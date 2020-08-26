Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.2.0.82

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.2.0 van zijn gelijknamige anti-virusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. In deze uitgave treffen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Improvements
  • You can now filter out Reports with no detections from the Reports list.
  • Frequently asked questions have been added to the Help page.
  • Improved detection and remediation.
  • Improved performance.
Stability/issues fixed
  • MB4 doesn't exit play mode if the application is terminated forcibly.
  • Reboot is required in case malware detected on Hot swap SCSI volume.
  • Backslash in the end of Custom installation path cause incorrect exception.
  • Assorted issues with Scan Reports management, fail to delete or select under certain circumstances.
  • Several other user interface (UI) issues.

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.2.0.82
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-08-2020 19:30
8 • submitter: sambalbaj

26-08-2020 • 19:30

8 Linkedin

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

06:01 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
14-12 Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152 14
19-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.11.149 9
05-11 Malwarebytes 4.4.10.144 0
22-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.9.142 1
08-10 Malwarebytes 4.4.8.137 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+13+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+16Pac
26 augustus 2020 23:49
Ik zit nog op 4.1.2.73 en Ik heb het regelmatig meegemaakt dat de realtime ransomware protection module heel mijn systeem op slot gooit voor tientallen minuten.

Vooral Windows Explorer is hier erg gevoelig voor en crasht regelmatig. Ik kan mijn systeem helemaal niet meer gebruiken en moet letterlijk tientallen minuten wachten totdat het zaakje zichzelf weer hersteld. In sommige gevallen helpt alleen een herstart weer (even)

Nadat ik de Ransomware realtime protection uit heb gezet heb ik geen last van lockups meer gehad.
Ik hoop dat ze het snel fixen.

Windows 10 pro build 2004

[Reactie gewijzigd door 6Pac op 26 augustus 2020 23:57]

0Carlos0_0

@6Pac27 augustus 2020 06:50
Ik heb wel sinds 2004 dat mijn pc elke keer mijn netwerk kwijt is, staat er gewoon dat wereld bolletje.
Ik start me pc hij doet het effe en ineens is internet weg, na enkele minuten komt wel terug en blijft het werken maar wel vreemd.

Ik heb dit pas sinds 2004 zou dit ook door malwarebytes komen ?
+1twiFight
@Carlos0_027 augustus 2020 13:16
Je noemt eerst een grote verandering en vraagt je dan af of het door MWB komt. Niet de meest logische gedachte. Maar makkelijk te testen natuurlijk. Zet MWB uit en kijk een paar dagen of het beter gaat.
0Carlos0_0

@twiFight27 augustus 2020 17:28
Uiteraard makkelijk te testen maar best wel logische gedachte, aangezien 6pac ook schijnbaar problemen heeft met malwarebytes en win10 2004(Anders zou je er niet snel aan denken).
Maar goed ik hem net de update gedaan van malwarebytes nog eens kijken, anders zou ik idd nog eens kunnen proberen.

Zoveel zit ik niet achter mijn pc verder, dus stoorde mij er nog niet heel erg aan.
0SCS2
@Carlos0_028 augustus 2020 16:39
Ik gebruik Windscribe VPN.
Als ik een scan doe met Malwarebyte, ben ik 9 van de 10 keer ook een tijdje mijn netwerk kwijt.
Windscribe moet dan een andere server zoeken en/of verbinding maken.

Misschien gooit MWB een window server uit, om iets vrij te maken om te testen?
Ik denk aan die host... file .. Naam schiet me niet te binnen....

NB win10 v1909

[Reactie gewijzigd door SCS2 op 28 augustus 2020 16:41]

0Carlos0_0

@SCS228 augustus 2020 18:16
Nu zo bedenk hij doet automatisch een scan tijdens starten, aangezien met ssd toch zo rap gaat ik er geen last van heb.

Moet zeggen volgens mij doet die nu sinds laatste update niet meer, tot nu toe nog geen last er van gehad na de update van malwarebytes.
+1Tyrian
26 augustus 2020 20:50
Malwarebytes heeft het een tijd matig gedaan qua bescherming, maar ze lijken inmiddels de goede kant op te gaan sinds versie 4.1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83mviRGlfTU
01DMKIIN
26 augustus 2020 22:04
Offline Installer (van inmiddels versie 4.2.0.179)

Admin-edit:Opmerkingen over moderaties horen thuis in Frontpagemoderatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 27 augustus 2020 08:02]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True