterprise setup). In plaats daarvan ben je beter af met https://hub.docker.com/r/bitwardenrs/server. Dat is Bitwarden in 1 Docker container. Denk dat 99% van de klein gebruikers die het zelf hosten deze route kiezen.
0morphje
@aex35111 september 2020 13:21
Ik heb gewoon de links gevolgd op de website zelf. Die verwijzen naar de install guide en die bestaat uit 6 containers, waarvan eentje met mssql. En als ik de handleiding lees is MSSQL noodzakelijk en dat maakt het nogal zwaar voor "prive gebruik"

Maar dat neemt nog steeds niet alle punten weg. (inclusief het gebruik van docker). Want als je eenmaal docker gaat gebruiken, dan is 1 of 6 containers totaal niet meer relevant.

[Reactie gewijzigd door morphje op 11 september 2020 13:31]

0aex351
@morphje11 september 2020 14:50
Wat je zegt klopt niet. Ik heb je juist een link gegeven waarbij je een Docker image hebt dat alles bevat en lichtgewicht is. Dus dan hoef je geen 6 containers meer te draaien, wat dus bedoeld is voor een enterprise set-up. En verder is het dan een compleet lokale set-up. Dus geen externe registratie. En Docker is juist handig. Je start één container op en klaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aex351 op 11 september 2020 14:51]

+1morphje
@aex35111 september 2020 17:54
Dat jij toevallig een linkje stuurt van een onofficiele bitwarden server implementatie die lichtgewicht is maakt mijn informatie niet onjuist. Deze link kan ik nergens vinden op de bitwarden site. Ik moet dan bewust gaan zoeken naar deze implementatie. Dat het er is, is leuk, maar het is geen onderdeel van het officiele software pakket. Overigens heb je bij deze implementatie een nginx container nodig voor https, hadden ze dat ook niet even kunnen integreren in het image?

De registratie verplichting gaat over de client. Die maakt een unieke key en registreert zich bij een pushservice voor communicatie doeleinden. Voor updates is een pull request bij startup voldoende. Een pushmechanisme is onnodig complex. Het feit dat ze de moeite doen om te implementeren is aandacht waardig.

En docker is handig, ja. Maar ik moet ten alle tijde ook een installatie buiten docker kunnen uitvoeren. Als een installatie alleen mogelijk is aan de hand van een precompiled image met zeer specifieke versies, dan is het gebruik van docker juist slecht. Als beheerder heb ik dan geen controle meer over versies en updates. Vanuit een security oogpunt levert dat juist extra werk op.

En bitwarden heeft al niet zoveel met security als ze de database op 0.0.0.0 laten draaien. Het leuke van docker is juist dat ik de netwerk communicatie kan beperken bij het ontwerp. Nu moet ik alsnog het werk verifieren. Wat zegt dat over de rest van de kwaliteit als ze al een dergelijk simpel foutje niet kunnen spotten?

Je gaat ook buiten het feit dat het juist lastig wordt gemaakt om een client te installeren met een eigen server. Dat moet met scripts ipv een setting in de client zelf. En je kan de client niet met een eenvoudige klik van de website downloaden. Je moet gaan zoeken in de releases folder van github.

Mijn bezwaren gaan zoveel verder dan docker alleen. Keepass is een singlepoint oplossing en is al veel langer in ontwikkeling. Het is misschien niet cutting edge of de meest moderne interface, maar het krijgt het wel voor elkaar zonder al te veel poespas. Als ik dan af en toe een database moet syncen, so be it.
0aex351
@morphje11 september 2020 19:59
Ik snap je kritiek niet. Bitwarden is opensource dus dat er andere implementaties zijn is niet vreemd. Dat BitwardenRS niet vermeldt staat op de Bitwarden website, wat maakt dat uit. Moet dat, anders is het niet goed?

De push service en websockets is er om er voor te zorgen dat alle applicaties (desktop/web/mobiel) realtime gesynchroniseerd zijn. Dit voorkomt synchronisatie fouten, die juist kunnen ontstaan wanneer je alleen updates naar binnenhaalt bij het opstarten van de applicatie.

En waarom moet je ten alle tijden een installatie kunnen doen buiten Docker om? Je kan prima versiebeheer erop na houden met Docker images.

Verder dat er in container een database op 0.0.0.0 draait is niet relevant want de container schermt het netwerk af. En wanneer je dus kiest voor het zelf hosten, en dan helemaal de oorspronkelijke on-premise packages, dan mag je uitgaan dat er een bepaalde mate van kennis aanwezig is. Aangezien die packages niet bedoeld zijn voor de thuisgebruiker.

