Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.2.0 van zijn gelijknamige anti-virusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. In deze uitgave treffen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:
Improvements
Stability/issues fixed
- You can now filter out Reports with no detections from the Reports list.
- Frequently asked questions have been added to the Help page.
- Improved detection and remediation.
- Improved performance.
- MB4 doesn't exit play mode if the application is terminated forcibly.
- Reboot is required in case malware detected on Hot swap SCSI volume.
- Backslash in the end of Custom installation path cause incorrect exception.
- Assorted issues with Scan Reports management, fail to delete or select under certain circumstances.
- Several other user interface (UI) issues.