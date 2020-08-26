Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.2.0 van zijn gelijknamige anti-virusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. In deze uitgave treffen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Improvements You can now filter out Reports with no detections from the Reports list.

Frequently asked questions have been added to the Help page.

Improved detection and remediation.

Improved performance. Stability/issues fixed MB4 doesn't exit play mode if the application is terminated forcibly.

Reboot is required in case malware detected on Hot swap SCSI volume.

Backslash in the end of Custom installation path cause incorrect exception.

Assorted issues with Scan Reports management, fail to delete or select under certain circumstances.

Several other user interface (UI) issues.