Versie 2.4.2 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bugfixes Picard-1909 - No refresh of metadata on "Use Original Value" or remove tags

Picard-1911 - Removing tags does not update list views

Picard-1913 - Changing tags of a track without matched files changes original metadata

Picard-1914 - Editing track metadata edits data of previously linked file

Picard-1915 - An album selected during loading should update the metadata view when loading has finished

Picard-1916 - Picard crashes on older releases of macOS due to theming exception Improvements Picard-1860 - New added tag should open field to enter value automatically

Picard-1899 - Update help links to go to http://picard-docs.musicbrainz.org

Picard-1920 - Open documentation in options dialog using the platform's help shortcut (e.g. F1 on Windows or Ctrl + ? on macOS)