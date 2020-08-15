Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 384.19

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.19 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

[Release] Asuswrt-Merlin 384.19 is now available

Asuswrt-Merlin 384.19 is now available for all supported models, except for the RT-AX56U (no up-to-date GPL available for that model).

The main changes of this release are the merge of GPL updates, and a nearly complete rewrite of the OpenVPN implementation (functionality should remain mostly unchanged, aside from a few minor things documented in the changelog, and a few bug fixes.)

IMPORTANT: due to a flash partition layout change from Asus on the RT-AC86U, the JFFS partition content for that model may be missing or corrupted following the upgrade to 384.19. Make sure you make a backup of your JFFS partition before upgrading. If you run into issues, then reformat the JFFS partition (don`t forget to reboot), then restore your JFFS backup.

New:
  • Added support for static routes for PPTP/L2TP VPN clients, on the Static Route page (themiron)
  • Added notification when JFFS free space drops below 3 MB.
Updated:
  • Merged GPL 384_9354 for AX models.
  • Merged GPL 384_81992 for mainline models.
  • Merged SDK + binary blobs 384_9354 for RT-AX58U.
  • Merged SDK + binary blobs 384_9107 for RT_AX88U.
  • Merged binary blobs + SDK 384_81981 for RT_AC5300.
  • Merged binary blobs + SDK 384_81992 for RT-AC86U.
  • Merged bwdpi components from 385_20630 firmware image for RT-AC68U.
  • dnsmasq to 2.82-openssl (themiron)
Changed:
  • Rewrote a large portion of the OpenVPN implementation, to make the code easier to maintain. The new libovpn code is released under a GPL licence. Functionality should largely remain the same.
  • Replaced updown-*.sh OpenVPN event handler scripts with binary libovpn functions. The new code does stricter validation of the configuration.
  • Enabling Client Config Dir (ccd) for an OpenVPN server in non-exclusive mode will no longer accept duplicate common names (to prevent issues with two clients trying to share the same settings). If you need such an unusual setup, you should enable "Username/Password auth only", which will make the common name become the username. Or better, ensure that you have unique certificates for all of your users.
  • Removed the (undocumented) vpn_debug setting. Debug logging will now only come from OpenVPN itself (configurable through the log verbosity setting).
  • Improved mechanism for providing an available mount point for addon API scripters (dave14305)
  • Harmonized the various SSL certificate modes with upstream.
    0 - None - will be self-generated
    1 - Imported - lets you upload your own (no longer self generated unless you don't upload one)
    2 - Let's Encrypt (unchanged)
    Self-generated cert will be stored to /jffs/cert.tgz, just like upstream.
Fixed:
  • Broken French webui on AX models (fixed with Asus's GPL update)
  • Chacha20 wasn't prioritized for bcm675x models which lacked AES acceleration (RT-AX56U and RT-AX58U)
  • ddns updates and OpenVPN instances might be launched twice at boot time if the initial ntp clock sync happened too fast.
  • Enforced DNS and tQoS fix would be lost when the firewall gets restarted while an OpenVPN client is running.
  • Various issues surrounding error state report when an OpenVPN client failed to start properly.
  • WINS provided by an OpenVPN server weren't properly used.
  • Some large DNS queries could fail when using DoT (patch backported from upstream)

Versienummer 384.19
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (12)

+1der antoon
15 augustus 2020 20:03
Sinds de laatste twee versies lukt het me niet om een vpn cliënt verbinding met Airvpn tot stand te brengen. Met de Asus variant is er geen probleem. Zijn er meer mensen met dit probleem?
+1hubertgruber
@der antoon15 augustus 2020 21:20
Hier ook het hetzelfde probleem gehad. Voor mij werkte het om het profiel opnieuw in te laden in de config-pagina.
0der antoon
15 augustus 2020 21:26
Al geprobeerd, geen succes
+1darkness_nightf
@der antoon16 augustus 2020 07:27
Heb je dat gerapporteerd op hun forum?

https://www.snbforums.com...9-is-now-available.65801/

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkness_nightf op 16 augustus 2020 07:48]

0Jack Flushell
@darkness_nightf17 augustus 2020 07:22
-

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 17 augustus 2020 07:23]

0Jack Flushell
@der antoon17 augustus 2020 07:22
Je moet niet steeds reageren op het hoofd-topic als je op iemand reageert. Er is een Reageer-knop. ;)
0h.nekkers
16 augustus 2020 19:29
Hallo,

Ik gebruik de standaard software van Asus.
Kan ik een backup maken van de instellingen en deze software er op installeren, of moet ik hem opnieuw configureren? O.a. alle dhcp instellingen.
Weet iemand dat?
0CHiLL1972
@h.nekkers16 augustus 2020 21:13
Je kunt een backup maken van de instellingen, zodat je die later terug kunt zetten als je besluit weer terug te gaan naar stock ASUS firmware.
Het is dringend aanbevolen om een factory reset te doen en dan alle instellingen opnieuw te maken als je overstapt naar deze firmware van Merlin.
0h.nekkers
@CHiLL197217 augustus 2020 18:02
Dank voor je antwoord....
Dus backup maken voor als in terug wil...
....en alle instellingen documenteren...
Merlin er op factory reset, en alles weer instellingen.
Of kan ik misschien na de reset de backup in Merlin importeren, zodat het meeste al goed staat, of werkt dat niet....
+1FLA NL
@h.nekkers17 augustus 2020 22:03
Als je de backup importeert, maak je de factory reset ongedaan. Na een factory reset is het het beste alles handmatig weer in te stellen. In je backup kunnen ook verborgen instellingen zitten die specifiek waren voor die versie waar je je backup op hebt gemaakt. Zo kunnen er dus ook verborgen instellingen verloren gaan die juist voor de nieuwere firmware nodig zijn. Als je eenmaal over bent hoef je niet elke release weer een factory reset te doen omdat dan vaak instellingen juist gemigreerd worden naar de nieuwe versie. Als dingen instabiel beginnen te worden is het raadzaam weer een factory reset te doen en alles weer handmatig in te stellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FLA NL op 17 augustus 2020 22:13]

0h.nekkers
@FLA NL17 augustus 2020 22:45
Dank voor dit antwoord. Duidelijk.
Ik moet er dus even tijd voor maken om zoiets goed te doen.
Niet effe tussendoor dus...
0der antoon
16 augustus 2020 09:46
Daar heb ik nog niet aan gedacht.
Misschien moest ik dat maar eens doen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

