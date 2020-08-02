Software-update: SABnzbd 3.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Big changes in 3.0.0
  • Python 3.5 and above are the only supported versions of Python.
  • Cache handling is greatly improved, resulting in more stable speeds on some systems.
  • Articles failing with CRC errors are now retried on other servers.
  • SFV files, even obfuscated, will be used for renaming when there are no par2 files.
  • Fully obfuscated RAR-sets with no verification files are detected and extracted.
  • Built-in internet bandwidth test.
  • Windows Service support was changed. The service will need to be reinstalled!
    Documentation: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/advanced/sabnzbd-as-a-windows-service
  • The Windows installer is 64-bit only, for 32-bit please use the standalone package.
Other changes since 2.3.9
  • Files inside an NZB that are fully identical are now skipped automatically.
  • Folders of jobs that failed post-processing are renamed to _FAILED_.
  • Blocking of unwanted extensions that are directly inside an NZB.
  • In Python 3 OpenSSL 1.1.1 is used for Windows and macOS, as a result
    newsservers manually set to RC4-MD5 cipher can no longer connect.
    Documentation: https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/advanced/ssl-ciphers
  • TLS1.3 support for newsserver connections.
  • SABYenc, par2 and unrar are now required to start downloading.
  • Growl-support was removed.
  • The smpl skin was removed.
  • Using the API with output=text to add NZB's will report the nzo_ids instead of ok.
  • Queue-item labels are no longer part of the name but separated in API-property labels.
  • API-calls tapi and qstatus were removed.
  • On Windows only Multipar is available for repair.
  • Linux tray icon support was improved.
  • On Linux special permission bits are removed from files after download.
  • macOS features such as the menu and notifications now use native code.
Bugfixes since 2.3.9
  • Resolved potential security issue in FAT-filesystem check and Nice and IONice Parameters. More information: GHSA-9x87-96gg-33w2
  • Sample removal did not work if only 1 sample file was present.
  • Crash on badly formatted RSS-feeds or readout during editing.
  • Only really run pre-queue-script when it is set.
  • Always report API paused status as a boolean.
  • Automatic aborting of jobs that can't be completed would sometimes not trigger.
  • Windows systems could enter standby state during downloading.
  • Some errors thrown by unrar were not caught.
  • Files and sockets were not always closed correctly.
  • Unwanted extension check was overly aggressively deleting folders
Upgrade notices
  • When upgrading from 2.x.x or older the queue will be converted. Job order,
    settings and data will be preserved, but if you decide to go back to 2.x.x
    your queue cannot be downgraded again. But you can restore the jobs by going
    to the Status page and running Queue Repair.

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Sabnzbd
Download https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd/releases/tag/3.0.0
Bestandsgrootte 13,75MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-08-2020 08:44
submitter: pven

02-08-2020 • 08:44

22 Linkedin

Submitter: pven

Bron: Sabnzbd

Update-historie

08-06 SABnzbd 3.6.0 28
11-03 SABnzbd 3.5.2 24
21-02 SABnzbd 3.5.1 12
28-01 SABnzbd 3.5.0 32
15-10 SABnzbd 3.4.2 0
23-09 SABnzbd 3.4.1 6
19-09 SABnzbd 3.4.0 20
06-'21 SABnzbd 3.3.1 8
06-'21 SABnzbd 3.3.0 0
03-'21 SABnzbd 3.2.1 2
Meer historie

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
-122022+114+21+31Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1harrytasker
2 augustus 2020 09:55
Fijn programma dat ook nog goed onderhouden wordt. Is de nieuwe versie ook beschikbaar via synocommunity?
+1hiddit
@harrytasker2 augustus 2020 10:02
Volgens mij word die niet meer geupdate via synocommunity, de laatste versie die ik daar kan vinden is: 2.3.9
+1Lifelogger
@hiddit2 augustus 2020 10:14
Beetje off-topic: heb het idee dat er heel veel niet meer ge-update wordt via Synocommunity. Of ligt dat aan mij?
+3Safihre

@Lifelogger2 augustus 2020 19:18
De update naar 3.0.0 staat klaar. Vandaag is de update van het Python 3 package doorgevoerd, nu kan pas SABnzbd package gemerged worden.

