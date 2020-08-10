Versie 3.2.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De complete release notes kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

The Big Ones The lighttable view has been rewritten and the filmstrip reworked, resulting in large performance gains, especially when using the zoomable lighttable view. The culling view has also been rewritten from scratch. Operations are smooth at any screen resolution up to 8k.

Many types of overlay are now possible on lighttable thumbs. Different overlay information can be selected depending on the thumb size on the lighttable. The different sizes can be set in the preferences, so we can have no overlay at all for small thumbs and full overlay when large thumbs are displayed. This is fully configurable.

Likewise, the tooltip information when hovering the thumbs can be activated/deactivated based on the thumbs size.

A complete overhaul of the CSS has been done. This gives darktable a professional look. This continues the goal to make every single aspect of the UI themable using CSS.

The Color Picker and Location modules are updated to better fit into the new UI, and most of the icons have been altered so as to be more visually balanced.

The preference dialog has been fully reviewed and reorganized to propose a better look and require less scrolling. It is also possible to add some CSS rules directly into the preference dialog to tweak darktable's look as well as to directly control the font size and DPI values from the general preference tab.

A search field has been added to the shortcuts tab to help you find the keyboard shortcut you want to customize.

A new histogram display called RGB Parade has been added. At the same time the histogram module height can now be adjusted with Ctrl+Scroll .

. The metadata feature has been made generic internally and has new features. The user can now select the information they want to see in the metadata editor. This selection is automatically mirrored in the collection and image information modules.

Along with a new "notes" field, all the fields are multiline Ctrl+Enter , sizable Ctrl+Scroll and can be set as private (not exported). Metadata collection filters have an entry "not defined". At import time it is possible to choose not to import some metadata.

A new down-sampling preference has been introduced for faster response in darkroom. The preview is either computed at full resolution (original, default value) or at 1/2, 1/3 or 1/4 of the original size. This allow for better performance but can slightly hinder the precision of the guided filter masking.

Note that this is a very delicate feature to implement. A lot of care has been taken to ensure all is correct when using down sampling. It touches all areas of darktable, like masks, guided filter, liquify controls, crop & rotate, lens and perspective corrections...

Filmic RGB is updated to v4 (new color science) with integrated highlight recovery.