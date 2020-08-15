Versie 2.4 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen en wegens een fout is er ook alweer een opvolger. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog sinds versie 2.3.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 2.4.1 Bugfixes Picard-1904 - Picard 2.4 does not start on Windows 7 and Windows 8 Version 2.4 Bugfixes Picard-1763 - App does not start on macOS 10.13 High Sierra

Picard-1873 - Scripting documentation uses an ugly font on Windows

Picard-1881 - Function names in script documentation not readable with dark theme

Picard-1884 - No tracknumber tag if track number is 0

Picard-1889 - "Use track relationships" is including release relationships

Picard-1890 - User is warned about color changes when exiting options, even if no change was made

Picard-1891 - Crash parsing bad date in metadata

Picard-1892 - Deleting "Total Tracks" or "Total Discs" from Vorbis tags causes save to fail

Picard-1894 - Detecting track number from filename wrongly detects leading or trailing numbers

Picard-1896 - Instrument arranger is not being mapped for tagging using the correct key

Picard-1902 - Crash when typing $noop(\) in the script editor New Features Picard-1128 - Support Microsoft WAVE format (RIFF/WAVE) tagging with ID3

Picard-1839 - Support DSDIFF (DFF) files Improvements Picard-1812 - Support RIFF INFO chunks for WAVE files

Picard-1871 - Use tag list editor for preserved tags

Picard-1875 - Improve function documentation for $firstalphachar

Picard-1878 - Inefficient reading of tracks leads to slow saving on some file systems and network shares

Picard-1880 - Use Consolas font on Windows for monospace font (script editor, log view etc.)

Picard-1887 - On macOS use dark syntax theme if dark mode is enabled (currently only when running from source) Version 2.4.0b2 Bugfixes Picard-1864 - Adding single files does ignore existing MBIDs

Picard-1866 - Coverart pane does not update during / after saving files

Picard-1867 - Guess format fallback is broken

Picard-1868 - CAA type selection dialog does not translate "Unknown" Version 2.4.0b1 Bugfixes Picard-1753 - Fix font size of script editor and log view on Windows

Picard-1807 - Wrong error handling when using python-libdiscid

Picard-1813 - $title function throws error on empty value

function throws error on empty value Picard-1820 - PLUGIN_VERSION no longer displayed correctly in plugins dialog

Picard-1823 - Genre tag ordering is non-deterministic

Picard-1826 - "no appropriate stream found" when saving .ogg (OPUS) file

Picard-1838 - Files with a .dff file extension are interpreted as DSF files and fail to load

Picard-1853 - Crash if tags contain null character

Picard-1855 - Relationships not tagged for non-album track

Picard-1859 - "ValueError: Invalid literal" followed by crash when opening certain files New Features Picard-1704 - Support Windows 10 dark mode

Picard-1797 - Autocompletion for script functions and variables

Picard-1798 - Add support for inline translatable documentation Improvements Picard-824 - Expand all option submenus by default

Picard-920 - Remember selected options page

Picard-1117 - Instrumental recordings of a work should set language to "No lyrics"

Picard-1796 - Consider release date when matching files to releases

Picard-1805 - Make it easier to add the first script

Picard-1818 - Make PyQt5.QtDBus optional

Picard-1829 - Add support for disc numbers in cluster Info dialog tracklists

Picard-1831 - Mitigate performance impacts of file selection and UI updates during processing

Picard-1840 - Instrumental recordings of a work should drop the lyricist credit

Picard-1842 - AIFF and DSF: Add support for albumsort, artistsort, titlesort and discsubtitle

Picard-1843 - Improve load and clustering performance

Picard-1844 - Further improve loading and clustering performance

Picard-1845 - Add "lookup in browser" for musicbrainz_discid tag in metadata view

Picard-1846 - Metadata.unset should not raise KeyError

Picard-1847 - Restructure tag compatibility options

Picard-1852 - Make about a separate dialog

Picard-1854 - Improve sorting performance in main window

Picard-1856 - Use pgettext function in Python 3.8