Komt eraan!
+1royduin
@Lifelogger2 augustus 2020 10:21
Veel stappen over op Docker ;)
0Lifelogger
@royduin2 augustus 2020 14:44
Ja, snap ik. Mijn NAS ondersteund geen Docker helaas.
0faxityy
@Lifelogger2 augustus 2020 17:04
met een beetje geluk wel

https://tylermade.net/201...unsupported-synology-nas/
0Lifelogger
@faxityy2 augustus 2020 19:14
Bedankt. M’n 214+ wordt helaas niet ondersteund. Toch maar eens upgraden :-)
0harrytasker
@Lifelogger2 augustus 2020 20:08
Ik heb problemen met Docker op mijn Syno als ik ook een VPN draai op die NAS. Docker wil dan niet starten.
+1zaadstra
@hiddit2 augustus 2020 10:21
2.3.9 is gelijk aan de laatste windows versie dus ze waren uptodate.

De Synocommunity komt ook wel met een update, dat duurt meestal een weekje of zo. Het kan zijn dat die Python 3.5 eis een uitdaging wordt, mijn Syno loopt nu op Python 2.7.9. Er bestaat wel een Python 3.5.6-8 van de Community overigens.
+1mkools24
2 augustus 2020 11:17
Gebruik dit nog steeds, vooral integratie met Spotweb is handig.
+1The Zep Man
@mkools242 augustus 2020 11:48
Het is een goed programma, maar enkele jaren geleden was ik overgestapt op NZBGet. Integreert ook, en is (of was toen, in ieder geval) een stuk efficiënter.
+1deneys
@The Zep Man2 augustus 2020 13:06
Dacht dat NZBGet in c++ geschreven is en dus vooral op tragere systemen een groot voordeel is. Ik gebruik het al jaren en werkt perfect.
+1Hydranet
@The Zep Man2 augustus 2020 13:19
Sabnzbd gebruikt tegenwoordig ook een module die in C is geschreven SABYenc die er voor zou moeten zorgen dat de performance omhoog zou moeten gaan op apparaten die gelimiteerde resources hebben. Ik vind zelf de hele indeling van de interface van SABnzbd wat meer voor de hand liggende dan die van Nzbget.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 2 augustus 2020 13:25]

0DIKKEHENK
@mkools242 augustus 2020 15:58
zelfde hier, heb de syno spotweb aan SAB gehangen, en dat werkt Lukt me alleen nog niet ( ook niet met het maken van een taak ) om Spotweb zelf te laten verversen, maar verder werkt dat perfect.
0pven

@DIKKEHENK2 augustus 2020 19:02
Offtopic, maar tipje: draai datgene wat je als taak draait eens los in de shell, misschien dat er dan een zuinige foutmelding komt.
+1Hydranet
2 augustus 2020 13:23
Ik maak al jaren met alle tevredenheid gebruik van SABNzbd. Ik probeer ook af en toe een donatie te doen om zo te laten weten dan hun werk gewaardeerd word. Ik draai nu al een jaar of zo de development branch zodat ik gelijk alle nieuwe features krijg en wanneer ik tegen iets aanloop een issue kan melding om op die manier ook weer bij te dragen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 2 augustus 2020 14:00]

0Carlos0_0
2 augustus 2020 17:48
Mooi programma gebruikte altijd op de pc, echter sinds Synology Nas heb niet meer nodig.
Download station kan ook nzb downloaden en uitpakken, gebruik ik liever die dan weer een extra applicatie l.
+1pven

@Carlos0_02 augustus 2020 18:56
SABnzbd kan veel meer. ;)
+1Carlos0_0
@pven2 augustus 2020 19:55
Wat moet die doen nzb downloaden/ uitpakken en klaar(eventueel in andere map erna plaatsen, zoveel hoeft een download programma niet te doen :)
0Sterk1
@pven3 augustus 2020 09:56
Wat kan SABnzbd dan zoveel meer?
Gebruik al jaren een oude versie van altbinz
Wat mis ik ?