En lastig om een client te installeren? Ga naar Bitwarden.com, selecteer een platform en download. Het is niet de bedoeling dat je oudere versies gaat installeren. Dat staat ook aangegeven. En dat is maar goed ook. Dit zorgt voor een goede gebruikerservaring op alle platformen en veiligheid. Je zou maar een netwerk beheerder tegenkomen die even vergeet de desktop app te updaten, waarbij de browser plugin en mobiele app wel voorloopt. Nee, dinosaurs zijn uitgestorven om een reden.
+1thomas1907
@aex35110 september 2020 16:55
Ik gebruik sinds een paar maanden ook Bitwarden in Docker en het werkt inderdaad perfect. Geen lokale database (en key) bestanden meer op mijn telefoon (en PC) maar gewoon Bitwarden openen. Als ik nieuwe wachtwoorden moet syncen natuurlijk een VPN (want niet publiek toegankelijk).

Het overstappen van KeePass naar Bitwarden was ook een eitje, ik zou het iedereen aanraden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thomas1907 op 10 september 2020 16:55]

+1haam
@aex35110 september 2020 19:33
Ik sync naar mijn lokale NAS van/naar mobiel en laptop. Altijd up to date.
Geen in-depth kennis van browser plugins, maar voelt als een extra risico (je hoort pas als iets lek is als de damage al gedaan is).
0thamaster88
@aex35110 september 2020 17:49
Hier ook bitwarden. In een docker container op mijn synology. Werkt echt uitstekend en prefereer ik boven KeePass en cloud oplossingen. Het is echt best of both worlds.
+1Frost_Azimov
10 september 2020 16:48
nu nog multi-user...

Of is daar inmiddels ook een variant voor?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frost_Azimov op 10 september 2020 16:49]

+1sfranken
@Frost_Azimov10 september 2020 17:26
Uh, zover ik weet kan dat gewoon. Je bedoelt meerdere mensen tegelijk hetzelfde keepass bestand open hebben staan? Dat deden mijn ex-collega's en ik zeer regelmatig op het werk, ging als een trein. Dit was met KeePassX als client, maar gewoon een kdbx file als DB
+1Frost_Azimov
@sfranken10 september 2020 19:22
Tuurlijk, maar dat is niet echt wat ik bedoel. (werkt inderdaad prima)

Ik drukte me ook wat simpel uit...

Ik bedoel eigenlijk dat je met verschillende teams in een keepas kan werken, een database, maar niet elkaars gegevens kunt bekijken, met access gebaseerd op rollen.

Een (duur) product als thycotic doet dat bijvoorbeeld.

Overigens wordt ik zelf ook al jaren erg blij van Keepass.
+1sfranken
@Frost_Azimov11 september 2020 01:14
Dat is inderdaad wel heel iets anders dan wat je eerst zei. Dat is ongeveer hetzelfde als een raket van NASA een "rotje" noemen bijna ;-)

KeePass kan dat niet, en gaat dat waarschijnlijk ook niet kunnen, is buiten de scope van het project. KeePass is gebouwd als 'oplossing' voor iemand persoonlijk, of hooguit een aantal mensen op hetzelfde niveau, niet voor hele organisaties zoals jij wil.
0Ernieball_d
@Frost_Azimov11 september 2020 01:43
En dat werkt met Bitwarden ook geweldig.. :)
0Frost_Azimov
@Ernieball_d11 september 2020 11:35
Die ken ik nog niet, zal 'm een bekijken, thanks!
+1revengeyo
10 september 2020 17:10
Lijkt me makkelijk.
Maar hoe ga je die passwords kopiëren voor android of ios?
+1bilbob
@revengeyo10 september 2020 17:28
keepas2android (app) heeft een secure keyboard waarmee je je pw en ww in de juiste velden zet.
ios zal ook wel zoiets hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bilbob op 10 september 2020 17:28]

0FreshMaker
@revengeyo10 september 2020 17:29
Lijkt me makkelijk.
Maar hoe ga je die passwords kopiëren voor android of ios?
Even je vraag verduidelijken, dan kan men je antwoorden geven
0Devalno
@revengeyo10 september 2020 20:11
Een andere optie voor Android is KeePassDroid, die verkrijgbaar is via F-Droid (als je Googles Play Store wil vermijden)
+1AmigaWolf
10 september 2020 17:45
Heerlijke programma KeePass, alles lekker veilig op je eigen computer(s) opgeslagen, en niet op een cloud.

Kan eigenlijk niet meer zonder KeePass.
+1Frost_Azimov
@AmigaWolf10 september 2020 19:25
Grappig... ik heb mijn database juist in mijn one-drive map staan en kan er zo dus bij vanaf al mijn computers -en mijn telefoon. Werkt als een speer.

