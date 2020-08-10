Software-update: Darktable 3.2.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 3.2.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De complete release notes kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

The Big Ones
  • The lighttable view has been rewritten and the filmstrip reworked, resulting in large performance gains, especially when using the zoomable lighttable view. The culling view has also been rewritten from scratch. Operations are smooth at any screen resolution up to 8k.
    Many types of overlay are now possible on lighttable thumbs. Different overlay information can be selected depending on the thumb size on the lighttable. The different sizes can be set in the preferences, so we can have no overlay at all for small thumbs and full overlay when large thumbs are displayed. This is fully configurable.
    Likewise, the tooltip information when hovering the thumbs can be activated/deactivated based on the thumbs size.
  • The lighttable modules have improved user interaction: buttons are highlighted only when the context makes the action possible.
  • A complete overhaul of the CSS has been done. This gives darktable a professional look. This continues the goal to make every single aspect of the UI themable using CSS.
  • The Color Picker and Location modules are updated to better fit into the new UI, and most of the icons have been altered so as to be more visually balanced.
  • The preference dialog has been fully reviewed and reorganized to propose a better look and require less scrolling. It is also possible to add some CSS rules directly into the preference dialog to tweak darktable's look as well as to directly control the font size and DPI values from the general preference tab.
    A search field has been added to the shortcuts tab to help you find the keyboard shortcut you want to customize.
  • The new negadoctor module has been added to help inverting negative films.
  • A new histogram display called RGB Parade has been added. At the same time the histogram module height can now be adjusted with Ctrl+Scroll.
  • The metadata feature has been made generic internally and has new features. The user can now select the information they want to see in the metadata editor. This selection is automatically mirrored in the collection and image information modules.
    Along with a new "notes" field, all the fields are multiline Ctrl+Enter, sizable Ctrl+Scroll and can be set as private (not exported). Metadata collection filters have an entry "not defined". At import time it is possible to choose not to import some metadata.
  • Image change detection has been made more reliable. This affects the lighttable thumbnails change symbol and history collection filter, which is now more accurate. In darkroom navigation, this avoids the need to recalculate an image and save the xmp file when there is no change.
  • A new down-sampling preference has been introduced for faster response in darkroom. The preview is either computed at full resolution (original, default value) or at 1/2, 1/3 or 1/4 of the original size. This allow for better performance but can slightly hinder the precision of the guided filter masking.
    Note that this is a very delicate feature to implement. A lot of care has been taken to ensure all is correct when using down sampling. It touches all areas of darktable, like masks, guided filter, liquify controls, crop & rotate, lens and perspective corrections...
  • Clarify the three possible workflows. Previous version had a preference to choose whether to auto-apply the base curve module. Many questions were raised about the intention. The new preference introduces three workflows:
    • display-referred : use base-curve module
    • scene-referred : use filmic and exposure modules (new default)
    • none : use neither base-curve nor filmic
  • Filmic RGB is updated to v4 (new color science) with integrated highlight recovery.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Bestandsgrootte 59,50MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (8)

+1Tourmaline
10 augustus 2020 17:00
Voor Windows anders nog steeds 3.02???

Dit is de juiste downloadlink fvoor 3.2.1:

https://github.com/darkta...darktable-3.2.1-win64.exe

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 10 augustus 2020 17:02]

+18088
@Tourmaline10 augustus 2020 17:03
Ik zie 3.2.1 er toch echt bij staan, ook voor Windows: https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases

De eerste link in het artikel leidt trouwens ook naar 3.2.1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 8088 op 10 augustus 2020 17:04]

+1Tourmaline
@808810 augustus 2020 17:06
De standaard download link gaat naar de webpagina, waar je alleen 3.02 kunt downloaden.
+1Jazco2nd

10 augustus 2020 23:01
Ik ben op zoek naar een goede handleiding/guide voor beginners die ook geen Photoshop ervaring hebben. Ik heb RawTherapee ART geprobeerd maar vond het erg ingewikkeld.

Dingen die ik doe:
Foto's cherrypicken om groot (bijv 50x70) af te drukken. Dan wil ik wel:
- hele donkere vlakken lichter maken zonder de rest te beïnvloeden
- scheve foto's rechttrekken (dat ging simpel in RawTherapee ART)
- contrast, kleuren etc net even oppeppen zodat het afgedrukt ook goed uit ziet
- huidskleur lichter maken indien schaduw of tegenlicht
- verscherpen

Ik wil (wanneer het wat koeler is in huis) DarkTable proberen maar mis een goede handleiding.
+1iRobbery
@Jazco2nd11 augustus 2020 00:11
Ik zou darktable op youtube even zoeken, zijn best veel kanalen die het uitleggen met voorbeeld e.d.

e.g.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzD965dTSvk

Andere tip, installeer het op een laptop, dan kan je buiten zitten ;)
084hannes
@Jazco2nd18 augustus 2020 21:52
- hele donkere vlakken lichter maken zonder de rest te beïnvloeden
Probeer eens wat filmpjes van Aurélien Pierre op youtube te kijken over de Filmic workflow. Hij probeert de analogie met analoge film terug te brengen omdat hij van mening was dat het analoog ontwikkelen dit werk makkelijke maakte.
Ik ben op zoek naar een goede handleiding/guide voor beginners die ook geen Photoshop ervaring hebben. Ik heb RawTherapee ART geprobeerd maar vond het erg ingewikkeld.
Je moet Darktable niet als Photoshop-vervanger zien. Met Photoshop kun je pixels bewerken. Darktable moet het hele (donkere kamer)-ontwikkelproces nabootsen, dat is de tak van sport waar binnen Adobes bubbel Lightroom zich op richt. Zelf vind ik de documentatie ondermaats. Ik heb mezelf wel eens voorgenomen om het project te ondersteunen door hier aan te werken, maar uiteindelijk vind ik er de tijd/motivatie helaas niet voor. Sommige modules (Darktable heeft alle functionaliteit ondergebracht in modules) zijn niet of slecht gedocumenteerd op hun website, of we beschrijving is achterhaald. Maar gelukkig zijn er wel veel YouTube channels te vinden waarin Darktable uitgelegd wordt, dus daar zou ik inderdaad naar kijken, zoals @iRobbery ook al zegt.
Zelf gebruik ik linux en heb hiervoor Bibble 5 gebruikt, ook nadat het door Corel werd overgenomen en Corel Aftershot Pro ging heten. Het viel me echter op dat ik op YouTube niets over AfterShot kon vinden, behalve een gast die duidelijk door Corel betaald werd om te doen alsof het een fantastisch product was. Darktable was daarom een verademing, ik was niet langer de enige gebruiker :) .
+1Egocentrix
10 augustus 2020 17:10
Best een stevige update! De lighttable is inderdaad een stuk sneller nu, en vooral kleine dingen als dat je nu met één instelling de scene-referred pipe default maakt is fijn. Kerst is vroeg dit jaar!

