Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.4.2

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.4.2 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bugfixes
  • Picard-1909 - No refresh of metadata on "Use Original Value" or remove tags
  • Picard-1911 - Removing tags does not update list views
  • Picard-1913 - Changing tags of a track without matched files changes original metadata
  • Picard-1914 - Editing track metadata edits data of previously linked file
  • Picard-1915 - An album selected during loading should update the metadata view when loading has finished
  • Picard-1916 - Picard crashes on older releases of macOS due to theming exception
Improvements

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.4.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-08-2020 19:52
22-08-2020

Bron: MusicBrainz

Reacties (7)

+1HoeZoWie
23 augustus 2020 13:47
Wie kent dit programma?
Waar haalt het Tags Info vandaan?
Hoe moet je Tags, automatisch updaten, en invoeren van 360000 songs?
+1Jazco2nd

@HoeZoWie23 augustus 2020 14:16
Ik ken dit al lang. Is naar mijn mening dé applicatie om je muziekcollectie zoveel mogelijk automatisch te taggen.
Hoe, daar is vast al veel over geschreven.. genoeg guides. En het is redelijk vriendelijk in gebruik.
+1ronaldvr
@HoeZoWie23 augustus 2020 15:32
Tags info komt van https://musicbrainz.org/
Zie ook aldaar voor meer informatie. Afhankelijk van je muziekspeler herkent deze ook musicbrainz specifieke tags, musicbrainz heeft namelijk een genormaliseerde database van muziek, waarbij componisten, artiesten, werken (muziekstukken) et cetera allemaal een uniek nummer krijgen.
0HoeZoWie
@ronaldvr24 augustus 2020 15:48
@Jazco2nd / @ronaldvr, bedankt,

ik had a iets gelezen bij de oudere versie releases.

Jullie begrijpen dat ik met honderdduizenden mp3-tjes, niet steeds handmatig wil gaan aanklooien want ik heb er al jaren tijd in gespendeerd.

Ik zoek iets volautomatisch maar dan moet de referentie database ook wel huge zijn, zoiets als een combinatie van:
Bandcamp, iTunes & DiscDogs.

Ik hoop dat ie dat kan, maad vroeg mij af, hoe je de instellingen inzet wanneer de bron een twijfel wordt, zodat gegevens niet fout worden ingevoerd, en houdt hij dat dan ook bij, die twijfel - lijst?
0Jazco2nd

@HoeZoWie24 augustus 2020 15:58
Volgens mij zijn er maar heel weinig op toegankelijke bronnen, misschien zelfs maar 1 en die wordt gebruikt door naar stukje audio te luisteren.
Zelf uitproberen zou ik zeggen. Hier werkt het automatisch en goed.
0ronaldvr
@HoeZoWie24 augustus 2020 23:08
Je kunt in de settings instellen dat de gemodificeerde bestanden worden verplaatst: https://picard-docs.music...options_filerenaming.html
Dus dan kun je een soort trial run doen, en kijken wat er als niet herkend overblijft.

Maar de database is echt heel groot, en veel nauwkeuriger dan Discogs in mijn ervaring. De omvang kan je hier ook zien: https://musicbrainz.org/statistics
Maar zowel Dicogs als Musicbrainz data kun je geheel downloaden:
https://data.discogs.com/?prefix=data/2020/
https://musicbrainz.org/doc/MusicBrainz_Database
0HoeZoWie
@ronaldvr29 augustus 2020 19:35
Super bedankt,
die datadumps kunnen voor mijn offline index wel eerst even een speedup betekenen betreft het opbouwen van de oude index.
Dit gaat echt uitmaken, TOP!
Super bedankt man. _/-\o_

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