Wel in de cloud dus, maar ook wel weer zelf controle. En de database is encrypted, dus ik maak me niet zo'n zorgen.

(p.s. 500/1200/4000 :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frost_Azimov op 10 september 2020 19:25]

+1AmigaWolf
@Frost_Azimov10 september 2020 19:39
Grappig... ik heb mijn database juist in mijn one-drive map staan en kan er zo dus bij vanaf al mijn computers -en mijn telefoon. Werkt als een speer.

Wel in de cloud dus, maar ook wel weer zelf controle. En de database is encrypted, dus ik maak me niet zo'n zorgen.

(p.s. 500/1200/4000 :-)
Ik kan ook bij me KeyPassDatabase, heb de erg kleine kdbx bestand op al mijn computers gezet en op mijn Smartphone en kan er dan bij op al mijn apparaten zonder een cloud te gebruiken, en sorry heb niet veel vertrouwen in cloud diensten, en als ik een nieuw wachtwoord aangemaakt heb, kopieer ik het met een paar seconden zo weer naar me andere apparaten.
0mcmd
@Frost_Azimov11 september 2020 10:50
Wat bedoel je met:
(p.s. 500/1200/4000 :-)
0Frost_Azimov
@mcmd11 september 2020 11:32
Wat bedoel je met:
[...]
[offtopic]
Ik reageerde daarmee op de naam van Amigawolf, even ervan uitgaande dat dit iets met het oude computersysteem Amiga te maken had. Ik heb ooit een Amiga 500, 1200 en 4000 gehad... (mis de Amiga en het mooie OS nog steeds een beetje, hoewel ik de 1200 nog heb)
+1Duim
10 september 2020 16:35
Man wat een heerlijk stuk software. Mijn leven is een stuk aangenamer geworden sinds KeePass. (En dat van mijn vrouw sinds ik ook zoveel mogelijk passwords voor haar opsla).
0PCG2020
@Duim10 september 2020 17:53
(...) En dat van mijn vrouw sinds ik ook zoveel mogelijk passwords voor haar opsla.
Mag mijn vriendin bij jouw vrouw op cursus, zodat ze ook leert dat KeePass heel makkelijk is? Ze wil het liefst overal hetzelfde wachtwoord gebruiken, ondanks dat ik haar al tien miljoen keer heb gewaarschuwd dat het gevaarlijk is...
0BulkyBear
@PCG202010 september 2020 19:03
Jeetje, heel herkenbaar... zou bijna denken dat we dezelfde vrouw hebben ;)
0powerboat
@BulkyBear10 september 2020 20:07
Ik ook :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door powerboat op 10 september 2020 20:07]

0Duim
@PCG202011 september 2020 17:52
ja wacht even: ik sla veel van haar wachtwoorden op in mijn KeePass. Maarrrr: de laatste tijd gebruikt ze het zelf ook zo nu en dan EN gebruikt ze zo nu en dan de password generator ("moet ik dit nu allemaal gaan zitten overtikken?"). Vooruitgang.
0PCG2020
@Duim11 september 2020 17:58
Heel herkenbaar, vooral bij webwinkels wil mijn vriendin vrijwel altijd hetzelfde wachtwoord gebruiken:
Lekker makkelijk!
Maar laten die webwinkels nou regelmatig het slachtoffer worden van hacks. En KeePass is juist zo handig om al die wachtwoorden niet te hoeven onthouden. Je moet alleen het wachtwoordbestand kunnen synchroniseren tussen je verschillende apparaten (PC, laptop, telefoon...).

Gelukkig is ze wel zover dat ze voor sociale media en haar e-mailadressen wél veilige wachtwoorden en 2FA gebruikt, dus dat scheelt mij alvast wat extra grijze haren :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door PCG2020 op 11 september 2020 18:01]

0bigsteve22
@Duim10 september 2020 20:10
Dus een passwordmanager heeft de relatie opgekrikt lees ik? Bijzonder.
+1Daniel Jackson
10 september 2020 17:31
Zelf ook fan van KeepasXC. Gedeelde database tussen Windows en Kubuntu. En op de telefoon met Keepass2Android.
0revengeyo
10 september 2020 17:58
Ik heb zojuist even de tijd genomen om dit programmaatje te testen, en het werkt goed.

