Versie 2.4 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is er ook alweer een opvolger. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog sinds versie 2.3.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 2.4.1Bugfixes
- Picard-1904 - Picard 2.4 does not start on Windows 7 and Windows 8
Version 2.4Bugfixes
New Features
- Picard-1763 - App does not start on macOS 10.13 High Sierra
- Picard-1873 - Scripting documentation uses an ugly font on Windows
- Picard-1881 - Function names in script documentation not readable with dark theme
- Picard-1884 - No tracknumber tag if track number is 0
- Picard-1889 - "Use track relationships" is including release relationships
- Picard-1890 - User is warned about color changes when exiting options, even if no change was made
- Picard-1891 - Crash parsing bad date in metadata
- Picard-1892 - Deleting "Total Tracks" or "Total Discs" from Vorbis tags causes save to fail
- Picard-1894 - Detecting track number from filename wrongly detects leading or trailing numbers
- Picard-1896 - Instrument arranger is not being mapped for tagging using the correct key
- Picard-1902 - Crash when typing
$noop(\)in the script editor
Improvements
- Picard-1128 - Support Microsoft WAVE format (RIFF/WAVE) tagging with ID3
- Picard-1839 - Support DSDIFF (DFF) files
- Picard-1812 - Support RIFF INFO chunks for WAVE files
- Picard-1871 - Use tag list editor for preserved tags
- Picard-1875 - Improve function documentation for
$firstalphachar
- Picard-1878 - Inefficient reading of tracks leads to slow saving on some file systems and network shares
- Picard-1880 - Use Consolas font on Windows for monospace font (script editor, log view etc.)
- Picard-1887 - On macOS use dark syntax theme if dark mode is enabled (currently only when running from source)
Version 2.4.0b2Bugfixes
- Picard-1864 - Adding single files does ignore existing MBIDs
- Picard-1866 - Coverart pane does not update during / after saving files
- Picard-1867 - Guess format fallback is broken
- Picard-1868 - CAA type selection dialog does not translate "Unknown"
Version 2.4.0b1Bugfixes
New Features
- Picard-1753 - Fix font size of script editor and log view on Windows
- Picard-1807 - Wrong error handling when using python-libdiscid
- Picard-1813 -
$titlefunction throws error on empty value
- Picard-1820 - PLUGIN_VERSION no longer displayed correctly in plugins dialog
- Picard-1823 - Genre tag ordering is non-deterministic
- Picard-1826 - "no appropriate stream found" when saving .ogg (OPUS) file
- Picard-1838 - Files with a .dff file extension are interpreted as DSF files and fail to load
- Picard-1853 - Crash if tags contain null character
- Picard-1855 - Relationships not tagged for non-album track
- Picard-1859 - "ValueError: Invalid literal" followed by crash when opening certain files
Improvements
- Picard-1704 - Support Windows 10 dark mode
- Picard-1797 - Autocompletion for script functions and variables
- Picard-1798 - Add support for inline translatable documentation
- Picard-824 - Expand all option submenus by default
- Picard-920 - Remember selected options page
- Picard-1117 - Instrumental recordings of a work should set language to "No lyrics"
- Picard-1796 - Consider release date when matching files to releases
- Picard-1805 - Make it easier to add the first script
- Picard-1818 - Make PyQt5.QtDBus optional
- Picard-1829 - Add support for disc numbers in cluster Info dialog tracklists
- Picard-1831 - Mitigate performance impacts of file selection and UI updates during processing
- Picard-1840 - Instrumental recordings of a work should drop the lyricist credit
- Picard-1842 - AIFF and DSF: Add support for albumsort, artistsort, titlesort and discsubtitle
- Picard-1843 - Improve load and clustering performance
- Picard-1844 - Further improve loading and clustering performance
- Picard-1845 - Add "lookup in browser" for musicbrainz_discid tag in metadata view
- Picard-1846 - Metadata.unset should not raise KeyError
- Picard-1847 - Restructure tag compatibility options
- Picard-1852 - Make about a separate dialog
- Picard-1854 - Improve sorting performance in main window
- Picard-1856 - Use pgettext function in Python 3.8