Ook Bitwarden even geprobeerd, en die bevalt mij toch beter.
Ziet er gelikter uit, en je zit niet met een lokaal opgeslagen database.
Gewoon inloggen op bitwarden, en de app, en klaar is kees
+1sfranken
@revengeyo11 september 2020 01:22
Ook Bitwarden even geprobeerd, en die bevalt mij toch beter.
Ziet er gelikter uit, en je zit niet met een lokaal opgeslagen database.
En dan de online versie van Bitwarden, of een lokaal gehoste Docker variant? Want het mooie van keepass is dat je compleet de baas bent over je data, iets wat je bij Bitwarden niet 100% bent. Ik heb geen idee (en kan het zo snel ook niet vinden) hoe ze daar je data opslaan, en wat voor beveiliging er gebeurt... Om nog maar niet te zwijgen over of ze bij je data kunnen stiekem.

Nee, dankje, ik houd het wel bij Keepass
0aex351
@sfranken12 september 2020 00:16
Waarom zou jij als leek moeten weten hoe Bitwarden precies hun data opslaat? Geeft het je een veilig gevoel wanneer zij een compleet technische uitleg geven over hoe zij dat doen en hoe het achter de schermen eruit ziet. Met dat soort informatie kunnen kwaadwillende juist gericht zoeken naar fouten. In elk geval heeft Bitwarden een rapport online staan waaruit blijkt dat niemand bij de data kan https://bitwarden.com/blo...security-assessment-2020/ en dat lijkt me juist afdoende.

Mocht je het alsnog niet vertrouwen om wat voor reden dan ook dan kan je er dus voor kiezen om Bitwarden zelf te hosten.

En het leuke aan dit soort discussies is dat degene die dit soort dingen roepen vervolgens wel hun wachtwoord database bestand op een Dropbox etc. plaatsen en even vergeten dat zodra iemand dat bestand in handen krijgt het onwijs simpel is om het te bruteforcen middels rainbow tables.
0sfranken
@aex35112 september 2020 14:34
Geeft het je een veilig gevoel wanneer zij een compleet technische uitleg geven over hoe zij dat doen en hoe het achter de schermen eruit ziet.
Dat heb je prima verwoord. Als je niet kunt valideren hoe ze met je data omgaan, hoe kun je het dan 100% vertouwen? Wie weet kunnen medewerkers zo zonder issues bij je data... Nee, dankje.
Met dat soort informatie kunnen kwaadwillende juist gericht zoeken naar fouten. In elk geval heeft Bitwarden een rapport online staan waaruit blijkt dat niemand bij de data kan https://bitwarden.com/blo...security-assessment-2020/ en dat lijkt me juist afdoende.
Uhuh. Maar voor iedereen die kwaad wil is er ook iemand die het tegenovergestelde wil doen. Als het open source is kunnen deze dingen verbeterd worden. En dat rapport is leuk, maar je kunt niet valideren dat het ook daadwerkelijk zo is zoals ze zeggen. Een beetje "wij van WC eend..."
En het leuke aan dit soort discussies is dat degene die dit soort dingen roepen vervolgens wel hun wachtwoord database bestand op een Dropbox etc. plaatsen en even vergeten dat zodra iemand dat bestand in handen krijgt het onwijs simpel is om het te bruteforcen middels rainbow tables.
En nu scheer je iedereen over een kam. Wie zegt er dat ik dat doe? Dat zou inderdaad lekker slim zijn ja, en dat is de reden waarom mijn keepass file(s) niet buiten mijn eigen netwerk komen, anders kan ik net zo goed Bitwarden gebruiken 8)7
0aex351
@sfranken12 september 2020 15:12
Juist in de certificaten die ze hebben geeft aan hoe ze met de data omgaan, ook vanuit een organisatie perspectief. Dat is gedaan via een audit door een externe organisatie. Dat lijkt mij meer dan afdoende.

En wat bedoel je dat je het rapport dan zelf wil valideren? Hoe zie je dat voor je. Want hiermee zeg je dus dat je geen vertrouwen hebt in de organisatie/certificaten. En dat alles op basis van een gevoel.
0sfranken
@aex35112 september 2020 15:52
Wie zegt met dat het rapport gebaseerd is op dezelfde versie als die ze aanbieden voor klanten? Dit is nu, zover ik kan zien, niet te valideren. Ik geloof best dat het betrouwbare partijen zijn, maar de spreuk "if the product is free, you're the product" komt hier wel naar voren. Wat doen ze precies met je data? Hoe slaan ze het op? Ik wil naast het rapport ook de code zien. Nu kan dat gelukkig met Bitwarden, maar echt makkelijk maken ze je het niet.

Wie weet ben ik wel te paranoide in deze, kan best. Punt is: zomaar iets vertrouwen, ook al is er nog zo'n goed rapport, ben ik niet (meer) zo van
0FerOne
10 september 2020 21:36
nvm

[Reactie gewijzigd door FerOne op 10 september 2020 21:45]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

